The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 21-24, 2020:

4914 Grandview Drive, Richard Campbell to Stephen and Felicia Locher, $126,200

3521 Ashlawn Drive, Clarence and Victoria Atherton to Roberta Luttrell, $245,000

4012 Pinta Drive, Wendell and Rebecca Shreve to Woodrow and Carolyn Boaz, $185,000

1705 Sanctuary Drive, Mason and Rebecca Westerfield to Richard and Debbie Parks, $ 268,000

1927 Tim Tam Court, Thomas and Sonja Campbell to Timmothy and Debra Nichols, $170,000

2348 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500

2348 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Saw Yi and No San Lun, $184,724

2613 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeanetta Massey, $187,000

1504 Hill Avenue, Kyle and Krystal Hamorsky to Tyler and Joan Jaeger, $162,900

8925 Todd Bridge Road, Bradley and Sarah Hagan to Sarah and Alexander Marks, $285,000

925 Griffith Avenue, Hal Frum to James Howard, $295,000

2274 Flowerette Court, Sierra and Chad Wolpert to Molly Welch and Gavin Kirtley, $195,000

920 Maple Street, Benjamin and Karen Miller to Michael Butler, $180,000

2513 Downing Drive, Alissa Boone to Darann Johnson, $142,500

2313 Heritage Park Drive, Steven Vanover to Chase Whitmore, $154,000

