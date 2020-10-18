The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 9-14, 2020:

3700 Winchester Drive, Tyler Miller to Barry Mattingly, $87,900

708 Canterbury Road, Nathanael and Audrey Sparks to Madison Haycraft, $159,900

1630 Brentwood Drive, Steven and Deborah Crone to Hillard and Halie Riley, $189,000

1107 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to Larry and Cynthia Neuner, $345,000

807 West Ninth St., Terry Woodward to Audubon Area Community Services Inc., $75,000

1325 St. Ann St., Patrick and Alma Ward to Tucker Cross, $175,000

2690 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

2690 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandy and Nathan Ulmer, $176,839

1045 Pleasure Point East, Jacob Ranson to Jon Taylor, $135,000

2513 Iroquois Drive, Della Wall to Jonathan Sagardoy, $154,900

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.