The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 30 and June 4.
4224 Settlers Point, ASW Investments LLC to Kacie and Derek Hamilton, $133,500.
1909 Keenland Parkway, Hector Santos to Mayra Urrutia, $25,000.
1759 Sterling Valley Drive, TCL Real Estate LLC to Larry and Denise Hamilton, $45,000.
1228 St. Ann St., John Neely and Mary Ellen Hayden to Vivian Matheny and Brooke Morris, $180,000.
198 Mahan Road, Gary and Elaine Strain to Jeremy Henderson, $248,000.
5273 U.S. 60 W., estate of Richard Booth to John Neely and Mary Ellen Hayden, $220,000.
1809 Frederica St., James and Joyce Leach to WZR Rentals LLC, $107,000.
1813 Frederica St., Ioma Evans Testamentary Real Estate Trust to WZR Rentals LLC, $115,000.
16 Stone Creek Park, 16 Stone Creek LLC to Glenn and Mary Higdon, $2,200,000.
672 Greenbriar St., Susan Bowman to Rae Ann Estes, $125,000.
657 Carter Road, MWK Properties LLC to Tiffany Miller, $97,000.
4696 Forest Drive, Nolan and Ashley Thomas to Dwayne and Kimberly Baldwin, $39,000.
2808 S. Griffith Ave., Kerry Daugherty to Penny Mullins, $212,000.
2101 Northwood Drive, Matthew and Lindsey Purcell to Jameson and Jessica Wilcockson, $300,000.
4418 Cool Springs Cove, Kurt and Tara Arnold to Joseph and Katherine Mitchell, $396,000.
5172 Kentucky 142, Christopher and Robin Haney to Alan and Mary Crundwell, $284,000.
2504 Needles Court, Robert and Brandi McKinney to Brandon and Courtney Yeiser, $155,000.
2913 Christie Place, William Riney to Angela Riney, $117,500.
6499 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason McNeiley, $168,307.
3130 Lewis Lane, Damon and Shelley Renfrow to Suan Thang and Bawi Iang, $159,900.
5516 Mulberry Place, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Emily and John Mays III, $252,000.
1654 Linden Ave., Robert and Deanna Leesman to Rusty Davis, $151,500.
2370 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jamielle Speaks, $224,235.
3415 Surrey Drive E., Richard and Billie Dorris to Jeremey Guthrie, $120,000.
6815 Creekview Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825.
6815 Creekview Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jon and Amber Bristow, $374, 641.
109 Gilmour Court, Shari Payne and Robert Buchanan and others to Timothy and Kelli Byford, $44,900.
6430 Summit Drive, Derror and Jane Head to Dmitry Uskov and Irina Krivtsova, $202,900.
821 Parkway Drive S., Darrell Stallings to Soe Chan and Luciah Meh, $155,000.
2226 Summer Walk, Linda Payne to Sharon Hudson, $160,000.
2526 Griffith Ave., Edgar and Wilma Willoughby to James and Cynthia Hamilton, $125,000.
5810 Graham Lane, Ronald and Kristy Baggarley to Brian and Vanessa Boarman, $189,400.
9010 Sacra Drive, Laretta and Larry Bullock and others to Linda Payne, $125,000.
3412 W. Sixth St., Willard and Judy Peveler to John and Deanna Payne, $132,500.
2815 Timberline Drive, Stanley and Teresa Byers to Robert and Mary Swihart, $289,900.
265 Resolution Way, Ashley Crafton to Albert and Elizabeth Reynolds, $215,000.
5036 Curdsville Delaware Road, James and Cynthia Hamilton to Seth Schadler, $200,900.
1633 Payne Ave., JPMorgan Chase NA to Treeview Properties LLC, $18,300.
256 Resolution Way, Richard and Judy Brown to Darian and Tara Boling, $255,000.
5532 Dee Acre Drive, Nicholas and Amanda Burns to Tabitha Conley, $87,500.
7241 Kentucky 81, Walter Long to Byron and Diane Lane, $30,000.
10323 Walnut St. in Whitesville, estate of Perry Roach to Patrick Williams, $65,000.
4125 Rudy Martin Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to CVI XX Management Trust I, $71,000.
2367 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950.
2349 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500.
2490 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500.
3943 Reliant Circle, Haley Riney to Jordan and Gwendolyn Anderson, $160,000.
2905 Old Hartford Road, Derrick Arthur and Andrea Ijames-Arthur to Kenneth and Cherrell Jacobsen, $173,00.
2545 Keller Road, Stephen Barr to Justin and Chelsea Todd, $168,000.
3941 Hawthorne Drive, Telitha McLimore to Steven and Kylah Clark, $146,300.
2625 Wisteria Gardens, Laura and Jacob Bryant to Derek Logsdon, $129,500.
2717 Allen St., estate of Helga Kohler to Eleanora Byrne, $87,000.
2605 Wisteria Gardens, Jason McNeiley to Kristopher and Kelsey Wolfe, $98,000.
6452 Autumn Valley Trace, Phillip and Caroline Tomlin to Roy and Laura Norman, $179,500.
2165 Stratford Drive S., Regina Lewis to Debra Howard-Miller, $162,000.
5532 Sargent Drive, Brandon Fitzgerald to Austin Powers, $114,900.
