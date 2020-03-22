The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 4 to March 13.

759 Haley Lane, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Kameron Braman, $118,900

5758 Locust Lane, Barbara Leibfreid to Michael and Lori Quinn, $316,500

730 Walnut St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to City of Owensboro, $25

1821 W. Seventh St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to City of Owensboro, $100

3829 Garden Terrace, Bennie Sims to Justin Rightmyer, $154,000

1424 Haynes Ave., estate of James Parker to Kent Estep, $25,000

2118 Clinton Place E., Curtis and Lori Hayden to Christopher and Sabrina Hoover, $194,000

3301 Veach Road, Meldrum and Joan Harvey to Jonathan and Lindsey Embry, $450,000

2111 Dickey Drive, Christa Webb to Ernesto Garcia-Ruiz and Xiomara Garcia, $93,000

11281 Kentucky 662, Jasen and Carrie Chanley to Hunter and Jennifer Knight, $210,000

206 Martin Way, Robert and Brandi McKinney to Amrik Jammu and Navjot Kaur, $152,000

2207 Webster Court, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Jon Kelley, $111,300

248 Redbud Road, Timothy and Wen McDonald to Steven Phillips, $140,000

2614 W. Sixth St., Robin Phillips and Geraldine East and others to Timothy and Angelia Leachman, $40,000

3907 Rudy Martin Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to REM Investments LLC, $70,000

511 Jeff Place, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to DMCR Properties LLC, $26,900

921 E. Glenn Court, Hunter and Jennifer Knight to Anna Norcross, $160,000

6434 Spring Haven Trace, Ballard’s Development LLP to John and Kristi Dossett, $315,000

6351 Valley Brook Trace, Georgette Edwards to Linda and Edgar Rafferty, $175,000

2796 Summer Valley Lane, Jon and Kristi Isenbarger to Sanjay and Vidyaben Patel, $680,000

10505 Kentucky 431, Richard and Gloria Warner to Benjamin Davis and Shelby Silsky, $152,000

3920 Evergreen Drive, Daniel Hamilton to Rhoads Investments LLC, $210,500

1515 W. 15th St., Jason and Jeanne Hundley to Marie Enterprises LLC, $4,200

3831 Steele Drive, Wesscott Properties LLC to Jessica Canary, $91,500

6501 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

6501 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nicole Ebelhar, $184,991

2306 Fieldstone Court, David Morton to Easton and Nicole Russelburg, $174,900

3031 Creek Branch Cove, Dawn and Larry O’Conner to Alex and Matt Amburgey, $263,000

Farm on Macedonia Road, Kimberly and Jonathan Keplinger to Edward Fannon II, $10,000 for 1/40 interest

10808 Kentucky 764, Doris Sowders to Robert and Sylvia Sowders and others, $12,500

609 Allen St., Shirley Nall to Paul Cunningham, $18,000

315 E. 21st St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Joseph Simmons Jr., $50,000

642 Higdon Road, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Nicholas Pavlas, $41,000

2400 Patriot Run, 54 Property Management LLC to FS Owensboro LLC, $700,000

907 W. Second St., Expanding Enterprises LLC to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $14,250

4561 Oakhurst Bend, Elizabeth and Steven Rosi to Curtis and Lori Hayden, $317,500

7343 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Joseph and Jean Wedding to Tyler and Shelly Young, $130,000

4017 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500

4017 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mark and Virginia Fulks, $257,962

2119 Fairway Drive, Sally Martin and J. Ray to Joseph and Vicki Mills, $150,000

2818 W. Wayside Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to J.P. Morgan Chase National Association, $52,460

2000 Daniels Lane, Allen and Shannon Harl to Allison Stroud, $160,000

1974 Whispering Meadows Drive, Kevin and Emily Wright to Brandon Thomas and Billy Townson, $229,900

6355 Henning Drive, Terri and Dan Alvey to Christopher and Felicia Nugent, $104,900 for two parcels

6363 Henning Drive, Terri and Dan Alvey to Christopher and Felicia Nugent, $104,900 for two parcels

981 Fogel Road, William and Beverly Hornback to Travis and Laurie Castlen, $30,000

3237 Meadowland Drive, Rudy Martin Drive LLC to Aquilina Munoz, $124,000

4920 Cambridge Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Thomas Mattingly, $47,000

6819 Kentucky 500, David and Kathy Pruden to Jeffrey Yeckering, $233,000

3954 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Alexander and Alexandra Jagoe, $36,750

4500 Barrington Place, Jade Washington to BGRS LLC, $165,000

4500 Barrington Place, BGRS LLC to Henry and Brenda Green, $165,000

430 Dixie Court, Jacob and Molly Andriakos to Hannah and Cameron Gilliam, $83,000

7370 Old Masonville Road, Vernon and Hattie McMahan and others to Jacob Wood and Lauren McFadden, $190,000

1632 Payne Ave., Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Rebecca Simmons, $60,275

3055 Stirrup Loop, Nocab Properties LLC to Nancy Conley, $136,000

4951 Old Hartford Road, Steven and Kelsey Higgs to Bryan and Christina Kasey, $185,000

2869 Silver Creek Loop, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to William Hays, $166,000

2020 Griffith Place W., Susan Riney to Christopher Hein and Lyndsey Lewis, $299,000

2006 Scherm Road, Koger Properties LLC to Linnie Nail, $137,000

1513 Leitchfield Road, James and Linda Conkright to Barry and Mary Wade, $112,000

1604 E. Fourth St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to The Old Mens Oil & Gas Inc., $27,000

2107 Hathaway St., Jeffrey Gray to Daniel and Holly Hopkins and others, $90,500

702 Shelborn Drive, Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC to Alice Peacock, $112,000

3910 Pine Lake Court, Robert and Susan Gaddis to Christopher Taber, $235,000

330 Covington Ridge Drive, Paul and Theresa Payne to Joseph and Barbara Cecil, $293,000

3150 Trails Way, John Farmer to Shawn and Andrea Payne, $175,000

2915 Ridgewood St., Easton and Nicole Russelburg to Natalie Mayfield, $99,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.