The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 27-31, 2020:
11315 KY-764, Ryan and Brooke Payne to Michael and Nicole Bodell, $274,000
1111 Lyddne Bridge Road, William Smith and Walter Smith to John and Gail McNulty, $240,000
1616 Mohawk Drive, Triple 7 LLC to Ava Johnson, $136,000
635 Ridgewood Street, Ronald and Deva Raley to Allan Stallings, $102,500
2637 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Pau Nuam, $183,630
10619 KY-764, Wisconsin Auto Supply to Joseph and Donna Howard, $65,0000
3211 Hummingbird Loop North, Mary Moore to Jubilee She, $124,000
2746 Lookout Drive, Roger Richeson to Belinda Payne, $176,000
4213 Yewells Landing East, Jennifer Greenwell to Lori Bretshneider, $169,900
2254 Ponder Place, Linda Taylor to Dennis Stoen, $174,000
2301 and 2303 North York Street, Joyce Henry to Wyman Ray, $65,000
1722 Moseley Street, Joyce Henry to Hampton Caslisle Properties LLC, $40,000
2688 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2688 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brent Graham and Mallory Shrewsberry, $184,844
1836 South Chesterfield Drive, Roger and Jennifer Stinnett, and Gail Niehaus to Nicholas Pavlas, $53,900
