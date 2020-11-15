The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 21-24, 2020:
4914 Grandview Drive, Richard Campbell to Stephen and Felicia Locher, $126,200
3521 Ashlawn Drive, Clarence and Victoria Atherton to Roberta Luttrell, $245,000
4012 Pinta Drive, Wendell and Rebecca Shreve to Woodrow and Carolyn Boaz, $185,000
1705 Sanctuary Drive, Mason and Rebecca Westerfield to Richard and Debbie Parks, $ 268,000
1927 Tim Tam Court, Thomas and Sonja Campbell to Timmothy and Debra Nichols, $170,000
2348 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500
2348 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Saw Yi and No San Lun, $184,724
2613 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeanetta Massey, $187,000
1504 Hill Avenue, Kyle and Krystal Hamorsky to Tyler and Joan Jaeger, $162,900
8925 Todd Bridge Road, Bradley and Sarah Hagan to Sarah and Alexander Marks, $285,000
925 Griffith Avenue, Hal Frum to James Howard, $295,000
2274 Flowerette Court, Sierra and Chad Wolpert to Molly Welch and Gavin Kirtley, $195,000
920 Maple Street, Benjamin and Karen Miller to Michael Butler, $180,000
2513 Downing Drive, Alissa Boone to Darann Johnson, $142,500
2313 Heritage Park Drive, Steven Vanover to Chase Whitmore, $154,000
