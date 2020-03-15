The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 7 to March 4.
Farm on Kentucky 1554, estate of Wanda Kuegel to Stephen Farms LLC, $302,100
1901 Cherokee Drive, Lexie Green Hicks Irrevocable Trust to Julia Davisson, $119,000
112 Stockton Drive, Connie and Virgil Bowlds and others to James and Lisa Edge, $100,000
2630 Avenue of the Parks, Timothy and Alondra Johnson to Kimberly Danzer, $273,500
820 E. 20th St., Jack Dickens LLC to Elsie Jarboe, $72,500
981 Kentucky 140 E., Robert and Barbara Carper to Eric and Karen Carper and others, $325,000 for two parcels
Farm on Kentucky 140 E., Robert and Barbara Carper to Eric and Karen Carper and others, $325,000 for two parcels
6365 Kentucky 142, David Swope to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $40,000
7518 Iceland Road, Karol Walker to Kenneth and Joyce Payne, $80,000
.340 acres on E. Harmons Ferry Road, Roger Shocklee to Hayward and Diana Murray, $1,000
.334 acres on 945 E. Harmons Ferry Road, Hayward and Diana Murray to Roger Shocklee, $1,000
4612 Kings Mill Run Drive, Alison and Kayle Hardesty to Tim Taylor, $124,000
2500 Little Brook Trail, Seth and Andrea Lawson to Jared and Tifany Hagedorn, $375,000
8343 Short Station Road, Dustin Connor to Phillip and Tonya Hall, $50,000
808 Frederica St., Richard and Janet King to Jed Paris, $270,000
359 Booth Ave., Property 92 LLC to Samantha Raley, $118,000
245 Potts Road, Mark and Melodie Boswell to Gena Johnson, $80,000
1353 Kentucky 140 W., Charles and Susan Hayden to Taylor and Jesse Thompson, $153,000
7675 Kentucky 231, Susan and James McFadden to Nelda and Donald Taylor, $160,000 for 1/6 interest
6818 Creekview Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6818 Creekview Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to William and Stacey Parrish, $274,482
2935 Wandering Lane, Helen and James Fleming to Lemuel and Vickie Dugger, $45,000
10180 Hall School Road, Joseph and Carrie Ling to Alison and Kayle Hardesty, $237,500
2127 Keenland Parkway, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., $52,500
2017 Trillium Gardens, Frederick Spraggs Revocable Trust to Roger and Elizabeth Stacy, $135,000
5309 Ashland Ave., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Blythe Schneider, $119,000
2519 Lawrin Court, Stephen and Joyce Wills to Herbert and Peggy Canary, $163,000
110 E. 18th St., Joe and Nadine Evans to Kristi and Matthew Popham, $99,000
136 Booth Field Road, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Wells Fargo Bank National Association, $120,000
3425 S. Griffith Ave., estate of Joyce Payne to MPC Land LLC, $155,000
4512 Condor Place, Judith and John Durbin to Jeffery and Karin Roberts, $194,000
2724 Allen St., Rita McGovern to Ted Equity LLC, $27,000
520 Jed Place, Sonya and Jamie Rood to Kent Estep, $27,500
801 James Garrard Drive, estate of Ann Clark to Joey Nickells, $110,000
1601 Norris Ave., Mickey and Tina Turner to Scott Gammenthaler, $34,500
3924 Yates Drive, Edward and Martha Garvin to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $77,000
2301 Fieldstone Court, William and Stacey Parrish to Christopher and Lesley Murray, $180,937
520 Fleetwood Drive, Timothy and Bobbi Pearl to First Quality Rentals LLC, $34,000
7325 Griffith Station Road, U.S. Bank National Association to Jason McPherson, $27,770
2559 Westwood Ave., Samuel Bickett to Jeconias Bautista, $5,000
2041 Trillium Gardens, Stephanie Lancaster to Janice Westerfield, $133,000
2132 York Drive, Mikael and Carrie Colbert to Steven Haire, $155,000
3428 Placid Place, Byron and Gayla Westerfield to Nicholas Dant, $107,000
2041 Fieldcrest Drive, Claire Neal Living Trust to Seth and Andrea Lawson, $260,400
2502 Little Brook Trail, Jessica and Brian Wilborn to Tyler and Kristin Goad, $379,000
3049 Allen St., Thomas and Karri Baskin to Hunter Shaffer, $93,500
4552 Kentucky 1514, Panther Creek Farm LLC to Mark and Christina Mayhugh, $29,900
306 Cinderella Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Ray and Jenny Jones, $92,500
2349 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Janet Snyder, $174,359
2315 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anna and Steven Ambs, $285,900
116 E. 17th St., Paul Vance and Pamela Hughes to Ronald Simon, $143,000
4208 Yewells Landing E., Janice Westerfield to Bernard and Elsie Galloway, $161,000
420 Griffith Ave., Bruce and Kathy Whitmer to Brian and Jessica Wilborn, $322,500
3224 Majestic Prince Drive, Martha Faye Fulkerson Life Estate to Carman and Loyd Cole, $151,300
4650 Kings Mill Drive, Amy and Danny McCarty to Brittany Murphy, $127,000
2580 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marian Turley, $230,000
5126 Graham Lane, Scotty and Starla Lanham to Jeffrey Martin and Marshall Daugherty, $108,000
2600 Dellwood Valley Lane, Brandon and Kristy Standiford to Eric and Jodie Bivens, $259,900
1313 Gilbert Lane, Gay Paris to Stephen and Tammy Payne, $86,600
4743 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
4743 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alexander and Melanie Hodskins, $230,481
2002 Lydia Drive, Stacy Boarman to Jeremy Clements, $217,500
3807 Steel Drive, LSF 9 Master Participation Trust to Scott Baird Jr. and Brandon Standiford, $75,501
603 Maple St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Jeffrey and Amanda Blythe, $33,500
2370 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,950
2372 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,950
1330 E. Fifth St., Robert Satterfield and others to Thomas Sandefur Sr., $48,000
602 Wing Ave., Robert Satterfield and others to Thomas Sandefur Sr., $17,700
1524 Center St., JKLM Investments LLC to Hulmer Vazquez, $10,000
2638 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2638 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis and Haley Hagan, $197,462
3220 St. Ann St., EDM Property Management LLC to Jeffery Potter II, $103,500
1711 Jackson St., TJB Investments LLC to Southern Tank & Manufacturing Inc., $50,000 for four parcels
1713 Jackson St., TJB Investments LLC to Southern Tank & Manufacturing Inc., $50,000 for four parcels
1715 Jackson St., TJB Investments LLC to Southern Tank & Manufacturing Inc., $50,000 for four parcels
1717 Jackson St., TJB Investments LLC to Southern Tank & Manufacturing Inc., $50,000 for four parcels
3450 Lakeview Drive, Kelly and David Conner to Veletta Beatty, $215,000
3007 Chippewa Drive, Ray and Jenny Jones to Lanie Rudisill, $162,500
1500 E. 19th St., Franklin Carroll Jr. to Rosanna Juliano, $9,025 for 1/3 interest
7950 Kentucky 54, Craig Sloan and Nathan Sloan to Danny and Amy McCarty, $154,000
5675 Locust Lane, KSB LLC to Lazaro and Sara Diaz, $270,060
100 Maple St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to U.S. Bank National Association, $24,000
2221 Turnbury Cove, William and Kathryn Raymer to Janie Moseley, $394,500
2410 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
2410 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hector and Brandie Espinoza, $286,069
5501 Mulberry Place, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tal and Diana Bernier, $288,325
3851 S. Griffith Ave., Paul Martin Builders Inc. to Lisa Reeves, $225,000
1704 Lock Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Kentucky Housing Corp., $43,450
1034 McFarland Road, Norbert and Helen Smith to the Norbert J. Smith Family Irrevocable Trust, $125,700
203 E. 22nd St., estate of Vincent Dick to Lee and Donna Gardner, $80,000
2227 Ford Ave., Janie Moseley to Arthur and Jane Stewart, $330,000
3557 London Pike, James and Robin Fowler to Wesley and Kristy Johnson, $245,000
5231 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Ronnie and Jana Boling, $229,709
2934 Aldersgate, Tamarra Miller to Vicki Mattingly, $145,900
3061 Waterside Way, Ronald Payne to Robert Debiak, $290,000
3603 Dove Loop N., Jeffrey and Amanda Blythe to Christopher O’Bryan, $152,000
501 Montgomery Ave., Jeffrey Martin to Anthony Gerteisen, $47,400
4072 Reliant Circle, Michael and Frances Epperson to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $80,000
2854 Avenue of the Parks, Wesley and Kristy Johnson to Matthew and Jennifer Lucas, $174,750
606 E. 23rd St., Mary Aull and others to Mike and Kelly Stinnett, $78,000
3227 Steeplechase, Noel and Desire Maxwell to Jansen and Katherine Hidenrite, $225,900
2231 Hoop Junior Court, estate of Thelma Brown to Rhoads Investments LLC, $118,000
1226 Haynes Ave., Trifecta LLC to JKLM Investments LLC, $1,500
4830 Bernheim Drive, Joshua Davis to Drew Adkins and Katelyn McCarthy, $174,000
5297 Pleasant Valley Road, Colby and Audra Dorroh to Keith and Natasha Staples, $105,000
1120 Lyddane Bridge Road, Gregory and Kimberly Mullican to Bourke and Heather Sprague, $565,000
319 E. 21st St., Steven and Deborah Crone to N&G Legacy Estates LLC, $61,500
1747 Virginia Court, Steven and Deborah Crone to N&G Legacy Estates LLC, $61,500
4719 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
4719 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Garlen Culbertson Jr., $232,741
3832 Dell Court, estate of Sidney Henderson to Hasan Ali and Su Be, $147,000
250 N. Chestnut Grove Road, Eddie and Carla Waller to Terry and Lisa Durham, $345,000
2310 Donau Court, William and Mary Coomes to Elizabeth and Kyle Freels, $199,900
6520 Spring Haven Trace, Amy and Daniel Turley to William and Mary Coomes, $231,000
6335 Foster Road, Wayne Foster to Zachary and Amanda Kauffeld, $264,181
2450 Kentucky 140 E., Robert and Janice Murphy to Randall and Cecilia Powers, $27,000
2415 Reigh Count Drive, estate of Wallace Magan and others to Timothy Freels, $140,000
2010 Lewis Lane, Matthew and Angela Morris to Logan Weber, $118,000
6185 Carmel Court, Chad and Kristen Hart to Gregory and Meleah Vaught, $399,900
6475 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,225
6475 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Shane Abel, $197,560
2825 Flamingo Ave., Joseph Smith to Donielle Howard and Jonathan Jones, $84,000
530 E. 27th St., Justin Rightmyer to Mitchell and Sheridan Jones, $87,000
4853 Sturbridge Place, Ohio Valley Properties LLC to Abbie Griffin, $119,900
368 Camden Circle, Anthony and Crystal Kennedy to Joshua Ferguson and Charity Carter, $164,900
409 Griffith Ave., estate of Waitman Taylor Jr. to Arlington Magnolia Partners LLC, $280,000
Property on Russell Road, Susan Allen to Daniel Jarboe, $8,500
6543 Waterford Place, Gregory and Meleah Vaught to Zachary and Charlotte Buskill, $317,000
4730 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anthony and Crystal Kennedy, $246,056
8225 Monarch Road, Paul and Annie Melton Life Estate to James and Vickie Mattingly, $250,000 for two parcels
8303 Monarch Road, Paul and Annie Melton Life Estate to James and Vickie Mattingly, $250,000 for two parcels
814 Mary Lou Court, Zachary and Charlotte Buskill to Charles Campbell Jr., $205,000
6494 Autumn Valley Trace, Lee and Breanna Dardis to Alex and Ashley Langford, $168,000
2516 Iroquois Drive, Christopher Collins to Kristina Collins, $125,000
3913 Short Putt Way, Thompson Homes Inc. to Sheila Campbell, $231,588
211 Cedar St., Riverfront Brio LLC to Riverfront Brio Apartment Homes LLC, $1.8 million
500 W. Second St., Riverfront Brio LLC to Riverfront Brio Hotel LLC, $1.4 million
2539 Arbor Terrace, Tony and Robin Trego to Gary and Jennifer Johnson, $135,000
6429 Spring Haven Trace, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballard Development LLP, $38,900
1430 Maple Ave., Lindsey Gibson to Michelle Clark, $195,000
3821 Cross Creek Trail, James and Erin Conkright to Maria Mattingly, $218,000
1524 Tamarack Road, Haven Montague to Aubry Myers, $137,500
4052 Reliant Circle, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Richard and Emily Carver, $177,000
1676 S. Parkdale Drive, Skimmerhorn Properties LLC to Peter Lipsy, $57,000
76 Colonial Court, Deloris Raines and others to Kevin and Cheryl Daugherty, $71,000
4022 Yates Drive, Joshua and Amanda Russell to Lee Paulsen, $138,000
3129 Wood Valley Point, Nathan and Tara Godeke to Nileshkumar and Bhavishaben Patel, $315,000
3000 Epworth Lane, Shawn McGowan and Archie Turner to Ku Reh and Tewa Lay, $132,900
2418 Winning Colors Way, Kevin and Patty Shearer to Matthew Ritter, $230,000
1727 Queens Way Court, Eva Brown to John and Deborah Keelin, $150,100
6036 Kentucky 144, Jerry Faught Jr. to James Howard, $124,000
2628 Secretariat Drive, estate of Ruby Burdette to Angela Edge, $152,000
3121 Allen St., Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Kent Estep, $50,300
2619 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes to Nancy Cox, $174,007
1911 Eaton Ave., Raymond and Kimberly Settle to Aaron and Shelby Payne, $225,000
2340 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500
2340 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gerald and Rita Holtzman, $245,718
120 W. 19th St., Pamela Hughes and Paul Vance to MacKenzie Morris, $124,900
2510 Ebach St., David and Jerri Rudd to James and Ashley Barger, $18,000
1903 Lydia Drive, Michael and Marilyn Jackson to Robert and Lacie Baldwin, $176,000
1361 E. Fourth St., Betty Whitaker and others to King Laundry LLC, $140,000
204 E. Locust Grove Road, Tiffany and John Burdette to Joshua and Maria Eckstein, $135,000
1931 E. 19th St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to German American Bank Inc., $68,000
5309 Pleasant Valley Road, Colby and Audra Dorroh to Logan and Emily Sloan, $101,000
2331 Middleground Drive, TJHT Properties LLC to Green Valley Development Inc., $155,550
2378 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500
2391 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500
6484 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2323 Woodstone Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,500
4674 Breeze Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
2511 Old Kentucky 144, Matthew and Nancy Gordon to Brandon and Kristy Standiford, $298,500
2659 Dellwood Valley Lane, Peter Ebelhar III and Nicole Ebelhar to John and Hannah Alexander, $231,000
4635 Winkler Road, Crandall Properties LLC to Payne-Duff Properties LLC, $30,000
4635 Winkler Road, Payne-Duff Properties LLC to Jerry and Theresa Rhineburger, $36,000
4631 Boxwood Drive, Brittany and Nathan Wethington to Barbara Leibfreid, $205,000
6118 Sutter Loop W., John and Hannah Alexander to Clyde Bartley, $116,500
2248 Daniels Lane, Jerry and Theresa Rhineburger to Brittany and Nathan Wethington, $270,000
4449 Greenacre Drive, Amber and Jordan Phillips to Leslie and Logan Pemberton, $266,000
5526 Goldenrod Lane, Kasey and Bret Ray to Kimmie and Drew Embry, $179,900
415 Newbury Court, Matthew Ritter and Phyllis Siddon, $167,000
433 Newburt Court, Mark and Vonna Workman to Jason Lawrence, $149,900
6577 Brookwood Drive, TEK Enterprises LLC to Joshua and Amanda Russell, $143,500
12265 Fullenwider Road, James and Berrie Clark to Martha Fullenwider, $160,000
2355 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950
2355 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ngoc and Huong Nguyen and others, $195,029
6483 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Conner and Michaela Reed, $176,489
2119 Village Run, Hope Spurrier to Jerry Faught Jr., $135,000
2113 Meadow Grass Creek, estate of Larry Shouse to Anna and James Allen, $140,000
2602 Darby Dan Court, Robert and Lorie Beavin to Hannah and Joshua Brooks, $193,000
3625 Aristides Drive, Steven Phillips II to James and Berrie Clark, $173,000
