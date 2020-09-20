The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 27-31, 2020:

11315 KY-764, Ryan and Brooke Payne to Michael and Nicole Bodell, $274,000

1111 Lyddne Bridge Road, William Smith and Walter Smith to John and Gail McNulty, $240,000

1616 Mohawk Drive, Triple 7 LLC to Ava Johnson, $136,000

635 Ridgewood Street, Ronald and Deva Raley to Allan Stallings, $102,500

2637 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Pau Nuam, $183,630

10619 KY-764, Wisconsin Auto Supply to Joseph and Donna Howard, $65,0000

3211 Hummingbird Loop North, Mary Moore to Jubilee She, $124,000

2746 Lookout Drive, Roger Richeson to Belinda Payne, $176,000

4213 Yewells Landing East, Jennifer Greenwell to Lori Bretshneider, $169,900

2254 Ponder Place, Linda Taylor to Dennis Stoen, $174,000

2301 and 2303 North York Street, Joyce Henry to Wyman Ray, $65,000

1722 Moseley Street, Joyce Henry to Hampton Caslisle Properties LLC, $40,000

2688 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

2688 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brent Graham and Mallory Shrewsberry, $184,844

1836 South Chesterfield Drive, Roger and Jennifer Stinnett, and Gail Niehaus to Nicholas Pavlas, $53,900

