The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 21-25, 2020:
8988 Sacra Drive, Laretta and Larry Bullock, Gary and Jo Ann Rice, and Byron and Leslie Rice to Alyssa Singleton and Parker Latham, $87,500
456 Camden Circle, Corey and Amber Hamilton to James Faulkner, $172,500
2550 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,600
2550 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kenneth and Lorrie Messer, $254,870
3861 Lewis Lane, Susan Thompson to Bradley and Whitney Alsup, $160,000
655 Dalton St., Clinton Hurt and Deborah Roberts to Jody Dodd, $98,500
5422 Sturgeon Ave., Jesse and Brooklyn English to Shannon Fleury, $124,000
2132 Carriage Drive, Leta Whited to Daniel Scranton, $149,900
8913 Kingfisher Lake Road, Woodrow and Carolyn Boaz to Yvette and Randall Greenwell, $175,000
1019 Halifax Drive, Ruth Robey to RLS Holdings LLC, $160,000
2372 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Clifford and Laurie McNab, $248,759
