The following real estate transfer originally published Sunday, Sept, 27 is corrected below:
433 E. 20th St., William and Myra Carrico to Shaundell Spencer and Brittany Ross, $118,500
The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 1-4, 2020:
2961 Trails Way, Chad and Lorna Thompson to Jared and Stephanie Dunn, $209,900
4762 Breeze Court West, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
4762 Breeze Court West, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brian and Emilee Hawkins, $189,518
3306 Spring Ridge Parkway, David Shipley and Nancy Taylor to Chad and Lorna Thompson, $370,000
1908 Fleming Ave., Corey Griggs to Hattie Ashby, $134,900
2239 Landsdowne South, Everett Leslie to Jeremy and Theresa Jackson, $155,150
5303 Webster Lane, Teri Garner to Ashley Lewis and Kenneth Lewis, $115,000
2233 Meadowhill Lane, Dana and Anthony Collins to Roger Howard, $258,000
2490 Winning Colors Way, Scott and Brittany Thompson to Courtney and Christian McHatton, $225,000
2349 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Donald and Carolyn Whitaker, $212,000
4992 Jessica Lane, R.L. Felts and Connie Hahn to David Shipley and Nancy Taylor, $475,000
2317 Cedar St., Joan Mack to Thomas and Adrienne Vallandingham, $71,500
1919 Eaton Ave., Paul and Suzanne Dubois to Shawn and Sara Stringer, $424,445
2306 Meadowhill Lane, Jacob and Eliza Lyles to Sherman and Olivia Jaggers, $249,900
3606 Bordeaux Loop North, Susan and Larry Mercer to Bo Madewell, $166,000
5540 Dee Acres Drive, Bruce and Marie Burns to Heather and Cory Bennett, $205,000
4632 Kings Mill Run, George and Ruth Barker to Corey Griggs, $149,000
821 Delray St., Cecil Brown to David Glenn, $52,000
