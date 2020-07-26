The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 15-19, 2020:
8643 U.S. 456, Veronica Murphy to Nathan Hawkinson and Maria Mehringer, $145,000
3731 Bordeaux Loop North, Jessica Devine to Bryant and Samantha Hammers, $163,000
4137 Settlers Point, Amanda and Dustin Collins to Leland and Patricia Williamson, $149,900
2018 Breckenridge Street, James and Janette Adams to Jason Kroes, $100,000
823 Cottage Drive, Robert and Christine Fohr to Michael and Connie Fillman, $265,500
7575 Crooked Creek Road, Chase and Kindra Cartwright to Jonathan and Madison Wortham, $40,500
1309 Rose Hill Drive, Alex Coomes to Alyssa Ralph, $119,900
5015 Graham Lane, Matthew Weikel to Christopher Stepp, $103,000
5328 Summercrest Drive, Eric and Jennifer Crowley to Derrick Thomas, $177,000
4754 Breeze Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
4754 Breeze Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Bryson Gard, $292,518
5-B Quail Ridge Court, Wanda Smith to Shane Cavin, $127,000
4774 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,750
4774 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thomas and Karri Baskin, $219,034
21-C Quail Ridge Court, Patrick Thompson to David and Sally Head, $220,000
8343 Short Station Road, Phillip and Tonya Hall to R.A.M. 13 LLC, $49,000
324 Magnolia Drive, Christopher and Jennifer Hicks to Timothy and Alexea Carrico, $265,000
6473 Autumn Valley Trace, Angel Domenech-Emmanuelli to RAC Closing Services LLC, $161,500
6473 Autumn Valley Trace, RAC Closing Services LLC to Alexander Miller, $161,500
