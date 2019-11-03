The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 3 to Sept. 10
3884 Thresher St., Marianna Rudy to Jarrod and Heather Boaz, $139,900
6414 Springwood Drive, Edward and Nannette Parish to Ashley and Jason Payne, $280,000
2505 Middleground Drive, Emma Miller to Alan and Melody Burgess, $128,000
335 E. 20th St., Robert and Martha Kamuf to Jacob Kamuf, $97,500
2713 Castlewood Place, John and Monica Rightmyer to David and Tammy Hickey, $145,000
1930 Hughes Ave., Wendell and Elizabeth Renfrow to Carvarciea Byrd, $77,400
1603 W. Fifth St., Mikael Colbert and Carrie Colbert to Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC, $20,000
4642 Strickland Drive, Francis Anthony and others to Robert Calhoun, $94,500
2358 Stone Crest Lane, Jared and Jaime Martin to James and Judy Flowers, $472,000
1411 W. 12th St., Stephanie Clark and James Higdon, $107,000
425 Catalina Drive, Kessinger LLC to James West, $80,000
1745 Sanctuary Drive, Mary and Robert Crowe to Patricia and Frederick Purcell, $249,900
1203 Booth Ave., Andrew and Dana Behl to Leo and Julia O'Nan, $220,000
1719 Hill Ave., Mary Atkinson to Jessica Dukes, $129,000
9566 Johnson Road, Daniel and Crystal Ledding to Kenneth and Stacy Lawson, $218,000
2520 S. Griffith Ave., Bruce and Heather Baldwin to Teddy and Althe Hatfield, $145,000
9549 Kentucky 815, Danny and Mary Hocker to Richard and Holly Koehler, $27,000
3603 Christie Place, Charles Billings to Chelsea and Dylan Lanham, $112,000
2555 Palomino Place, Richard and Kelsey Davidson to Grant and Maranda Miles, $228,900
684 Ridgewood St., estate of Beverly Johnson to Larry and Patricia Murphy Revocable Trust, $70,000
3330 Adams St., estate of Matthew Lawrence to Robert and Brandi McKinney, $95,000
6943 Boteler Road, Della Tarpinian to John Velotta, $69,500
2658 W. Victory Court, Angela L. Thompson, master commisioner to Joseph Simmons Jr., $25,500
4056 Silent Doe Crossing, Laszlo and Tammy Janosa to Travis Case, $110,000
3428 Royal Drive, Randall Basham Family Irrevocable Trust to William Hays, $97,500
1302 Venable Ave., Chris Freije to Todd Fox, $95,000
2669 Rush Trail, Kelsey and Kendall Belcher to Jerrod Montgomery, $154,900
10239 Kentucky 662, Alan and Diana Frakes to Walter Ford, $132,000
9326 Sauer Lane, Amy and Christopher Carmon to John Westerfield, $72,900
1101 Alsop Lane, Yellow Enterprise Systems Inc. to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $425,000
714 Shelborn Drive, estate of Joe Hamilton to Delk Properties LLC, $95,000
3130 Burlew Blvd., Stone Street Properties LLC to SJC Properties LLC, $188,000
402 W. Legion Blvd., estate of Donald Barnes to Cole Settles, $147,500
2413 Southeastern Parkway, Gary and Megan Bevil to Johnathan Sosh, $154,900
2936 Legion Park Drive, George and Patsy Broadley Revocable Living Trust to Kara Trogden, $96,500
1403 Washington Ave., John and Judy Payne to David and Kathy Pruden, $26,500
1107 Wing Ave., PBG Investments LLC to Victoria Meadors, $350,000
1610 Mohawk Drive, George and Marsha Ballard to Logan Kluck and Melissa Carden, $149,000
2913 Redford Drive, John and Dana Elliott to Spencer Russ, $130,000
816 Bolivar St., Chelsea Pate to A&S Fam Services Company LLC, $15,000
1335 Gobler Ford Road, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to LKCE LLC, $136,162
304 E. 20th St., One Image Properties LLC to J&J Housing LLC, $119,400
1004 Walnut St., One Image Properties LLC to J&J Housing LLC, $119,400
2417 Strickland Drive, estate of Sherry Howard to Shoebox Investments LLC, $124,900
816 Unsel Road, Rebecca Turner to Daryle and Vickie Lambert, $340,000
2705 Avenue of the Parks, Thomas and Kendra Keith to Alicia and Dustin Storm, $265,000
2319 Landsdowns S., estate of Joseph Welsh to Veteran Properties LLC, $132,000
409 Newbury Court, Alexander and Melanie Hodskins to Jennifer Moorman, $162,500
723 Dalton St., Logan Kluck and Victoria Kluck to Shoebox Investments LLC, $99,900
1103 Wing Ave., estate of Lloyd Hinton to Stronxon LLC, $270,590
3762 Legacy Run, Patricia Harris to Shoebox Investments LLC, $147,900
2440 Highland Garden Pointe, Christina Boarman to Angela Moore, $172,000
5503 Skyline Drive, Dylan and Shannon Henderson to Jamison and Caren Haynes, $231,000
613 W. Warwick Drive, Michael and Kay Morris to Martha Vanover, $128,000
613 W. Warwick Drive, Martha Vanover to Yo Htoo and Soe Soe, $145,800
3934 Hawthorne Drive, MPC Land LLC to Robert and Marilyn Powers, $100,000
1926 Triplett St., Past & Present LLC to City of Owensboro, $360,000
2106 Griffith Place E., Rhonda Foster to Barbara Roach, $195,000
2613 Wimsatt Court, Ying Zhang to John Maurice, $39,500
604 Hill Ave., Montgomery and Susan Doyle to Steven and Robin Lecates, $114,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.