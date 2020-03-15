The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 7 to March 4.

Farm on Kentucky 1554, estate of Wanda Kuegel to Stephen Farms LLC, $302,100

1901 Cherokee Drive, Lexie Green Hicks Irrevocable Trust to Julia Davisson, $119,000

112 Stockton Drive, Connie and Virgil Bowlds and others to James and Lisa Edge, $100,000

2630 Avenue of the Parks, Timothy and Alondra Johnson to Kimberly Danzer, $273,500

820 E. 20th St., Jack Dickens LLC to Elsie Jarboe, $72,500

981 Kentucky 140 E., Robert and Barbara Carper to Eric and Karen Carper and others, $325,000 for two parcels

Farm on Kentucky 140 E., Robert and Barbara Carper to Eric and Karen Carper and others, $325,000 for two parcels

6365 Kentucky 142, David Swope to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $40,000

7518 Iceland Road, Karol Walker to Kenneth and Joyce Payne, $80,000

.340 acres on E. Harmons Ferry Road, Roger Shocklee to Hayward and Diana Murray, $1,000

.334 acres on 945 E. Harmons Ferry Road, Hayward and Diana Murray to Roger Shocklee, $1,000

4612 Kings Mill Run Drive, Alison and Kayle Hardesty to Tim Taylor, $124,000

2500 Little Brook Trail, Seth and Andrea Lawson to Jared and Tifany Hagedorn, $375,000

8343 Short Station Road, Dustin Connor to Phillip and Tonya Hall, $50,000

808 Frederica St., Richard and Janet King to Jed Paris, $270,000

359 Booth Ave., Property 92 LLC to Samantha Raley, $118,000

245 Potts Road, Mark and Melodie Boswell to Gena Johnson, $80,000

1353 Kentucky 140 W., Charles and Susan Hayden to Taylor and Jesse Thompson, $153,000

7675 Kentucky 231, Susan and James McFadden to Nelda and Donald Taylor, $160,000 for 1/6 interest

6818 Creekview Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825

6818 Creekview Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to William and Stacey Parrish, $274,482

2935 Wandering Lane, Helen and James Fleming to Lemuel and Vickie Dugger, $45,000

10180 Hall School Road, Joseph and Carrie Ling to Alison and Kayle Hardesty, $237,500

2127 Keenland Parkway, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., $52,500

2017 Trillium Gardens, Frederick Spraggs Revocable Trust to Roger and Elizabeth Stacy, $135,000

5309 Ashland Ave., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Blythe Schneider, $119,000

2519 Lawrin Court, Stephen and Joyce Wills to Herbert and Peggy Canary, $163,000

110 E. 18th St., Joe and Nadine Evans to Kristi and Matthew Popham, $99,000

136 Booth Field Road, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Wells Fargo Bank National Association, $120,000

3425 S. Griffith Ave., estate of Joyce Payne to MPC Land LLC, $155,000

4512 Condor Place, Judith and John Durbin to Jeffery and Karin Roberts, $194,000

2724 Allen St., Rita McGovern to Ted Equity LLC, $27,000

520 Jed Place, Sonya and Jamie Rood to Kent Estep, $27,500

801 James Garrard Drive, estate of Ann Clark to Joey Nickells, $110,000

1601 Norris Ave., Mickey and Tina Turner to Scott Gammenthaler, $34,500

3924 Yates Drive, Edward and Martha Garvin to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $77,000

2301 Fieldstone Court, William and Stacey Parrish to Christopher and Lesley Murray, $180,937

520 Fleetwood Drive, Timothy and Bobbi Pearl to First Quality Rentals LLC, $34,000

7325 Griffith Station Road, U.S. Bank National Association to Jason McPherson, $27,770

2559 Westwood Ave., Samuel Bickett to Jeconias Bautista, $5,000

2041 Trillium Gardens, Stephanie Lancaster to Janice Westerfield, $133,000

2132 York Drive, Mikael and Carrie Colbert to Steven Haire, $155,000

3428 Placid Place, Byron and Gayla Westerfield to Nicholas Dant, $107,000

2041 Fieldcrest Drive, Claire Neal Living Trust to Seth and Andrea Lawson, $260,400

2502 Little Brook Trail, Jessica and Brian Wilborn to Tyler and Kristin Goad, $379,000

3049 Allen St., Thomas and Karri Baskin to Hunter Shaffer, $93,500

4552 Kentucky 1514, Panther Creek Farm LLC to Mark and Christina Mayhugh, $29,900

306 Cinderella Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Ray and Jenny Jones, $92,500

2349 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Janet Snyder, $174,359

2315 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anna and Steven Ambs, $285,900

116 E. 17th St., Paul Vance and Pamela Hughes to Ronald Simon, $143,000

4208 Yewells Landing E., Janice Westerfield to Bernard and Elsie Galloway, $161,000

420 Griffith Ave., Bruce and Kathy Whitmer to Brian and Jessica Wilborn, $322,500

3224 Majestic Prince Drive, Martha Faye Fulkerson Life Estate to Carman and Loyd Cole, $151,300

4650 Kings Mill Drive, Amy and Danny McCarty to Brittany Murphy, $127,000

2580 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marian Turley, $230,000

5126 Graham Lane, Scotty and Starla Lanham to Jeffrey Martin and Marshall Daugherty, $108,000

2600 Dellwood Valley Lane, Brandon and Kristy Standiford to Eric and Jodie Bivens, $259,900

1313 Gilbert Lane, Gay Paris to Stephen and Tammy Payne, $86,600

4743 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950

4743 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alexander and Melanie Hodskins, $230,481

2002 Lydia Drive, Stacy Boarman to Jeremy Clements, $217,500

3807 Steel Drive, LSF 9 Master Participation Trust to Scott Baird Jr. and Brandon Standiford, $75,501

603 Maple St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Jeffrey and Amanda Blythe, $33,500

2370 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,950

2372 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,950

1330 E. Fifth St., Robert Satterfield and others to Thomas Sandefur Sr., $48,000

602 Wing Ave., Robert Satterfield and others to Thomas Sandefur Sr., $17,700

1524 Center St., JKLM Investments LLC to Hulmer Vazquez, $10,000

2638 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

2638 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis and Haley Hagan, $197,462

3220 St. Ann St., EDM Property Management LLC to Jeffery Potter II, $103,500

1711 Jackson St., TJB Investments LLC to Southern Tank & Manufacturing Inc., $50,000 for four parcels

1713 Jackson St., TJB Investments LLC to Southern Tank & Manufacturing Inc., $50,000 for four parcels

1715 Jackson St., TJB Investments LLC to Southern Tank & Manufacturing Inc., $50,000 for four parcels

1717 Jackson St., TJB Investments LLC to Southern Tank & Manufacturing Inc., $50,000 for four parcels

3450 Lakeview Drive, Kelly and David Conner to Veletta Beatty, $215,000

3007 Chippewa Drive, Ray and Jenny Jones to Lanie Rudisill, $162,500

1500 E. 19th St., Franklin Carroll Jr. to Rosanna Juliano, $9,025 for 1/3 interest

7950 Kentucky 54, Craig Sloan and Nathan Sloan to Danny and Amy McCarty, $154,000

5675 Locust Lane, KSB LLC to Lazaro and Sara Diaz, $270,060

100 Maple St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to U.S. Bank National Association, $24,000

2221 Turnbury Cove, William and Kathryn Raymer to Janie Moseley, $394,500

2410 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500

2410 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hector and Brandie Espinoza, $286,069

5501 Mulberry Place, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tal and Diana Bernier, $288,325

3851 S. Griffith Ave., Paul Martin Builders Inc. to Lisa Reeves, $225,000

1704 Lock Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Kentucky Housing Corp., $43,450

1034 McFarland Road, Norbert and Helen Smith to the Norbert J. Smith Family Irrevocable Trust, $125,700

203 E. 22nd St., estate of Vincent Dick to Lee and Donna Gardner, $80,000

2227 Ford Ave., Janie Moseley to Arthur and Jane Stewart, $330,000

3557 London Pike, James and Robin Fowler to Wesley and Kristy Johnson, $245,000

5231 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Ronnie and Jana Boling, $229,709

2934 Aldersgate, Tamarra Miller to Vicki Mattingly, $145,900

3061 Waterside Way, Ronald Payne to Robert Debiak, $290,000

3603 Dove Loop N., Jeffrey and Amanda Blythe to Christopher O’Bryan, $152,000

501 Montgomery Ave., Jeffrey Martin to Anthony Gerteisen, $47,400

4072 Reliant Circle, Michael and Frances Epperson to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $80,000

2854 Avenue of the Parks, Wesley and Kristy Johnson to Matthew and Jennifer Lucas, $174,750

606 E. 23rd St., Mary Aull and others to Mike and Kelly Stinnett, $78,000

3227 Steeplechase, Noel and Desire Maxwell to Jansen and Katherine Hidenrite, $225,900

2231 Hoop Junior Court, estate of Thelma Brown to Rhoads Investments LLC, $118,000

1226 Haynes Ave., Trifecta LLC to JKLM Investments LLC, $1,500

4830 Bernheim Drive, Joshua Davis to Drew Adkins and Katelyn McCarthy, $174,000

5297 Pleasant Valley Road, Colby and Audra Dorroh to Keith and Natasha Staples, $105,000

1120 Lyddane Bridge Road, Gregory and Kimberly Mullican to Bourke and Heather Sprague, $565,000

319 E. 21st St., Steven and Deborah Crone to N&G Legacy Estates LLC, $61,500

1747 Virginia Court, Steven and Deborah Crone to N&G Legacy Estates LLC, $61,500

4719 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950

4719 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Garlen Culbertson Jr., $232,741

3832 Dell Court, estate of Sidney Henderson to Hasan Ali and Su Be, $147,000

250 N. Chestnut Grove Road, Eddie and Carla Waller to Terry and Lisa Durham, $345,000

2310 Donau Court, William and Mary Coomes to Elizabeth and Kyle Freels, $199,900

6520 Spring Haven Trace, Amy and Daniel Turley to William and Mary Coomes, $231,000

6335 Foster Road, Wayne Foster to Zachary and Amanda Kauffeld, $264,181

2450 Kentucky 140 E., Robert and Janice Murphy to Randall and Cecilia Powers, $27,000

2415 Reigh Count Drive, estate of Wallace Magan and others to Timothy Freels, $140,000

2010 Lewis Lane, Matthew and Angela Morris to Logan Weber, $118,000

6185 Carmel Court, Chad and Kristen Hart to Gregory and Meleah Vaught, $399,900

6475 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,225

6475 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Shane Abel, $197,560

2825 Flamingo Ave., Joseph Smith to Donielle Howard and Jonathan Jones, $84,000

530 E. 27th St., Justin Rightmyer to Mitchell and Sheridan Jones, $87,000

4853 Sturbridge Place, Ohio Valley Properties LLC to Abbie Griffin, $119,900

368 Camden Circle, Anthony and Crystal Kennedy to Joshua Ferguson and Charity Carter, $164,900

409 Griffith Ave., estate of Waitman Taylor Jr. to Arlington Magnolia Partners LLC, $280,000

Property on Russell Road, Susan Allen to Daniel Jarboe, $8,500

6543 Waterford Place, Gregory and Meleah Vaught to Zachary and Charlotte Buskill, $317,000

4730 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anthony and Crystal Kennedy, $246,056

8225 Monarch Road, Paul and Annie Melton Life Estate to James and Vickie Mattingly, $250,000 for two parcels

8303 Monarch Road, Paul and Annie Melton Life Estate to James and Vickie Mattingly, $250,000 for two parcels

814 Mary Lou Court, Zachary and Charlotte Buskill to Charles Campbell Jr., $205,000

6494 Autumn Valley Trace, Lee and Breanna Dardis to Alex and Ashley Langford, $168,000

2516 Iroquois Drive, Christopher Collins to Kristina Collins, $125,000

3913 Short Putt Way, Thompson Homes Inc. to Sheila Campbell, $231,588

211 Cedar St., Riverfront Brio LLC to Riverfront Brio Apartment Homes LLC, $1.8 million

500 W. Second St., Riverfront Brio LLC to Riverfront Brio Hotel LLC, $1.4 million

2539 Arbor Terrace, Tony and Robin Trego to Gary and Jennifer Johnson, $135,000

6429 Spring Haven Trace, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballard Development LLP, $38,900

1430 Maple Ave., Lindsey Gibson to Michelle Clark, $195,000

3821 Cross Creek Trail, James and Erin Conkright to Maria Mattingly, $218,000

1524 Tamarack Road, Haven Montague to Aubry Myers, $137,500

4052 Reliant Circle, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Richard and Emily Carver, $177,000

1676 S. Parkdale Drive, Skimmerhorn Properties LLC to Peter Lipsy, $57,000

76 Colonial Court, Deloris Raines and others to Kevin and Cheryl Daugherty, $71,000

4022 Yates Drive, Joshua and Amanda Russell to Lee Paulsen, $138,000

3129 Wood Valley Point, Nathan and Tara Godeke to Nileshkumar and Bhavishaben Patel, $315,000

3000 Epworth Lane, Shawn McGowan and Archie Turner to Ku Reh and Tewa Lay, $132,900

2418 Winning Colors Way, Kevin and Patty Shearer to Matthew Ritter, $230,000

1727 Queens Way Court, Eva Brown to John and Deborah Keelin, $150,100

6036 Kentucky 144, Jerry Faught Jr. to James Howard, $124,000

2628 Secretariat Drive, estate of Ruby Burdette to Angela Edge, $152,000

3121 Allen St., Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Kent Estep, $50,300

2619 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes to Nancy Cox, $174,007

1911 Eaton Ave., Raymond and Kimberly Settle to Aaron and Shelby Payne, $225,000

2340 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500

2340 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gerald and Rita Holtzman, $245,718

120 W. 19th St., Pamela Hughes and Paul Vance to MacKenzie Morris, $124,900

2510 Ebach St., David and Jerri Rudd to James and Ashley Barger, $18,000

1903 Lydia Drive, Michael and Marilyn Jackson to Robert and Lacie Baldwin, $176,000

1361 E. Fourth St., Betty Whitaker and others to King Laundry LLC, $140,000

204 E. Locust Grove Road, Tiffany and John Burdette to Joshua and Maria Eckstein, $135,000

1931 E. 19th St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to German American Bank Inc., $68,000

5309 Pleasant Valley Road, Colby and Audra Dorroh to Logan and Emily Sloan, $101,000

2331 Middleground Drive, TJHT Properties LLC to Green Valley Development Inc., $155,550

2378 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500

2391 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500

6484 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

2323 Woodstone Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,500

4674 Breeze Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950

2511 Old Kentucky 144, Matthew and Nancy Gordon to Brandon and Kristy Standiford, $298,500

2659 Dellwood Valley Lane, Peter Ebelhar III and Nicole Ebelhar to John and Hannah Alexander, $231,000

4635 Winkler Road, Crandall Properties LLC to Payne-Duff Properties LLC, $30,000

4635 Winkler Road, Payne-Duff Properties LLC to Jerry and Theresa Rhineburger, $36,000

4631 Boxwood Drive, Brittany and Nathan Wethington to Barbara Leibfreid, $205,000

6118 Sutter Loop W., John and Hannah Alexander to Clyde Bartley, $116,500

2248 Daniels Lane, Jerry and Theresa Rhineburger to Brittany and Nathan Wethington, $270,000

4449 Greenacre Drive, Amber and Jordan Phillips to Leslie and Logan Pemberton, $266,000

5526 Goldenrod Lane, Kasey and Bret Ray to Kimmie and Drew Embry, $179,900

415 Newbury Court, Matthew Ritter and Phyllis Siddon, $167,000

433 Newburt Court, Mark and Vonna Workman to Jason Lawrence, $149,900

6577 Brookwood Drive, TEK Enterprises LLC to Joshua and Amanda Russell, $143,500

12265 Fullenwider Road, James and Berrie Clark to Martha Fullenwider, $160,000

2355 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950

2355 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ngoc and Huong Nguyen and others, $195,029

6483 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Conner and Michaela Reed, $176,489

2119 Village Run, Hope Spurrier to Jerry Faught Jr., $135,000

2113 Meadow Grass Creek, estate of Larry Shouse to Anna and James Allen, $140,000

2602 Darby Dan Court, Robert and Lorie Beavin to Hannah and Joshua Brooks, $193,000

3625 Aristides Drive, Steven Phillips II to James and Berrie Clark, $173,000

