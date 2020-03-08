The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan. 28 to Feb. 7.
10390 Hall School Road, Mark and Jennifer Kuhna to Gary and Pamela Bunch, $5,000
614 Maple Heights Ave., Charles Cornett and Karen Cornett to Dale Wedding, $37,000
2125 Old Cabin Road, Daniel and Dayna Smith to Sarah Simpson, $210,000
2336 Trails Lake Garden, Chad and Melissa Kimberlin to Baylee Long, $182,000
7627 Kentucky 1389, Randy Bartlett Jr. to Jack and Tricia Ebelhar, $89,900
8071 Old Kentucky 54, Craig Sloan and Nathan Sloan to Fady and Amanda Wanna, $220,000
1781 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Land Corp. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $46,000
4118 Mason Woods Lane, Roger and Elizabeth Stacy to Daniel and Dayna Smith, $162,500
601 E. 26th St., Thomas and Darlene Quinn to Nick and Crystal Tuttle, $44,700
6458 Spring Haven Trace, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Joseph and Letha Cecil, $35,900
3510 Bold Forbes Way, William Barr to Katie Janoski, $140,000
2223 Griffith Place W., Hannah Johnson to Dustin Lindley, $196,000
3432 Surrey Drive E., Martin and Tara Tanner to Misti Wirth, $157,000
1405 Smith Ave., Lauren Worthington and Rachel Worthington to Scott and Debra Baird, $20,000
6270 Pleasant Valley Road, TJB Investments LLC to Christina Boarman and Anthony Williams, $185,000
2600 Old Hartford Road, estate of Margaret White to Jennifer Higdon, $122,000
807 W. 11th St., Linda Mapp to Woolard Rentals LLC, $3,000
4730 Free Silver Road, Western Kentucky Leasing LLC to William Toon, $76,000
4730 Free Silver Road, William Toon to Dalton Payne, $76,000
4751 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
4751 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lance and Anthony Bowlds, $216,927
5110 Curdsville-Delaware Road, Jennifer and James Burke to Justin and Natalie Clatterbuck, $250,000
2645 Redford Drive, Jansen and Katherine Hidenrite to N8 Holdings LLC, $85,000
9814 Kentucky 456, Brian and Holly Wahl to Ryan and Lesli Nall, $314,000
2529 Hayden Road, Diana and Michael Ellis and others to Brandon and Sarah Riley, $255,000
886 Live Oak Place, Susan and William Wink to the Priscilla L. Naro Living Trust, $237,500
1109 Werner Ave., Woolard Rentals LLC to H3W Properties LLC, $35,000
1005 Jackson St., Woolard Rentals LLC to H3W Properties LLC, $75,000
3116 Harness Loop, Justin and Natalie Clatterbuck to Marvin and Connie Eyer, $181,500
1320 Maple Ave., Fannie Mae to McDaniel Enterprises LLC, $40,427
Farm on Daniels Lane, Charles and Mary Lamar and others to LKCE LLC, $116,668
2821 Glencrest Drive, Clifford and Jennifer Hauer to Brian and Holly Wahl, $295,000
3110 Knob Court, Robert and Julie Turok to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $490,000
3110 Knob Court, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Antonino Cavataio, $490,000
411 W. Seventh St., Andrew and Taryn Norris to Wellmor Properties LLC, $170,000
5209 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Christopher and Amy Carmon, $174,912
2002 E. Sixth St., James B. Strom Family Trust to Adam Coomes, $125,000
2115 Griffith Place E., Tabitha Hooker to Elizabeth Davis and Brett Davis, $165,000
2366 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500
2366 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Vincent Gizzi and Taren Jarvis, $195,172
3837 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3837 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Logan Smith, $282,068
1335 Claranette Court — Unit 1, John McCormack to J. and Ramona Osborne and others, $59,000
2644 Hayden Road, James and Eileen Courtney to Kerry Young, $164,900
2701 W. Ninth St., Bank of America National Association to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $57,700
8004 Laketown Road, Ronald and Connie McKay to Hunter McKay, $60,000
2016 McCulloch Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to James Noffsinger, $25,000
11557 Smock Road, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Kentucky Housing Corp., $52,930
2837 Allen St., Brian and Wendy Wells and others to Aull’s Property Management Rental LLC, $57,500
3940 Cross Creek Trail, Elizabeth Pfeiffer to Elizabeth Pfeiffer and Dean Behnke, $123,000
3528 Burns Road, Geatia Peak to Arther Sexton, $90,000
4001 Maxwell Place, Brenda and Jerry Brown and others to Vincent and Carla Tanner, $95,000
2404 Middleground Drive, The Billy Ray and Lois P. Vincent Family Irrevocable Trust to Ethan and Danielle Board, $102,500
2213 Amethyst Court, James and Lori Gish to Tabitha Hooker, $170,000
7865 Knottsville-Mount Zion Road, Bernard and Elsie Galloway to LKC Holdings LLC, $400,000
9010 Short Station Road, Ralph and Donna Scott to Ethan and Katie Ford, $25,000
6337 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballard Development LLP, $43,900
2816 Veach Road, Carol Jean Braun Revocable Trust to Blake and Katelyn Dickens, $129,600
732 Locust St., Bradford and Beverly Hamilton to Beth Exline and Michael Gould, $39,500 for two parcels
800 Locust St., Bradford and Beverly Hamilton to Beth Exline and Michael Gould, $39,500 for two parcels
2329 Stone Valley Cove, JR Acquisitions LLC to Greger Family Trust, $80,000
901 Sutherland Ave., Barry and Sandra Bivens to Danny and Pamela Knott, $42,000 for two parcels
903 Sutherland Ave., Barry and Sandra Bivens to Danny and Pamela Knott, $42,000 for two parcels
1909 E. 21st St., estate of Ernest Gillians Jr. to Mark and Patricia Cline, $66,900
Farm on Chestnut Grove Road S., Shirley Henson and others to Paul and Barbara Fullenwider, $200,000
932 Moreland Ave., Dennis and Pamela Weafer to Dennis and Rebecca Weafer, $50,895
1633 W. First St., estate of Evelyn Mattingly to Keeley Gaddis, $64,900
4433 Strickland Drive, estate of Patricia Pike to Christopher Flener, $105,000
2207 Webster Court, Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $64,000
7575 Crooked Creek Road, Joe and Roxanne Kaelin to Chase and Kindra Cartwright, $41,250
2050 Airport Road, Phillip and Lori Roberts to Donald and Debra Lagrange, $165,000
3135 Wood Valley Point, Jared and Tifany Hagedorn to Kasey and Bret Ray, $310,000
1625 Mayo Ave., Philip and Anita Pelletier to Anthony Eyler, $106,500
1906 Mount Vernon Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Kentucky Housing Corp., $98,750
159 Hummingbird Loop E., Christopher Wells to Nicholas and Danielle Ray, $142,000
7555 Kentucky 2830, Christopher Lyons to Scotty and Starla Lanham, $123,000
9205 Kentucky 405, Andrea Dunaway-Ayer and Michael Ayer to CWD Properties LLC, $8,000
615 Danberry St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to U.S. Bank National Association, $63,565
2413 Georgia Lane, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, Wells Fargo Bank National Association, $100,000
2695 Dellwood Valley Lane, Joshua and Ashley Profitt to Robert and Laurie Jozwiak, $225,000
