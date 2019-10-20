The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 20 to Aug. 28

2006 Fernwood Drive, Alice Boarman to Lynja Malon'e, $170,000

6728 McPherson Road, Eric and Nancy McPherson to Benjamin and Dana Stamper, $450,000

4818 Bernheim Drive, Jan and Jeffrey Johnson to Kristin Slack, $159,900

9698 Kentucky 764, John and Alisa Hagan to Charles and Anne Hagan, $30,000

1222 Independence Ave., estate of Eva Barrentine to Kent Estep, $44,900

4729 Whistle Rock Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $28,750

4729 Whistle Rock Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Benjamin Wilkerson, $190,676

740 Ashland Ave., Zachary and Britini Jenkins to Megan Abney and McKae Maddox, $69,300

3540 Becker Drive, Matthew and Melaina Howard to Kalib Selby, $124,900

6410 Walnut Court, Brandon and Ashley Loyd to Cody Wallace, $88,294

4745 Whistle Rock Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nancy Whitmer, $170,996

3775 Legacy Run, Courtney and Bobby French to Doi and Seng Nu, $139,900

6387 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $27,300

6387 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Daniel and Lori Payne, $159,300

6680 Barcroft Drive, Barbara Namack to Duane and Bridgett Ward, $425,000

315 Hill Bridge Road, James Rich to Mark and Bobbi Kenady, $60,000

1049 W. Harmons Ferry Road, Eric and Christine Tomes to Michael and Marjorie Boling, $169,900

2413 Strickland Drive, Terry and Vicki McCoy to Jasmine Moorman, $129,000

11408 Kentucky 764, Keith and Emily Singer to Roxanne Roberts-Fortner, $84,000

9722 Parks Road, Dwayne and Delecia Heifner to Nathanial Heifner, $40,000

338 Wilder Drive, Helen and Forrest Richardson to 719 Properties LLC, $70,000

6600 Autumn Creek, Joseph Payne to Casey and Carri Moser, $227,500

1811 N. Chesterfield Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Thomas and Marilyn Wilkerson, $35,000

841 E. Byers Ave., Anna Crowe to Devon Wooldridge and Demi Peterson, $123,000

4735 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kristy and Thomas Nalley, $269,488

4333 Springhill Drive, Parta LLC to Partb LLC, $500,000

2821 Blueberry Lane, Timothy and Diane Wendt to Joshua and Lori Roberson, $128,900

4523 Indian Creek Loop, Neal and Lexi Pagan to Edward and Nannette Parish, $335,000

502 Leitchfield Road, Robert Satterfield and others to Autry & Hagan LLC, $17,500

225 St. Ann St., Albert Barber to CKEM LLC, $195,000

7068 Kentucky 144, James and Debra Mayfield to Josh and Sarah Michaels, $65,000

3144 Harness Loop, Mary Stallings to Kenneth Newsome, $158,000

2904 Allen St., Cassie Merritt to John Shepler, $70,000

4545 Wexford Crossing, Matthew and Brandi Hayden to Paul and Ansley Brasher, $440,400

11272 Kentucky 1389, Michael Boling and Vicki Boling to Roger and Elizabeth Horn, $285,000

2860 Brooks Parkway, Shelby and Dustin Shelby to Patrick and Kacie Carter, $233,300

3414 Daviess St., Tiffani and Phillip Henry to Bailey Crabtree, $126,875

3721 Pine Lake Court, Brian Daniel to Michael Muzoora, $240,000

2105 Village Pointe Court, Barbara Offerman to Cassie Merritt, $134,000

2606 W. Victory Court, Mary Hillyard to Lyndon Northern, $67,000

4666 E. Breeze Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950

4666 E. Breeze Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Michelle Jenkins, $208,833

8640 Miller Murphy Road, Ray and Glenda Worthington to Anthony and Heather Gossett, $16,500

2710 Allen St., Carl and Lena Stewart to Bobbie Morgan and Misty Morgan, $61,000

5356 Kentucky 60 W., Robin Payne to Equity Trade & Relocation Company, $200,000

2308 Deer Valley Blvd., Jeremy and Anessa Holman to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $351,360

5358 Kentucky 142, Brian and Jessica Gibson to William and Kimanh Eddington, $335,000

3974 Brookside Court, Dirck and Asuncion Curry to Christopher and Rhonda Davis, $166,500

1766 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Land Corporation to Jagoe Homes Inc., $46,000

1766 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc., to Jeremy and Anessa Holman, $500,226

2348 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Monica Cecil, $210,600

111 Goldfinch Drive, Paula Newman and others to Toby Newman, $100,000

3970 Crane Pond Road, Paul and Sandra Keown to Steven and Lattesa Ott, $160,000

331 Camden Circle, Patrick and Kacie Carter to Zachary Cannon and others, $172,900

2900 Saratoga Court, David and Tina Farmer to Robert and Julie Price, $281,000

4300 Loft Cove, Hugh and Sandra Edds to Daniel Sharp, $72,000

718 Clay St., Mills-Hazel Property Management Company to KMRJ Properties LLC, $10,000

2517 Strawbridge Place, Glenn and Jennifer Payne to Green River Regional Mental Health, $148,000

702 Shelborn Drive, Jaime and Joyce Henry to Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC, $47,500

