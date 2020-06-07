The following were recorded between May 21-28, 2020:

3607 Placid Place East, Lisa and Steve Ash to Robert and Tracey Riherd, $112,000

911 West Parrish Avenue, Justin Crandall to Kenneth Crandall, $69,000

4024 Mount Vernon Drive, George and Ruby Mason to Phil and Paula Crabtree, $89,000

8835 Knottsville Mt. Zion Road, Joseph and Barbara Payne to Brian and Kaci Coomes, $78,500

4117 Yewells Landing West, William Duffy to Joyce Peercy, $139,000

1824 Freeman Avenue, Jessica Peleck to Matthew Johnson, $229,000

2251 Meadowhill Lane, Lance and Jane Hill to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., $217,500

2251 Meadowhill Lane, National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Ericka DeHaven, $217,500

1632 Daviess Street, Jason Luedke to Gregory and Amy Luttrell, $110,000

2324 Bluff Avenue, Bobbi Smith to Jeffry and Tyronza Glenn, $160,900

3703 Haywood Court, Dedrick and Jennifer Jackson to Lisa Thompson, $299,900

1798 Gobler Ford Road, Jennifer Higdon to Jeffrey Early, $125,000

8711 Kingfisher Lake Road, Jeffrey Early to Brad Kendall and Maisie Cessna, $188,000

2069 Little Stream Run, Plessia Clark to Duane and Louisa Whistle, $256,900

934 Daniels Lane, Gateway Commercial Properties to Sandra Edds, $125,000

712 Jackson Street, Donal Brown and Iris Moreno-Brown to Maxcesar Velazquez, $11,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.