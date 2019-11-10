The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 10 to Sept. 17
1419 Gilbert Lane, James and Sheila Sparks to Nicholas Pavlas, $70,000
1618 W. Third St., Velma Jones to Nicholas Pavlas, $35,500
6279 Valley Brook Trace, Tristan and Victoria Hopper to Susan Fenwick, $179,900
8932 Winkler Mount Zion Road, Daniel and Dolores Fickas to Roger Keown, $27,500
201 Carter Road, Jon Taylor and Jennifer Stebbins to Green Valley Development Inc., $420,000
2329 W. Ninth St., Derrick Glover to Tate Swanagan, $99,900
2930 Bittel Road, Terry and Melinda Reynolds to Rhonda Foster, $163,900
1917 Standish Place, Carolyn and John Niehaus to Donna May, $142,900
2373 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Terry and Melinda Reynolds, $164,838
6291 Valley Brook Trace, David Smith to Daniel and Ileana Frazier, $208,000
4324 Yewells Landing W., Barbara Best to Matthew Higdon and Kaitlin Hopper, $159,900
2015 McFarland Ave., Connie and Gary Ambrose and others to Marie Enterprises LLC, $25,000
2649 E. Victory Court, Iris and Donald Brown to Cassandra Berry, $69,000
1900 Pleasent Valley Road, Angus Hill Farms LLC to Cedarhurst of Owensboro Real Estate LLC, $1,000,006
3080 Highland Pointe Drive, Senior Green LLC to River Road Restaurants LLC, $700,000
720 Crittenden St., Bethany Spencer to Beau Branson, $130,000
2424 Strickland Drive, Ernest and Sheri Blair to Felicia Nall, $127,900
12242 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Jeffery Holt to Daryl and Maggie Barnett, $124,900
12258 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Jeffery Holt to Daryl and Maggie Barnett, $124,900
3875 Lewis Lane, Ethan and Katie Blandford to Daniel Lanham, $155,000
4153 Kentucky 554, James and Carole Moore to John and Julie Millay, $37,000
814 Stone St., Richard and Deborah Bogle to Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC, $20,000
1300 Tamarack Road, N8 Holdings LLC to N8 Properties LLC, $450,000
622 Bolivar St., Ballard's Development LLP to Brent and Melanie Ballard, $45,900
1207 E. Sixth St., Federal National Mortgage Association to Amanda Goatee, $75,500
3512 Royal Drive, Mary Daniel and others to Ram Hnin, $187,000
3924 Greenfield Lane, Daniel and Jill Gray to Caleb Brackin, $156,000
114 Church Lane, Mary Newcom to Rebecca and Dustin Benoit, $62,000
9435 Kentucky 231, Wayne and Jill Hughes to Greater Vision Baptist Church Inc., $377,000
4961 Newbolt Road, Anthony and Andrea Bennett to Jason and Heather Brown, $135,900
3920 Hawthorne Drive, Carla and Anthony Koch to MPC Land LLC, $78,000
2103 Robin Road, Joshua and Aubrie Mitchell to Dylan and Shannon Henderson, $298,000
7022 Kentucky 815, Rebecca Whittaker to Jason Benningfield, $272,000
1620 E. 19th St., Terry Sapp to Karen and James Adams, $20,000
2231 St. Mark Court, Gregory Webb to Marilyn Smith, $90,000
2331 Blossom Court, Joseph and Tonya Fertig to Carol McQuiston, $215,000
4240 Benttree Drive, Robert H. Steele Charitable Remainder Unitrust to Owensboro Self-Storage LLC, $260,000
2204 St. Mark Court, James and Karen Grise to Lee Grise, $118,000
5930 Old Highway 54, James and Christine Schaefer to Kristen and Robert Hagan and others, $80,000
1089 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to George L. Greenwell Second Amendment and Restated Trust, $462,973
1720 McCreary Ave., L.D. Baker and Sabrina Baker to Thomas Hagerman and Jennifer Sevcik, $250,000
2530 Kentucky 144, Gary and Margaret Boswell to Woodford Land Company LLC, $150,000
2602 Kentucky 144, Gary and Margaret Boswell to Woodford Land Company LLC, $150,000
2403 Yewells Landing S., Amber and Christopher Smith to Deborah Mascenik, $139,900
3853 Springtree Drive, Jason Huff to Logan and Whitney Donahue, $78,500
3141 Meadowland Drive, estate of Mary Murphy to Veteran Properties LLC, $115,000
2623 Winding Way, estate of Terry Casey to Candace Young, $62,500
2509 Haviland Drive, Kelsey Brewer to Jena Coomes, $125,000
2504 Middleground Drive N., Nathan and Brandy Ulmer to Shoebox Investments LLC, $120,000
2324 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to The Salvation Army, $231,535
723 W. 10th St., DRW & Associates LLC to Larry and Jane Cambron, $50,000
2405 Triple Crown Way, Roy and Carolyn Boling to Stanley and Donna Gilbreath, $189,000
3925 Frederica St., Julie Burg and Edward Burg to Lowry Investment Group LLC, $69,900
315 E. 24th St., Willis and Janeise Chancellor to Matthew Phillips, $148,000
2907 Delaware Drive, Travis and Haley Hagan to Trevor Helm, $149,900
1212 W. Fourth St., Virginia Tucker to Top of the Line Investments Company, $10,000
2200 Frederica St., E. M. Ford & Company to Claudia and Maria Barbour, $310,000
2206 Frederica St., E. M. Ford & Company to Claudia and Maria Barbour, $310,000
