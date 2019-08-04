The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 4 and June 7.
3301 Kentucky 554, estate of William Kuegel to Robert Glenn, $573,372.
977 W. First St. Unit 21, Whitney and Christopher Priar to Danny and Karan Morris, $104,900.
2233 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Clayton and Jaysie Royal, $232,565.
7700 Windy Hill Road, Stephanie Merritt to Lexie Hicks Irrevocable Trust No. 2, $120,000.
3114 Brent Gray Trace, Dan and Janet Morgan to Ronald and Kristy Baggarley, $235,000.
2632 Heartland Greens Pointe, Charles and April Miller to Carlie and Ronnie Remole and others, $195,000.
9235 Stanley Birk City Road, Cindy and Samuel Murphy to Jason Simpson, $20,000.
5535 Goldenrod Lane, Ethan and Danielle Board to Gail Bieker and others, $188,000.
2215 Southeastern Parkway, James and Shirley Hicks to Robert and Amanda Turney, $152,000.
6335 Foster Road, estate of Malvine Ulber to Wayne Foster, $184,500.
6417 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Hill Custom Homes Inc. to Terri Flaherty, $252,400.
3301 Majestic Prince Drive, Bonnie Brown to Michael and Peggy Brown, $30,000.
2700 Redford Drive, Equity Partners LLC to Robert Mayfield, $118,500.
503 Elm St. and 505 Elm St., H.L. Neblett Community Center Inc. to Nicky Hayden Apartments LLC, $15,000.
2214 Middleground Drive, Carol Newton to Michael and Rebecca Miller, $225,000.
3020 Flamingo Ave., Christy and Jody Miller and others to Damon and Shelley Renfrow, $94,000.
6673 Waterford Place, Carl and Karen Eppolito to Stanley and Teresa Byers, $231,000.
701 Glenn Court E., Norman Smith to Earl Hankins, $93,900.
3212 Placid Place, estate of Erica Owen to Rachel Whitford, $93,000.
2208 Crescent Hill Drive, Larry and Linda Hicks to Danny Beeler Jr., $257,500.
2641 Dellwood Valley Lane, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Daniel Heard and Stephanie Kodatt, $222,281.
2328 York St. N., Michael and Rebecca Miller to Larry Coy and others, $145,000.
1211 Hickory Lane, Charles and Angela Book to Richard and Danya Moore, $315,000.
3490 Old Mill Lane, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Ray and Jenny Jones and MSL Investments LLC, $87,000.
7189 Joseph Court, estate of Robert Head to James and Alicia Warner, $47,000.
568 Yelvington Grandview Road, Christopher and Megan King to Chad Watkins, $228,000.
