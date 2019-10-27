The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 28 to Sept. 3
3410 Bold Forbes Way, Dustin and Alicia Storm to Brian Crosley, $178,500
564 Browns Valley Red Hill Road, Michael and Sabra Hennelly to Dean Black, $225,000
2900 Aldersgate, Charlene and James Michener to Tiffany Sandefur, $63,000
1189 E. Harmons Ferry Road, Lucas Murray to Tim Royal, $44,305
3137 Oakridge Court, Donald and Frances Bartley to Janice Batman, $285,000
6444 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rudolfo Soliz and Betty Mattingly, $176,573
517 E. 24th St., estate of Hubert Baldwin to Lindsay Johnson, $93,000
2838 Settles Road, Emily Goetz to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $19,000
2545 Arbor Terrace, Allison Geary to Shelley Shultz, $112,000
2821 W. Fifth St., Rosetta Williams to Victoria and Justin Franklin, $93,000
4117 Pleasant Valley Road, David Valentine to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $210,000
2743 Summer Point Court, John and Lauren Edge to Scott and Jennifer Baird, $198,500
2068 Little Stream Run, Monte and Toni Cross to Kimberly and Mark Clemens, $245,000
1913 E. 21st St., Bryan Sanders and Madison Lee to Jacob Cohron, $105,000
200 Stockton Drive, Kimberly Dunn to Signature Properties LLC, $83,000
1702 Payne Ave., Margaret Johnson to Stephen and Ruth Johnson, $36,000
4749 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC, to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
4749 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Erin and Sean Fay, $281,054
4754 Chambers St., A.B. And Terri Prewitt to Austin and Monika Peay, $184,900
3011 Daviess St., Kevin Riggs Revocable Trust to H&H Inc. of KY, $70,000
814 Creek Harbor Court, Lance and Jessica Bowlds to Bradley Fulks, $157,500
2601 Wimsatt Court, Thekla's Rentals LLC to Teudis Perez, $130,000
4230 Eagle Ridge Court, Duane and Bridget Ward to Andrew and Amber Farmer, $50,000
1423 Haynes Ave., Scott and Lisa Gammenthaler to Aaron Young, $74,500
2705 Reid Road, Jordon and Tiffany Harrington to Robert and Debra Kendall, $180,500
621 Maple Heights Ave., Samuel and Rebecca Buck to David Boswell, $55,000
2548 W. Sixth St., Holly O'Bryan to Ricki Idlett, $90,000
1709 Payne Ave., ASN Investments LLC to JKLM Investments LLC, $45,000
4001 Kipling Drive, Mural Ralph to Sherrie Howard, $85,000
970 Greenbriar Road, Samuel and Jane Smith to Grant and Taylor Hamilton, $347,765
East 10th Street, Danny and Mary Hocker to Oborski Properties LLC, $11,000
6577 Brookwood Drive, Charles and Judy Hollander to TEK Enterprises LLC, $119,000
5531 Goldenrod Lane, Kristy and Thomas Nalley to Charles and Judy Hollander, $175,000
2608 Wood Haven, Paul and Yvonne Thompson to Gary and Tammy Schroader, $675,000
259 Church St., CTC Investments LLC to Agri Holdings LLC, $80,000
909 W. First St., Thomas and Mary Jenny to Mary Saye, $600,000
2592 Burton Road, Ashley and Jason Payne to Stephen and Susan Rhodes, $200,000
3490 Old Mill Lane, Ray and Jenny Jones to Chelsea Howard, $100,000
4128 Stafford Court, Michael and Peggy Brown to Donald and Frances Bartley, $225,000
3866 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Barry Eckstein, $317,521
3608 Placid Place E., William DiMarco to Allison Geary, $141,500
6426 Spring Haven Trace, Ballard's Development LLP to William Speer and Terry Whitaker, $305,000
8221 Crisp Road, Robert Norris to Phillip and Jacindra Woodward, $129,000
3874 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2450 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
6483 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
6375 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $27,300
6375 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rolando Ortiz and Zaida Rivera, $166,631
1737 Thistle Court, Ko Mar and Nang Ying to Julie Ringham, $125,000
9860 Kentucky 815, Paul and Janet Layman to Paul and Ginny Layman, $140,000
1921 McFarland Ave., Raange Investments LLC to McDaniel Enterprises LLC, $65,000
215 E. Ninth St., JLM Holdings LLC to Ashley McDaniel, $175,000
6261 Sutherlin Lane, Barbara Potts to Samuel and Suzanne Hoheimer, $70,000
5017 Veach Road, Byron Gordon to William Johnson, $177,200
931 E. 21st St., Michael and Robyn Davis to Donna Logsdon, $110,000
4336 Plantation Pointe, Stan and Megan Baird to Michael and Erin Roby, $340,000
1752 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chad and Heather Gray, $458,822
1926 Merriewood Drive, Verna Carter to Richard Hawkins, $103,000
4087 Reliant Circle, Sean and Erin Fay to Ko Mar and Nang Ying, $155,900
113 Woodford Ave., Tony Wood and Margaret Pate to Audie and Sharron Cooper, $66,500
