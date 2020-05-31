The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 13-20, 2020.
184 Dove Loop North, Mary Kamuf to Ashley Parish, $119,900
4195 Pleasant Valley Road, James and Sara Millay to William and Kelly Wathen, $420,000
1621 Sioux Place, Bettie Hall to Raven Haire, $128,864
5336 Summercrest Drive, Steven Haire to James Ellis, $224,900
105 Maple Street, Darry and Bettye Cain to Joshua Estes, $4,500
2429 Elder Drive, Sharon Glenn to Connie Velasquez and Austin Gerstler, $131,750
2934 Turfway Drive, Jill Atherton to Dustin Weeks and Cierra Hardin, $183,900
4300 Strickland Drive, James Reynolds to Gregory Scott, $126,900
2617 Wisteria Gardens, Robin Nest LLC to Patrick and Betty Shelton, $124,000
2502 South Griffith Avenue, Steven and Belinda Baird to Daniel and Kay Haney, $135,000
4947 Newbolt Road, Robert and Holly Ebelhar to James and Sara Millay, $401,000
1908 Mayfair Avenue, Anne Poynter to Betty Villafuerte and Chen Huang, $300,000
1430 East 10th Street, WDS Properties LLC to James Goatee, $87,000
4510 Kentucky 54, LKV Inc. to Sien LLC, $800,000
11601 U.S. 431, Joseph and Tammy Hodskins to Joseph Vanvactor, $185,000
5427 Sturgeon Avenue, Connie Patton to Jessica Rice, $113,000
108 East 25th Street, Gabe and Barbara Layman to Mark Griffith and Shannon Buchler, $135,000
2348 Tradition Avenue, Timothy and Rebecca Whittinghill to Taw Htoo, $169,900
5512 Mulberry Place, Eric and Amelia Laster to Bradley and Rhonda Sheward, $299,900
6505 Springwood Drive, David and Mary Payne to Eric and Amelia Laster, $335,000
333 and 335 Frederica Street, Evelyn Raines, Robbie and Ronnie Remole, and Deloris Raines to MW Parrish LLC, $200,000
210 West Legion Boulevard, Lawrence Divine to Adam and Sabra Ray, $114,000
2022 Old Cabin Road, Bradley Foreman to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, $197,500
2022 Old Cabin Road, Sirva Relocation Credit LLC to Haleigh Bickett and Reed VanWinkle, $197,500
1516 Standish Place, Steven and Kathleen Cue to Zach and Sasha Erwin, $225,000
1323 West 3rd Street, Deanna Honeycutt to Tommy Williams, $51,000
4614 Arborgate Drive, Heath and Mary Greenwell to Brandon Cox and Charity Young, $249,900
2424 Upland Point, Amber Leach to Jennifer Wathen, $156,400
4782 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Megan Heath, $311,575
1515 Center Street, Daniel and Emory Haire to JNT Rentals LLC, $49,000
1751 East 26th Street, Margaret Goldsberry to Jarron McDaniel, $115,000
3900 Thurston Dermont Road, William and Martha Walker to Logan Cecil, $225,000
3913 Greenfield Lane, Gary Barker to Kyle Magill, $139,900
1828 Calhoun Street, Timothy Collier to Logan Higdon, $79,900
3869 Thurston Dermont Road, Jan and Veronica Howard to Sharon Glenn, $225,000
6369 Little Hickory Road, Tony and Sonya Lockhart to Joshua Lockhart, $91,101
9421 U.S. 60 West, Truist Bank to Donald and Susan Vaughn, $ 83,000
419 Monterrey Drive, Austin and Leanne Howard to Nathan and Casey Bivins, $99,000
4642 Strickland Drive, Robert Calhoun to Josh Phelps, $149,900
5872 KY-1389, Audubon Area Field House LLC to AVSG Properties LLC, $201,500
10036 Walnut Street, James and Windy Howard to Merritt Rentals LLC, $23,000
895 KY-1207, Charles Lee to Richard and Lou Miller, $22,000
3751 Boulder Lane, Mario Hernandez and Henrike Ulken to Rodney and Lindsey Decker, $365,000
