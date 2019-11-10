The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 10 to Sept. 17

1419 Gilbert Lane, James and Sheila Sparks to Nicholas Pavlas, $70,000

1618 W. Third St., Velma Jones to Nicholas Pavlas, $35,500

6279 Valley Brook Trace, Tristan and Victoria Hopper to Susan Fenwick, $179,900

8932 Winkler Mount Zion Road, Daniel and Dolores Fickas to Roger Keown, $27,500

201 Carter Road, Jon Taylor and Jennifer Stebbins to Green Valley Development Inc., $420,000

2329 W. Ninth St., Derrick Glover to Tate Swanagan, $99,900

2930 Bittel Road, Terry and Melinda Reynolds to Rhonda Foster, $163,900

1917 Standish Place, Carolyn and John Niehaus to Donna May, $142,900

2373 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Terry and Melinda Reynolds, $164,838

6291 Valley Brook Trace, David Smith to Daniel and Ileana Frazier, $208,000

4324 Yewells Landing W., Barbara Best to Matthew Higdon and Kaitlin Hopper, $159,900

2015 McFarland Ave., Connie and Gary Ambrose and others to Marie Enterprises LLC, $25,000

2649 E. Victory Court, Iris and Donald Brown to Cassandra Berry, $69,000

1900 Pleasent Valley Road, Angus Hill Farms LLC to Cedarhurst of Owensboro Real Estate LLC, $1,000,006

3080 Highland Pointe Drive, Senior Green LLC to River Road Restaurants LLC, $700,000

720 Crittenden St., Bethany Spencer to Beau Branson, $130,000

2424 Strickland Drive, Ernest and Sheri Blair to Felicia Nall, $127,900

12242 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Jeffery Holt to Daryl and Maggie Barnett, $124,900

12258 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Jeffery Holt to Daryl and Maggie Barnett, $124,900

3875 Lewis Lane, Ethan and Katie Blandford to Daniel Lanham, $155,000

4153 Kentucky 554, James and Carole Moore to John and Julie Millay, $37,000

814 Stone St., Richard and Deborah Bogle to Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC, $20,000

1300 Tamarack Road, N8 Holdings LLC to N8 Properties LLC, $450,000

622 Bolivar St., Ballard's Development LLP to Brent and Melanie Ballard, $45,900

1207 E. Sixth St., Federal National Mortgage Association to Amanda Goatee, $75,500

3512 Royal Drive, Mary Daniel and others to Ram Hnin, $187,000

3924 Greenfield Lane, Daniel and Jill Gray to Caleb Brackin, $156,000

114 Church Lane, Mary Newcom to Rebecca and Dustin Benoit, $62,000

9435 Kentucky 231, Wayne and Jill Hughes to Greater Vision Baptist Church Inc., $377,000

4961 Newbolt Road, Anthony and Andrea Bennett to Jason and Heather Brown, $135,900

3920 Hawthorne Drive, Carla and Anthony Koch to MPC Land LLC, $78,000

2103 Robin Road, Joshua and Aubrie Mitchell to Dylan and Shannon Henderson, $298,000

7022 Kentucky 815, Rebecca Whittaker to Jason Benningfield, $272,000

1620 E. 19th St., Terry Sapp to Karen and James Adams, $20,000

2231 St. Mark Court, Gregory Webb to Marilyn Smith, $90,000

2331 Blossom Court, Joseph and Tonya Fertig to Carol McQuiston, $215,000

4240 Benttree Drive, Robert H. Steele Charitable Remainder Unitrust to Owensboro Self-Storage LLC, $260,000

2204 St. Mark Court, James and Karen Grise to Lee Grise, $118,000

5930 Old Highway 54, James and Christine Schaefer to Kristen and Robert Hagan and others, $80,000

1089 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to George L. Greenwell Second Amendment and Restated Trust, $462,973

1720 McCreary Ave., L.D. Baker and Sabrina Baker to Thomas Hagerman and Jennifer Sevcik, $250,000

2530 Kentucky 144, Gary and Margaret Boswell to Woodford Land Company LLC, $150,000

2602 Kentucky 144, Gary and Margaret Boswell to Woodford Land Company LLC, $150,000

2403 Yewells Landing S., Amber and Christopher Smith to Deborah Mascenik, $139,900

3853 Springtree Drive, Jason Huff to Logan and Whitney Donahue, $78,500

3141 Meadowland Drive, estate of Mary Murphy to Veteran Properties LLC, $115,000

2623 Winding Way, estate of Terry Casey to Candace Young, $62,500

2509 Haviland Drive, Kelsey Brewer to Jena Coomes, $125,000

2504 Middleground Drive N., Nathan and Brandy Ulmer to Shoebox Investments LLC, $120,000

2324 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to The Salvation Army, $231,535

723 W. 10th St., DRW & Associates LLC to Larry and Jane Cambron, $50,000

2405 Triple Crown Way, Roy and Carolyn Boling to Stanley and Donna Gilbreath, $189,000

3925 Frederica St., Julie Burg and Edward Burg to Lowry Investment Group LLC, $69,900

315 E. 24th St., Willis and Janeise Chancellor to Matthew Phillips, $148,000

2907 Delaware Drive, Travis and Haley Hagan to Trevor Helm, $149,900

1212 W. Fourth St., Virginia Tucker to Top of the Line Investments Company, $10,000

2200 Frederica St., E. M. Ford & Company to Claudia and Maria Barbour, $310,000

2206 Frederica St., E. M. Ford & Company to Claudia and Maria Barbour, $310,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.