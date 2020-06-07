The following were recorded between May 21-28, 2020:
3607 Placid Place East, Lisa and Steve Ash to Robert and Tracey Riherd, $112,000
911 West Parrish Avenue, Justin Crandall to Kenneth Crandall, $69,000
4024 Mount Vernon Drive, George and Ruby Mason to Phil and Paula Crabtree, $89,000
8835 Knottsville Mt. Zion Road, Joseph and Barbara Payne to Brian and Kaci Coomes, $78,500
4117 Yewells Landing West, William Duffy to Joyce Peercy, $139,000
1824 Freeman Avenue, Jessica Peleck to Matthew Johnson, $229,000
2251 Meadowhill Lane, Lance and Jane Hill to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., $217,500
2251 Meadowhill Lane, National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Ericka DeHaven, $217,500
1632 Daviess Street, Jason Luedke to Gregory and Amy Luttrell, $110,000
2324 Bluff Avenue, Bobbi Smith to Jeffry and Tyronza Glenn, $160,900
3703 Haywood Court, Dedrick and Jennifer Jackson to Lisa Thompson, $299,900
1798 Gobler Ford Road, Jennifer Higdon to Jeffrey Early, $125,000
8711 Kingfisher Lake Road, Jeffrey Early to Brad Kendall and Maisie Cessna, $188,000
2069 Little Stream Run, Plessia Clark to Duane and Louisa Whistle, $256,900
934 Daniels Lane, Gateway Commercial Properties to Sandra Edds, $125,000
712 Jackson Street, Donal Brown and Iris Moreno-Brown to Maxcesar Velazquez, $11,000
