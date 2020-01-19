The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 8 to Nov. 18
3600 Windchester Drive, Larry and Carol Hamilton to Harini Cardwell, $80,000
4629 Pleasant Grove Road, William and Donna Morgan to Benjamin and Kelsey Rhodes, $365,000
421 Newbury Court, Brian and Andrea Payne to Megan and Jordan Durham, $153,000
2838 Strawbridge Place, Eric and Tammy Henry to Tatum Chapman, $149,900
7164 Kentucky 144, Anthony and Patricia Howard to Larry Boyle, $197,000
5550 Mulberry Place, Tonya Moorman to Eric and Tammy Henry, $245,000
12331 Floral Road, William and Clara Brown to Sean Brown, $136,000
943 W. First St., McDonough Family Land LP to Bradley McDonough, $98,000
2315 Twenty Grand Ave., Coneathea Smith-Derr and Michael Derr to Medalyn Story and Ronald Weissend, $194,900
2141 Summer Walk, Neil and Kristi Hayden to David and Devon Ford, $212,400
235 Church St., Adam and Eryn Brannum and others to Jake Conder, $84,000
502 Fleetwood St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $28,000
4080 Pine Lake Court, Daniel and Jennifer Baldwin to Jeffery and Amy Andrini, $280,000
2697 Wisteria Gardens, Logan and Jessica Stovall to John Embry, $115,000
2617 Spendthrift Cove, Carla Barr to Jessica and Logan Stovall, $189,000
2016 Fernwood Drive, Alexander and Jessica Croll to Paula Whitaker, $229,250
700 W. Second St., Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation Inc. to City of Owensboro, $175,000
8925 Sacra Drive, Todd and Dorothy Carpenter to Courtney Crittenden, $80,000
1635 Springdale Drive, Jaclyn Underhill to Cameron and Mary Jackson, $154,000
1323 Deep Wood Court, Brandi Devore and Tyler York to Sanjaybhai and Shilpaben Kachiya, $220,000
1624 Lock Ave., Kelly and Vicki Sadler to Michele Johnston, $235,000
9293 Parks Road, Kirkpatrick Family Properties LLC to John and Madison McEwen, $152,480
7779 Jack Hinton Road, Sandra Nantz to Austin Lee and Savannah Warren, $146,000
6500 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
6500 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to William and Judith Johnson, $188,937
7414 Short Station Road, Patricia Creswell to Sandra Nantz, $103,500
1011 Peninsula Court, Samuel and Sally Lipscomb and others to Shirley and Ryan Pfaff, $105,000
2669 Wisteria Gardens, Joshua and Shayna Thompson to Wil Whittaker and Hayden Brown, $108,000
2206 Crossing Pointe, Jerry and Sandra Bradley to Michael Richard, $159,900
2524 Farrier Place, James Rhodes to Greg Floyd Properties LLC, $120,000
404 W. Eighth St., Conrad and Michelle Deterding to Matthew Dami, $97,500
2005 Robin Road, Daniel and Katelyn Rinell to Jerry and Gloria Schwartz, $190,000
703 Lafayette Drive, Ethan Fulkerson and Jaime Terry to Josh and Whitney Stinnett, $102,500
7761 Kentucky 405, Nolan and Ashley Thomas to Dustin and Ashley Deforest, $270,000
4303 Loft Cove, David and Dawn Worth to Jill and Matthew Jones, $74,000
1010 Audubon Ave., James and Stacey Cunningham to George and Cynthia Johnson, $58,000
1307 Jackson St., William and Cathy Cezeski to Neissy Diaz, $30,600
5340 Summercrest Drive, Andrea and Tristan Higgs to Thomas Bullington, $179,000
4118 Harbor Hills Trace, Zachary and Amanda Kauffeld to Ethan and Jamie Fulkerson, $132,500
6310 Hillside Drive, Ronald and Liza Patton to Joel Wilcox, $135,501
5317 Summercrest Drive, Michael Richard to Samuel Knott, $169,900
4725 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
4725 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carrie and Nathan Browning, $317,575
7800 Knotsville-Mount Zion Road, Lisa Gersteisen to Jacob and Olivia Gerteisen, $100,000
8264 Curdsville-Delaware Road, Brian Thompson to PPJ Thomas M. Thompson LLC, $312,000 for 1/2 interest
2425 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500
4771 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
2361 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950
2361 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thelma Bell, $188,680
3981 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3981 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua and Shayna Thompson, $240,517
1515 Brentwood Drive, Linda and William Bell to Lauren Settles, $154,500
4306 Loft Cove, Matthew Damin to Judy Vollmayer, $66,000
2504 Elder Drive, Megan and Jordan Durham to Laura Hunter, $119,900
9210 Cummings Road, Mary Hayden to Jeffrey Dant, $52,000
7656 Curdsville-Delaware Road, Kevin and Sarah Vance to Cheryl and Ricky Underwood, $60,000 for 1/2 interest
1404 Washington Ave., Elissa Grant to David and Kathy Pruden, $34,000
