The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 2-12, 2020:
1813 Fawn Drive, Richard Ford and Independence Bank Co. to Jeffrey Barr and Katheryn Creson, $132,500
3015 Ridgewood Street, Daniel and Jeovelyn Pointer to Nathan and Taylor Riggsbee, $145,000
1200 Fields Road, James and Lauri Marksberry to Chad and Sierra Wolpert, $399,900
3865 Garden Terrace, Sandra Plummer to Makenzie Jackson, $147,000
1520 Parrish Court, Richard and Holly Koehler to Paula Whitaker, $111,000
3994 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3994 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dustin and Jamie Young, $244,918
301 Magnolia Drive, Gregory and Leah McCarty to Rebekah Booth and Justin Eslinger, $376,500
1620 East 25th Street, Richard and Frances Faulkenberg, Wayne and Wanda Faulkenberg to Tony Morris, $55,000
5766 Graham Lane, James Hazel to Dallas and Bethany Conrad, $199,900
6150 Pruden Lane, Ouida Pruden to Randall and Tina James, $63,000
5257 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Rachel Swain and Ashley Yeckering, $197,286
2870 Glencrest Drive, Ann Thompson to Karen and Robert Schneider, $475,000
2312 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500
2312 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alissa Boone, $204,172
815 Eastwood Drive, Estate of Hallie Moody to David Boswell Properties, $95,000
2680 East Victory Court, Ryan Carmon to Cristy Schneider, $79,900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.