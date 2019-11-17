The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 17 to Sept. 23
3833 Kentucky 764, Golden Acton to The Golden Acton Sr. Family Irrevocable Trust, $63,200
4037 Gemini Drive, Last will and testament of Phillip Abshier to JNJ Rental Properties LLC, $79,800
2136 Biscayne Drive, Last will and testament of Phillip Abshier to JNJ Rental Properties LLC, $75,100
840 Mason Court, Lenette Lyle to Ah and Amy Maung, $134,000
1609 E. 19th St., Jeff and Holly Rouse to J.D. Beach Racing LLC, $28,000
Property on Curdsville Delaware Road, Kevin and Sarah Vance and others to George and Shirley Schadler, $350,000
6403 Valley Brook Trace, Andrew and Danielle Masterson to Jon-Michael and Crystal Perry, $165,000
2434 Spencer Drive, estate of Margaret Frederick to Sang Ceu Lian and Par Tha Sung, $162,500
230 Hubert Court, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to The Money Source Inc., $112,180
6670 Kingston Drive, J. Randall and Deborah Franey to Peter and Brenda Dzwonkas, $412,500
742 Fargo St., Ava C. Schartung Family Living Trust to Edward Schartung, $69,600
1103 Hermitage Drive, estate of Merle Eaton to Cheri and Billy Moss, $220,920
76 Woodford Ave., Alan Zambrano to Daniel and Michelle Smith, $11,500
115 Ewing Road, William and Rhonda Renfrow to Jonathan and Selina Christie, $20,000
9804 Kelly Cemetery Road, David and Melissa Howard to Joanna Rickard, $110,000
501 E. 24th St., Brenda Porter to Zachary Sciaccotta and Kirsten Brown, $119,000
2707 W. Ninth St., Carla Crawley to Adrian Smith, $79,000
9120 Kentucky 1389, Robert and Jacqueline Duncan and others to William Mattingly, $88,131
608 Frederica St., Part C LLC to Part D LLC, $1,052,707
230 Wilder Drive, Part B LLC to Part E LLC, $129,421
1314 Wayside Drive E., Part B LLC to Part E LLC, $129,421
5439 Red Mile Loop, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Wayne and Connie Brown, $2,100
3611 Comanche Place, Shawn Westerfield to David and Melissa Howard, $128,000
4211 Scotty Lane, Stephen and Mary Schmidt to SRD Properties LLC, $195,000
1230 Hill Ave., David and Lori Baker to Sabrina Baker, $143,000
1006 Worthington Road, Jeanne Wood and Michael Wood to Paul Dukes, $38,000
1322 E. 19th St., William Marcum to Lisa Phillips, $36,000
2825 Chatham Lane, Jason and Mandy Mayfield to Sara Ewing and William Lanham, $356,000
2455 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500
2455 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Luke and Caitlin Bramschreiber, $250,383
617 Crittenden St., Clyde Newcomb and Jeannie Walker to June Anderson, $17,900
617 Crittenden St., June Anderson to Mickey and Melody Bowman, $15,500
3500 Arlington Drive, Heming Zhang and Huimin Ren to Wayne Edge, $38,000
1688 Parkdale Drive S., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Nivea Malone, $67,500
1930 Wyandotte Ave., Linda Evans to Cynthia and James Pate, $110,523
1322 Hill Ave., Margie Taylor to John Griffin, $155,000
2046 Arlington Park Drive., George and Diana Frakes to Bradford and Christina Hill, $5,000
9445 McCamish Road, Daniel Yaeger to Austin and Laura Fisher, $179,000
9457 McCamish Road, Daniel Yaeger to Austin and Laura Fisher, $179,000
3320 Ridgewood St., Janet Richeson to Ryan and Tammy Sapp, $106,000
3882 Kentucky 554, Eddie and Mary Cupp to Sara and Kenneth Fulkerson, $165,000
5668 Pleasant Point Road, Martha Miller to Joseph Curtis, $76,000
2700 Cravens Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Ted Rednour, $86,600
2700 Cravens Ave., Ted Rednour to David Franey, $65,900
6434 Spring Haven Trace, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballard's Development LLP, $34,900
3993 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
3993 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Heath and Langley Roby, $274,651
3220 Chickasaw Drive, Joan Saalwachter to Ruby and George Mason, $115,000
1610 Hathaway St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Brandon Standiford, $47,000
2321 Pin Oak Drive, Mary Stites to Ashlyn Vessels and Jerri Holland, $135,000
707 Carter Road, Donna Thompson to Roy Snyder, $63,600
4117 Mason Woods Lane, estate of Rebecca Helmers to Larry and Susan Horner, $185,000
712 Clay St., Stellar Investments LLC to Mary Stites, $85,000
1212 Maple Ave., Crabtree Holdings LLC to Daniel and Jill Gray, $220,000
2661 Strawberry Place, Jacob and Holly Kiper to Brandon and Caroline Washington, $134,900
1812 Cherokee Drive, Jean Snyder to Lavetta Baker, $105,000
1739 Hill Ave., Phillip and Heather King to Jeff and Amy Hunt, $122,900
1723 Sterling Valley Drive, Larry and Susan Horner to Michael Spalding, $279,900
1335 Claranette Court - Unit 3, Richard Konkol to TG Holdings LLC, $50,000
