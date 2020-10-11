The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 4-9, 2020:
1825 Calhoun Street, Charles Phillips to Joseph Terry, $95,900
7026 KY-144, Clayton Roberts and Margie Roberts to Colton and Kathleen Roberts, $95,000
915 Hill Avenue, John and Jennifer Wathen to WKW Holdings LLC, $95,000
1932 Eaton Avenue, Adam and Angela Barnard to PP & C Residential Properties LLC, $175,000
6429 Spring Haven Trace, Ballard’s Development LLP to Mark and Karen Norton, $320,000
2109 Westview Drive, Nathan and Molly Aud to Carter Mayes and Jourdan Ballard, $135,000
3933 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivisions LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3933 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Robert Smith, $235,624
2354 Overlook Park, Joshua and Shannon Cain to Tien Le, $309,900
2430 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Keith Hocker and Yitong Liu, $261,825
4821 Hunters Chase Court, Thomas and Jennifer Furgason to Joseph and Nancy McClearn, $705,555
2408 Haviland Drive, Brian and Kristy Ebelhar to Darius Oller, $104,500
684 Ridegewood Street, Larry and Patricia Murphy to Ronnie Taylor, $132,900
5 Stone Creek Park, Scott and Kathy Hornaday to Will Hawes and Robert Embry, $379,900
7708 KY-81, Bernardo Navarro to Alexis and Jack Johnson, $129,900
2301 McConnell Avenue, Joe Goetz to Stephen Turner, $99,900
