The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 23 and Sept. 27
2209 Landing Meadows, estate of Benny Boswell to TEK Enterprises LLC, $105,000
2715 Avenue of the Parks, Roy and Tammy Brown to Charles and Jessica Long, $305,000
1642 Springdale Drive, Charles and Mignon Backstrom to Tammy and Roy Brown, $190,000
4220 Eagle Ridge Court, Bradley and Amber Docimo to Bruce and Suzanne Sook, $395,000
1906 W. Fifth St., Trifecta LLC to John Leak, $3,000
2649 Free Silver Road, Robert and Jacqueline Duncan and others to Donald and Sandra Castlen, $218,575
2321 Homestead Pointe, Catherine and Jonathan Kane to Peh Reh, $157,000
4304 Landsdowne N., Carrico Congleton Property LLC to Weldon Mauzy, $147,900
3424 Woodlane Drive, Wanda Edge to Christopher and Valarie Elliot, $169,900
421 Stableford Circle, Robert and Lisa Cooley to Adrian Bambini, $264,000
10841 Kentucky 951, Jay and Sharon Basham to William Roberts, $102,000
2406 S. Cherokee Drive, James and Susan Howard to James and Melinda Richeson, $105,517
2739 Lookout Drive, Kimberly and Bryan Angel and others to John and Diane Howard, $153,500
2920 Reid Road, William and Lisa Hudson to Nakayla and Brett Hudson, $175,000
2336 Heritage Park Drive, Timothy Epple to La San and Kung Aung, $148,500
5316 Kentucky 144, Felix and Pierrette Barker to Castlen Lee McGinnis Tanner LLC, $287,000
2311 Blossom Court, Megan Payne to Bradley and Vanessa Rowan, $215,000
1716 Monohon Ave., Shelbi and William November to Michael and Lisa Mello, $60,000
Red Hill Maxwell Road, Kirkpatrick Family Properties LLC and others to Nelda Taylor, $50,388
5519 Goldenrod Lane, Jacob and Samantha Floyd to Brian and Stephanie Rowan, $179,800
4700 Pecan Ridge Court, Larry and Jenni Shadowen to Kimberly and Bryan Angel, $237,000
3938 Normandy Drive, Brian and Stephanie Rowan to Kelly Warren, $194,000
215 Wildwood Drive, Kyle Magill to Jacob and Holly Kiper, $174,000
2109 Village Pointe Court, William and Holly McIntyre to Darby Midkiff, $140,000
4127 Harbor Hills Trace, Danett Burden to Dianna Ramirez and Rubi Ramirez, $155,000
4456 Springhurst Lane, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Triple 7 LLC, $245,000
4405 Thruston Dermont Road, Andrew and Brittani Russ to Devin and Laura Newton, $179,000
2490 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lillian and Craig Silva, $268,000
2104 Village Pointe Court, Kelly Warren to Nancy Middleton, $142,000
71 Booth Field Road, William and Nora Lee to David and Mary Payne, $29,500
2028 Hall St., Sara Hundley and Isaac Hundley to Glenn and Windy Chadwell, $2,000
524 Birkhead Ave., Nathan Riley to Madeline Allen and others, $89,900
906 Walnut Park Drive, Jason Phipps and Mary Embry and others to Nick and Crystal Tuttle, $65,000
12339 Kentucky 764, Joseph Carmon to Hunter House, $107,500
3847 Thresher St., Barbara Moss to Lay Moo, $149,900
1924 Lexington Ave., Paul and Kaylie Clark to John and Bailey Kirkland, $460,000
2600 Free Silver Road, Robert and Jaqueline Duncan and others to Daniel and Rebecca Payne, $77,498
507 Montgomery Ave., Parvin and Sheila Phillips to C & D Property Management LLC, $35,000
12501 Kentucky 764, James and Kathleen Fleming to Wilfred and Angela Rummage, $180,000
1631 Breckenridge St., Thomas and Mary Lou Blackford to Crossroads Inc., $194,000
1227 W. 12th St., Rachael Keelin and others to William Wimsatt, $60,000
8028 Barnett Road, Carmel McLeod to William Wimsatt, $84,900
3013 E. Yellowstone Drive, James and Donna Hagan to Michael Wathen, $115,000
4523 Bernheim Drive, James Donaldson to Timothy Epple, $169,000
1417 W. Third St., estate of Mabel Hill to Schwartz Rentals LLC, $30,000
820 Deer Haven Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Treychip Enterprises LLC, $45,400
506 E. Fifth St., Shirley Nall to King Painting Inc., $50,000
1977 Whispering Meadows Drive, Jason and Christina Alban to Matthew and Sara Lisby, $262,000
3843 Thresher St., Matthew and Sara Lisby to Lana and James Wink, $141,500
4753 Whistle Rock Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $28,750
4753 Whistle Rock Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marissa Matthews, $168,541
10723 Sauer Lane, Marjorie Dunn to Stephen Coomes, $125,000
3292 Brentwood Drive, William and Tiffany Rivers to Jessica and Joseph Swanson, $119,000
Property on Yelvington Knottsville Road, Robert and Jacqueline Duncan and others to Charles and Pamela Dawson, $83,018
2169 Yelvington Knottsville Road, Robert and Jacqueline Duncan and others to Charles and Pamela Dawson, $19,905
11211 Kentucky 662, Wilfred and Angela Rummage to Jodie Blake, $293,900
7223 Kentucky 81, Joseph May and Robin Bachmann and others to Joseph May, $55,000
