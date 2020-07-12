The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 23-July 8, 2020:
104 Gilmour Court, David and Amy Boone to JMS LLC and K&D Development LLC, $40,000
4326 Hawthorne Drive, James and Jimmylou Vandgrift to Mary Payne, $114,900
3316 Adams Street, Kristie Williams to Christina Raines, $125,900
5959 Stevens School Road, Nathan and Traci Knott to John Myers, $156,000
9906 Highway 951, Pup Creek Farms LLC to John and Kay Higdon, $20,000
2408 Middleground Drive, James and Natalie Mansfield to Theron Wilson, $160,000
986 Lakeside Green, Ron and Deva Raley to Brittney Watson and Taylor Dickens, $144,900
1321 Haynes Avenue, Jewel and Shirley Dukes to Kasi Costello, $27,500
3506 Aristides Drive, Donica Makamba and Willard Mazhawidza to James and Brittany Tyler, $155,000
1332 Claranette Court, U4, St. Ann Street Associates LLC to Joel White, $63,590
2347 Overlook Park, David and Denise Worthen to Chad James, $314,400
1709 Leitchfield Road, Ronda Harper to Autry and Hagan LLC, $10,000
1100 Potomac Court, Eric and Tammy Loucks to Steven and Charity Ledford, $320,000
2306 Secretariat Drive, Anna Murphy to Steven and Deborah Crone, $156,300
617 Crittenden Street, Mickey and Melody Bowman to Lapis LLC, $78,500
3305 Spring Ridge Parkway, Alan and Elizabeth Hancock to William and Lindsey Wilson, $360,000
7343 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Joseph and Jean Wedding to Stephanie Creilson, $185,000
2321 Bluff Avenue, Andrew Gray to Samantha Lawrence, $95,000
2518 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivisions LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,600
2518 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Vinodh Bojan and Kanchana Kumar, $276,633
717 Christopher Greenup Drive, Jena Johnson to Lindsey Moore, $138,000
4114 Mason Woods Lane, Ray Smith and Martha Smith to Stacey and Pavanjit Singh, $190,000
2316 Ford Avenue, Gerald and Rita Holtzman to Ryan Crisp and Stacy Boarman, $272,000
3422 Imperial Place, Imperial Lawns LLC to Tisha Warren, $174,900
2133 Bittel Road, Jane Yeiser to Joseph and Elizabeth Hancock, $272,000
4917 Sturbridge Place, Lindsey Moore to Bayli Bivens, $112,000
726 Hill Avenue, R3 Properties LLC to Brittani and Richard Haney, $156,500
2756 Russell Road, Curtis and Donna Whistle to Mark and Traci Eddings, $304,000
2114 Summerwalk, Sean and Tisha Higgs to Ricco Rowan, $214,900
3110 Wood Valley Point, Steven and Shelia Kingsley to Lori and Jerome McIntosh, $428,000
4310 Spring Bank Drive, Rose Castlen-Garant and William Castlen to Curtis and Donna Whistle, $385,000
3316 Jefferson Street, Mary Beavers to Anthony Anderson and ShaRaya Wagner, $35,000
12550 Floral Road, Allison and Devon Smith to Raymond and Janice Schiff, $107,000
5245 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Justin and Katie Wilkerson, $249,612
1330 Gilbert Lane, Howard and Sandra Calvert to Charles Armstrong, $91,000
9501 Kelly Cemetery Road, Matthew and Sarah Roberts to Kevin Merimee, $124,500
1325 Marycrest Drive, Joshua Bowen to Heidi and Jeffrey Mitchell, $175,000
1606 Forrest Lane, Shane Cavin Revocable Trust to Kelly and Aaron Klausing, $154,900
3002 Sterling Court, Colin Kelly Properties LLC to Janie Carrico, $139,000
1921 Littlewood Drive, Joy Horton to Mary Mischel, $237,000
2845 Silver Creek Loop, Chad and Misty Buskill to Matthew and Stephanie Kolok, $255,000
2018 Oak Avenue, Jack and Debbie Dickens to Kevin Greenwood, $77,700
4124 Yewells Landing West, Angela and Jeremiah Johnson to Bar Reh, $160,000
3415 Hummingbird Loop South, Larry and Raysha Maxwell to Stephanie Millay, $137,500
1711 Navajo Drive, Yaw Kareng to Jaxon Tate Investments LLC, $101,000
6148 Scott Court, Lauren and Ryan Coots to Cessili and Devin Taylor, $108,000
3440 Oaklane Drive, Adam and Samantha Cottrell to Lauren and Ryan Coots, $210,000
522 Griffith Avenue, Robert and Mista Greene to Sean and Anne Higgins, $520,000
834 Devonshire Drive, Ohio Valley Properties LLC to Devon and Allison Smith, $162,000
601 East 26th Street, Nick and Crystal Tuttle to Joseph and Elisabeth Bishop, $125,000
2865 Brooks Parkway, Sherman and Sandra Clark to Bawi Thang and Khup Pi, $245,000
2014 Sussex Place, Ethel McElwain to Angela Phelps, $180,000
4636 Hunters Ridge, Scott and Tamara Jones to Jason and Christen Hale, $460,000
410 East 21st Street, Aloysia Byrne to Ariel McCarty, $72,000
11514 Kentucky 764, Victoria Dickens to Isaac and Katie Rhodes, $205,000
1601 Norris Avenue, Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler to Aaron Dawson, $102,500
11324 Gore Road, Jerry and Zena Drake to Daniel and Kristina Fulkerson, $62,000
2412 West 3rd Street, Michael Gilmore and Tony Gilmore to JNT Rentals LLC, $45,000
413 East 23rd Street, Francis Forsythe to Jonett Howard, $75,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.