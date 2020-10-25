The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 14-17, 2020:
2359 Trails Lake Garden, Austin Osborne to Ladd Properties LLC, $162,000
1229 Sweeney Street, KPASSA-Sweeny LLC to CKEM LLC, $285,000
3627 Placid Place West, Steven and Emmilea Gilmore to Conner and Dashia Minogue, $109,000
4962 Diamond Drive, Stacy Thompson to Pam and Bob Tarrants, $215,000
1420 Kingsbrooke, Bobby Tarrants and Pamela Croft to Frankie and Janice Miller, $309,900
710 Poindexter Street, Kenneth Robb to Chelsey Pryor, $60,000
1900 Ottawa Drive, Leslie King to Lance Carter, $144,900
2013 Westview Drive, James and Linda Faulkner to Dream Design LLC, $87,000
3160 Harness Loop, Thomas and Jodie Gordon to Eric and Katherine Higdon, $190,000
2686 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeremiah Hawkins and Halle Olson, $188,855
4115 Harbor Hills Trace, Heather Fenn to Michael and Rachel Kelley, $185,000
3159 Prescott Court, the Estate of Michael Taylor, Brandon and Kimberly Taylor to Jude Roby, $160,000
507 East 24th Street, Vanessa and Christopher Griggs to Whitney McClellan, $114,000
1824 Whispering Meadows Drive, Matthew and Jessica Goatee to Brian and Olivia Wilson, $278,000
1912 Griffith Place West, Mary and William Booth to William and Maire McCormick, $295,000
10314 KY-54, Stephen and Krystal Burch to Cody Pate, $110,000
1703 East 22nd Street, Calvin and Linda Howe to Valorie Howe, $21,000
1827 Calhoun Street, Thomas and Mira Payne to James and Yvonne Adkins, $180,000
600 Wing Avenue, Marie Dowell to Mark Pearre, $55,000
9902 Hall School road, Ward Implement Company Inc. to Landan Coke, $35,000
