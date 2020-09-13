The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 24-27, 2020:

2141 Graham Lane East, Taclyn Peveler to James and Leanna Muncy, $122,400

3307 Bobwhite Ave., Dennis Draeger to Veteran Properties LLC, $117,000

2927 Summer Point Court, David and Tiffanie Howard to William Lyle, $224,750

2350 Heartland Park, Mukesh and Harsh Desai to Catherine and John Soldo, $470,500

1222 Independence Ave., Kent Estep to Joseph Roach, $49,000

1206 W. Third St., David Glenn to Judy Owens, $86,000

326 E. 20th St., Tatum Wendt, Thomas Wendt and Tracey Bivins-Helm to Michael H. Crabtree and Michael T. Crabtree, $58,000

2835 South Hampton Road, Andrew and Bridgett Prusz to Michael Marksberry, $103,000

2455 Highland Garden Point, Kelly and Jonathan Gann to Glenn and Geraldine Hubbard, $150,000

5200 Haycraft Road, Edwin and Sherri McNulty to Carl and Ann Henderson, $175,500

3010 Chippewa Drive, Sarah and Joshua Sullivan to Sara Watkins, $145,000

4674 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $40,250

4674 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Fred and Sue Gibson, $256,703

2306 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,500

2306 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes INc. to Robert and Kayla Durbin, $202,189

