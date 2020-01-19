The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 8 to Nov. 18

3600 Windchester Drive, Larry and Carol Hamilton to Harini Cardwell, $80,000

4629 Pleasant Grove Road, William and Donna Morgan to Benjamin and Kelsey Rhodes, $365,000

421 Newbury Court, Brian and Andrea Payne to Megan and Jordan Durham, $153,000

2838 Strawbridge Place, Eric and Tammy Henry to Tatum Chapman, $149,900

7164 Kentucky 144, Anthony and Patricia Howard to Larry Boyle, $197,000

5550 Mulberry Place, Tonya Moorman to Eric and Tammy Henry, $245,000

12331 Floral Road, William and Clara Brown to Sean Brown, $136,000

943 W. First St., McDonough Family Land LP to Bradley McDonough, $98,000

2315 Twenty Grand Ave., Coneathea Smith-Derr and Michael Derr to Medalyn Story and Ronald Weissend, $194,900

2141 Summer Walk, Neil and Kristi Hayden to David and Devon Ford, $212,400

235 Church St., Adam and Eryn Brannum and others to Jake Conder, $84,000

502 Fleetwood St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $28,000

4080 Pine Lake Court, Daniel and Jennifer Baldwin to Jeffery and Amy Andrini, $280,000

2697 Wisteria Gardens, Logan and Jessica Stovall to John Embry, $115,000

2617 Spendthrift Cove, Carla Barr to Jessica and Logan Stovall, $189,000

2016 Fernwood Drive, Alexander and Jessica Croll to Paula Whitaker, $229,250

700 W. Second St., Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation Inc. to City of Owensboro, $175,000

8925 Sacra Drive, Todd and Dorothy Carpenter to Courtney Crittenden, $80,000

1635 Springdale Drive, Jaclyn Underhill to Cameron and Mary Jackson, $154,000

1323 Deep Wood Court, Brandi Devore and Tyler York to Sanjaybhai and Shilpaben Kachiya, $220,000

1624 Lock Ave., Kelly and Vicki Sadler to Michele Johnston, $235,000

9293 Parks Road, Kirkpatrick Family Properties LLC to John and Madison McEwen, $152,480

7779 Jack Hinton Road, Sandra Nantz to Austin Lee and Savannah Warren, $146,000

6500 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

6500 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to William and Judith Johnson, $188,937

7414 Short Station Road, Patricia Creswell to Sandra Nantz, $103,500

1011 Peninsula Court, Samuel and Sally Lipscomb and others to Shirley and Ryan Pfaff, $105,000

2669 Wisteria Gardens, Joshua and Shayna Thompson to Wil Whittaker and Hayden Brown, $108,000

2206 Crossing Pointe, Jerry and Sandra Bradley to Michael Richard, $159,900

2524 Farrier Place, James Rhodes to Greg Floyd Properties LLC, $120,000

404 W. Eighth St., Conrad and Michelle Deterding to Matthew Dami, $97,500

2005 Robin Road, Daniel and Katelyn Rinell to Jerry and Gloria Schwartz, $190,000

703 Lafayette Drive, Ethan Fulkerson and Jaime Terry to Josh and Whitney Stinnett, $102,500

7761 Kentucky 405, Nolan and Ashley Thomas to Dustin and Ashley Deforest, $270,000

4303 Loft Cove, David and Dawn Worth to Jill and Matthew Jones, $74,000

1010 Audubon Ave., James and Stacey Cunningham to George and Cynthia Johnson, $58,000

1307 Jackson St., William and Cathy Cezeski to Neissy Diaz, $30,600

5340 Summercrest Drive, Andrea and Tristan Higgs to Thomas Bullington, $179,000

4118 Harbor Hills Trace, Zachary and Amanda Kauffeld to Ethan and Jamie Fulkerson, $132,500

6310 Hillside Drive, Ronald and Liza Patton to Joel Wilcox, $135,501

5317 Summercrest Drive, Michael Richard to Samuel Knott, $169,900

4725 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

4725 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carrie and Nathan Browning, $317,575

7800 Knotsville-Mount Zion Road, Lisa Gersteisen to Jacob and Olivia Gerteisen, $100,000

8264 Curdsville-Delaware Road, Brian Thompson to PPJ Thomas M. Thompson LLC, $312,000 for 1/2 interest

2425 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500

4771 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

2361 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950

2361 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thelma Bell, $188,680

3981 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3981 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua and Shayna Thompson, $240,517

1515 Brentwood Drive, Linda and William Bell to Lauren Settles, $154,500

4306 Loft Cove, Matthew Damin to Judy Vollmayer, $66,000

2504 Elder Drive, Megan and Jordan Durham to Laura Hunter, $119,900

9210 Cummings Road, Mary Hayden to Jeffrey Dant, $52,000

7656 Curdsville-Delaware Road, Kevin and Sarah Vance to Cheryl and Ricky Underwood, $60,000 for 1/2 interest

1404 Washington Ave., Elissa Grant to David and Kathy Pruden, $34,000

