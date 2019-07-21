The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 20 and May 30.
2120 Frederica St., E.M. Ford and Co. LLC to Vickie Boarman Ballard Realty LLC, $290,000.
827 Parkway Drive S., Scott and Sonya Clark to Ryan and Taylor Brewer, $134,000.
1901 Freeman Ave., TEK Enterprises LLC to William and Cortney Higdon, $249,000.
925 Cottage Drive, Sarah and Robert Denton to Tiffany Henning, $109,900.
6730 U.S. 231, Stephen and Joan White to William Thomas, $85,000.
9826 Parks Road, Farrell Boyd to Matthew and Jennifer Kroes, $475,000.
220 Byron Court, Nancy Hulsey to Jaxson Tate Investments, $50,000.
4725 Boxwood Drive, Scott Bidwell to Mark and Connie Strotman, $157,900.
42 acres on Mulligan Road, David and Sandra Boswell to Timothy and Jill Warren, $115,000.
815 Delray St., JD and DD Properties LLC to Nicholas Pavlas, $40,000.
4024 Carpenter Drive, Jeffrey and Reba Crump to William and Keri Brookings, $75,000.
3824 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500.
3824 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis and Monica Huff, $308,125.
1419 Hathaway St. and1421 Hathaway St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $60,100.
5409 Sturgeon Ave., Crystal Ambs to Kandice and Robert Gray, $109,000.
3903 Vincent Station Road, Larry Roberts to Rent Investments LLC, $475,000.
1516 Pearl St., RAK Properties LLC to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $40,000.
921 E. 20th St., Robert and Kristin Hagan to Isaac Fuqua and Skylyn Foster, $119,000.
1930 Monarch Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Wiley and Flora Early, $8,100.
7B Quail Ridge Court, Jessica Howard to Kelly Moore, $107,000.
2669 Wisteria Gardens, Dennis and Terri Thompson to Joshua and Shayna Thompson, $66,500.
601 Carlton Drive, McDonough Family Land LP to Audubon Loans I, $200,000.
3885 Springtree Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to U.S. Bank NA, $82,950.
1931 S. Griffith Ave., Stephen and Rachel Durbin to Brent and Wendy Wilkerson, $122,500.
105 E. 19th St., Lacey Wells to Deborah Helton, $110,000.
6472 Autumn Valley Trace, Shawn Drake to Lashon and Alisha Leonard, $169,900.
342 Holmes Drive, Barbara Smith to Robert Youngblood, $135,000.
3D Quail Ridge Court, Larry Cooper to Sheila Stein, $84,000.
4822 Winkler Road, JAR Moore to Eric Dukes, $16,000.
5683 Woodcrest Drive, Randy and Linda Davis to Darren and Mary Patty, $279,900.
2271 Deer Valley Blvd., Travis and Missy Holtrey to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $377,500.
2053 Marksberry Road W., Stephen Goode to Adam and Linda Burden, $18,000.
5141 Pleasant Valley Road, Colby and Audra Dorroh to Miranda and Kerry Hall, $79,900.
1415 Walnut St., Haley and Joseph Berry to John London, $95,000.
2222 Stratford Drive N., Sheila Stein to Justin Meers, $179,900.
116 E. 17th St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, $79,200.
5495 Willow Brook Place, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Krista Tischer, $267,000.
2821 New Hartford Road, Dermatology Property Management LLC to CCI Owensboro LLC, $5,850,000.
905 Hickman Ave., Mark and Kathy Tong to Roman Catholic Bishop of Owensboro, $80,000.
524 Birkhead Ave., Carol and Robert Kelley and others to Nathan Riley, $59,900.
2873 Brooks Parkway, David and Dorris Clark to Blake and Katelyn Dickens, $249,900.
1822 McCreary Ave., Michael and Stacy Brandau to Philip and Kelly Purdom, $464,630.
2237 Middleground Drive, Kerry and Marilyn Nottingham to David and Dorris Clark, $204,900.
1700 Lock Ave., Ruth and William Phillips to James Calhoun, $56,000.
2316 Chateaugay Loop, estate of Robert Lyons to Katherine and Shawn Brashear, $165,000.
8029 Kentucky 405, Stephen and Susan Rhodes to William and Holly McIntyre, $270,000.
2620 Greenbriar Road, Adam and Linda Burden to Susan DeWald, $364,000.
3937 Brentwood Drive, Charles and Erinn Evans to Kenneth and Taylor Patterson, $147,900.
1445 Oakwood Court, Sherri Pate to Neil and Tabitha Mehringer, $147,000.
2379 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ying Zhang, $173,900.
1883 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Land Corporation to Jagoe Homes Inc., $46,000.
1883 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis and Missy Holtrey, $471,306.
1912 Westview Drive, estate of James Poteat to Anthony and Cambron Sook, $109,000.
5851 Macedonia Road, estate of David French to Justice Sparks, $100,000.
2018 Airport Road, Christopher and Jamie Carrico to Daniel and Jamie Conrad, $219,900.
918 Hermitage Drive, Aaron and Colorey Kizer to Joseph and Haley Berry, $275,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.