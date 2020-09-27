The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2020:
2141 Summer Walk Drive, David and Devon Ford to Morgan Gibbs, $240,000
1315 Woodbridge Trail, Eric and Mary Schmidt to Tyler and Sarah Frey, $295,000
5282 West Fifth Street Road, William and Lois Kuegel to Justin Hunter and Michelle Parmenter, $148,000
2965 Newbolt Road, TAC Properties LLC and Thomas and Milly Claypool to Brittany and Benjamin Thompson, $270,000
433 E. 20th St., William and Myra Carrico to Shaundell Spencer, $118,500
4050 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
4050 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Timothy and Brandy Luck, $253,273
3612 Trafalgar Court, Amy and Adam Millay to Joshua Atkinson, $150,000
3420 E. 10th St., Stacey and Jeffery Davis to Space Sloth LLC, $50,000
4674 Breeze Court East, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Alex Coomes, $243,800
4486 Scotty Lane, Frankie and Janice Miller to Sarah and Joshua Sullivan, $270,000
4601 Strickland Drive, Michael and Deborah Wilke to David Patton and Kathy Foster-Patton, $190,000
3818 Airpark Drive, Economic Development Properties Inc. and The City of Owensboro to Kentucky Bioprocessing Inc., $336,400
304 W. Legion Blvd, Nancy Howard to LaTaysha Kelly, $156,900
2625 W. Eighth St., SSG 1998 LLC to Harold Cardwell, $85,000
2010 Breckenridge St., Trey and Lori Boone to Soe Tun, $59,900
635 Ridgewood St., Ronald and Deva Raley to Allan Stallings, $102,500
3012 Legion Park Drive, William and Ruth Phillips to Zachary Morris, $80,000
4005 Mayflower Drive, Ronald and Joni Heep to Donald and Shelby Rice, $270,000
2533 Bittel Road, Nancy Purdy to Christopher and Asia Lee, $157,500
2241 Village Run, Trevor Ralph to George and Marietta Ralph, $124,000
718 E. 19th St., John Newcom to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $55,000
4221 Morgan Court, Leann Kirkland to Gabriel Ciraulo and Julia Garon, $144,000
10631 Kentucky 764, Wisconsin Auto Supply Inc. to S & S Kentucky Holdings LLC, $310,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.