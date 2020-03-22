The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 4 to March 13.
759 Haley Lane, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Kameron Braman, $118,900
5758 Locust Lane, Barbara Leibfreid to Michael and Lori Quinn, $316,500
730 Walnut St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to City of Owensboro, $25
1821 W. Seventh St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to City of Owensboro, $100
3829 Garden Terrace, Bennie Sims to Justin Rightmyer, $154,000
1424 Haynes Ave., estate of James Parker to Kent Estep, $25,000
2118 Clinton Place E., Curtis and Lori Hayden to Christopher and Sabrina Hoover, $194,000
3301 Veach Road, Meldrum and Joan Harvey to Jonathan and Lindsey Embry, $450,000
2111 Dickey Drive, Christa Webb to Ernesto Garcia-Ruiz and Xiomara Garcia, $93,000
11281 Kentucky 662, Jasen and Carrie Chanley to Hunter and Jennifer Knight, $210,000
206 Martin Way, Robert and Brandi McKinney to Amrik Jammu and Navjot Kaur, $152,000
2207 Webster Court, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Jon Kelley, $111,300
248 Redbud Road, Timothy and Wen McDonald to Steven Phillips, $140,000
2614 W. Sixth St., Robin Phillips and Geraldine East and others to Timothy and Angelia Leachman, $40,000
3907 Rudy Martin Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to REM Investments LLC, $70,000
511 Jeff Place, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to DMCR Properties LLC, $26,900
921 E. Glenn Court, Hunter and Jennifer Knight to Anna Norcross, $160,000
6434 Spring Haven Trace, Ballard’s Development LLP to John and Kristi Dossett, $315,000
6351 Valley Brook Trace, Georgette Edwards to Linda and Edgar Rafferty, $175,000
2796 Summer Valley Lane, Jon and Kristi Isenbarger to Sanjay and Vidyaben Patel, $680,000
10505 Kentucky 431, Richard and Gloria Warner to Benjamin Davis and Shelby Silsky, $152,000
3920 Evergreen Drive, Daniel Hamilton to Rhoads Investments LLC, $210,500
1515 W. 15th St., Jason and Jeanne Hundley to Marie Enterprises LLC, $4,200
3831 Steele Drive, Wesscott Properties LLC to Jessica Canary, $91,500
6501 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
6501 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nicole Ebelhar, $184,991
2306 Fieldstone Court, David Morton to Easton and Nicole Russelburg, $174,900
3031 Creek Branch Cove, Dawn and Larry O’Conner to Alex and Matt Amburgey, $263,000
Farm on Macedonia Road, Kimberly and Jonathan Keplinger to Edward Fannon II, $10,000 for 1/40 interest
10808 Kentucky 764, Doris Sowders to Robert and Sylvia Sowders and others, $12,500
609 Allen St., Shirley Nall to Paul Cunningham, $18,000
315 E. 21st St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Joseph Simmons Jr., $50,000
642 Higdon Road, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Nicholas Pavlas, $41,000
2400 Patriot Run, 54 Property Management LLC to FS Owensboro LLC, $700,000
907 W. Second St., Expanding Enterprises LLC to Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler, $14,250
4561 Oakhurst Bend, Elizabeth and Steven Rosi to Curtis and Lori Hayden, $317,500
7343 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Joseph and Jean Wedding to Tyler and Shelly Young, $130,000
4017 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
4017 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mark and Virginia Fulks, $257,962
2119 Fairway Drive, Sally Martin and J. Ray to Joseph and Vicki Mills, $150,000
2818 W. Wayside Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to J.P. Morgan Chase National Association, $52,460
2000 Daniels Lane, Allen and Shannon Harl to Allison Stroud, $160,000
1974 Whispering Meadows Drive, Kevin and Emily Wright to Brandon Thomas and Billy Townson, $229,900
6355 Henning Drive, Terri and Dan Alvey to Christopher and Felicia Nugent, $104,900 for two parcels
6363 Henning Drive, Terri and Dan Alvey to Christopher and Felicia Nugent, $104,900 for two parcels
981 Fogel Road, William and Beverly Hornback to Travis and Laurie Castlen, $30,000
3237 Meadowland Drive, Rudy Martin Drive LLC to Aquilina Munoz, $124,000
4920 Cambridge Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Thomas Mattingly, $47,000
6819 Kentucky 500, David and Kathy Pruden to Jeffrey Yeckering, $233,000
3954 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Alexander and Alexandra Jagoe, $36,750
4500 Barrington Place, Jade Washington to BGRS LLC, $165,000
4500 Barrington Place, BGRS LLC to Henry and Brenda Green, $165,000
430 Dixie Court, Jacob and Molly Andriakos to Hannah and Cameron Gilliam, $83,000
7370 Old Masonville Road, Vernon and Hattie McMahan and others to Jacob Wood and Lauren McFadden, $190,000
1632 Payne Ave., Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Rebecca Simmons, $60,275
3055 Stirrup Loop, Nocab Properties LLC to Nancy Conley, $136,000
4951 Old Hartford Road, Steven and Kelsey Higgs to Bryan and Christina Kasey, $185,000
2869 Silver Creek Loop, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to William Hays, $166,000
2020 Griffith Place W., Susan Riney to Christopher Hein and Lyndsey Lewis, $299,000
2006 Scherm Road, Koger Properties LLC to Linnie Nail, $137,000
1513 Leitchfield Road, James and Linda Conkright to Barry and Mary Wade, $112,000
1604 E. Fourth St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to The Old Mens Oil & Gas Inc., $27,000
2107 Hathaway St., Jeffrey Gray to Daniel and Holly Hopkins and others, $90,500
702 Shelborn Drive, Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC to Alice Peacock, $112,000
3910 Pine Lake Court, Robert and Susan Gaddis to Christopher Taber, $235,000
330 Covington Ridge Drive, Paul and Theresa Payne to Joseph and Barbara Cecil, $293,000
3150 Trails Way, John Farmer to Shawn and Andrea Payne, $175,000
2915 Ridgewood St., Easton and Nicole Russelburg to Natalie Mayfield, $99,000
