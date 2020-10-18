The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 9-14, 2020:
3700 Winchester Drive, Tyler Miller to Barry Mattingly, $87,900
708 Canterbury Road, Nathanael and Audrey Sparks to Madison Haycraft, $159,900
1630 Brentwood Drive, Steven and Deborah Crone to Hillard and Halie Riley, $189,000
1107 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to Larry and Cynthia Neuner, $345,000
807 West Ninth St., Terry Woodward to Audubon Area Community Services Inc., $75,000
1325 St. Ann St., Patrick and Alma Ward to Tucker Cross, $175,000
2690 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2690 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandy and Nathan Ulmer, $176,839
1045 Pleasure Point East, Jacob Ranson to Jon Taylor, $135,000
2513 Iroquois Drive, Della Wall to Jonathan Sagardoy, $154,900
