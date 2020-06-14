The following were recorded between May 21-28, 2020:

5161 Jack Hinton Road, Mark and Kathy Tong to Derrick and April Stracener, $362,000

6817 Creekview Court West, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825

6817 Creekview Court West, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dana and Joseph Collins, $354,718

1017 Booth Avenue, Eileen Payne to Nathan Kelley, $142,400

3901 Reliant Circle, Molly and Jeremiah Hagan to Bryson Keith and Jacqueline Casey, $167,000

3710 Wood Trace, Karisa Hodges to Tara and Wesley Clark, $258,500

4939 Free Silver Road, Joshua and Miranda Cravens to Ellen and Leonard Marlowe, $177,000

11609 Coleman Road, Chad Crabtree and Kelly Crabtree to Paul and Beverly Nation, $410,000

6821 Creekview Court West, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825

6821 Creekview Court West, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kristen Utley, $271,793

1008 Holly Avenue, Theresa Mercker to Charles Taylor, $100,000

2001 Chesterfield Drive, Angela Ferguson to Courtney Burdick, $54,150

1009 Standish Place South, Shawn and Charis Scott to Timothy and Caitlin Hoskins, $197,500

2314 Triple Crown Way, John and Brenda Hayden to Jordan Payne, $170,000

617 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to John and Brenda Hayden, $218,505

6528 Spring Haven Trace, Ryan and Lesli Nall to Nathan and Caitlin Heep, $241,000

