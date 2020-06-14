The following were recorded between May 21-28, 2020:
5161 Jack Hinton Road, Mark and Kathy Tong to Derrick and April Stracener, $362,000
6817 Creekview Court West, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6817 Creekview Court West, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dana and Joseph Collins, $354,718
1017 Booth Avenue, Eileen Payne to Nathan Kelley, $142,400
3901 Reliant Circle, Molly and Jeremiah Hagan to Bryson Keith and Jacqueline Casey, $167,000
3710 Wood Trace, Karisa Hodges to Tara and Wesley Clark, $258,500
4939 Free Silver Road, Joshua and Miranda Cravens to Ellen and Leonard Marlowe, $177,000
11609 Coleman Road, Chad Crabtree and Kelly Crabtree to Paul and Beverly Nation, $410,000
6821 Creekview Court West, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6821 Creekview Court West, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kristen Utley, $271,793
1008 Holly Avenue, Theresa Mercker to Charles Taylor, $100,000
2001 Chesterfield Drive, Angela Ferguson to Courtney Burdick, $54,150
1009 Standish Place South, Shawn and Charis Scott to Timothy and Caitlin Hoskins, $197,500
2314 Triple Crown Way, John and Brenda Hayden to Jordan Payne, $170,000
617 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to John and Brenda Hayden, $218,505
6528 Spring Haven Trace, Ryan and Lesli Nall to Nathan and Caitlin Heep, $241,000
