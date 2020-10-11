The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 4-9, 2020:

1825 Calhoun Street, Charles Phillips to Joseph Terry, $95,900

7026 KY-144, Clayton Roberts and Margie Roberts to Colton and Kathleen Roberts, $95,000

915 Hill Avenue, John and Jennifer Wathen to WKW Holdings LLC, $95,000

1932 Eaton Avenue, Adam and Angela Barnard to PP & C Residential Properties LLC, $175,000

6429 Spring Haven Trace, Ballard’s Development LLP to Mark and Karen Norton, $320,000

2109 Westview Drive, Nathan and Molly Aud to Carter Mayes and Jourdan Ballard, $135,000

3933 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivisions LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3933 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Robert Smith, $235,624

2354 Overlook Park, Joshua and Shannon Cain to Tien Le, $309,900

2430 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Keith Hocker and Yitong Liu, $261,825

4821 Hunters Chase Court, Thomas and Jennifer Furgason to Joseph and Nancy McClearn, $705,555

2408 Haviland Drive, Brian and Kristy Ebelhar to Darius Oller, $104,500

684 Ridegewood Street, Larry and Patricia Murphy to Ronnie Taylor, $132,900

5 Stone Creek Park, Scott and Kathy Hornaday to Will Hawes and Robert Embry, $379,900

7708 KY-81, Bernardo Navarro to Alexis and Jack Johnson, $129,900

2301 McConnell Avenue, Joe Goetz to Stephen Turner, $99,900

