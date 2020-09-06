The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 18-24, 2020:
2804 Frederica Street, OWB Downtown LLC to 4 Cats LLC, $510,000
428 Locust Court, Mike and Alicia Harrington to Annie Puckett, $215,000
3931 Buckland Square, Shamsher and Amarjit Gollan to Christian Brown, $145,500
3941 Little Bluestream Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc, $36,750
3941 Little Bluestream Drive, Jagoe Homes LLC to Tyrone Jackson, $260,560
4149 Fox Run Lane, Mark Wheeler and Paula Tinchor-Wheeler to Christopher and Jillian Huff, $380,000
4459 Green Acre Drive, Lora Smith to Patrick and Alma Ward, $340,000
2679 Heartland Greens Point, Robert and Michelle Harris to Peter and Jennifer Newton, $203,700
2407 Woodland Drive, Brian Pate to David and Laranda Kenney, $189,900
911 West Parrish Avenue, Kenneth and Sherry Crandall to Jarolyn and Jessica Oliver, $79,500
2449 Winning Colors Way, Gregory and Linda Lester to Ethan and Abby Rich, $227,500
310 West Warwick Drive, Shannon Finerty and Kenneth Mennell to Laura Yonts, $123,400
2201 Meadowhill Lane, Mitchell and Rebecca Federman to Matthew and Caitlyn Bristow, $342,000
1713 Kelly Lane, Daniel and Donna Speight to Michael and Natalie Renfrow, $152,500
2606 Dellwood Valley Lane, Taran and Kenneth Rager to Peter and Magdalena Pajak, $235,000
2641 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mary Nicholson, $195,310
88 Gilmour Court, Sara and Kevin Watkins to Matthew Carpenter, $76,000
1927 Sunset Drive, Rachel and Justin Taylor to Stephen and Christian Hamilton, $120,000
4200 Buckland Square, Ann Haynes to Brian Haynes, $100,000
3012 Saratoga Court, Frances McElroy to Michael and Colleen Norsworthy, $197,000
7352 Old Highway 81, Saundra Kimmel and Jacob Gibbs to Marcy Tanses, $148,000
4314 Ireland Drive, KB Holdings LLC to Benjamin and Margie Fitzgerald, $240,000
3838 Garden Terrace, Dorothy Powers to Ryan Brown and Lori Gray, $183,550
1120 Gilbert Lane, Katelyn McEntire to Poonam Gollen, $107,000
5111 Jones Road, Bobby and Nancee Woodward to Thomas and Danielle Ezell, $485,000
560 Browns Valley-Red Hill Road, Max and Patti Hartz to Charles and Susan Hayden, $90,000
6371 Valley Brook Trace, Shawn Hammock to Cody Ramburger, $179,900
705 Hill Avenue, Melissa Layson and James Early to CEL Development LLC, $118,000
7595 Old Highway 54, Steven Haire and Brent Haire to Casey Hamilton, $129,500
1836 Asbury Place, Tiffany Huff to Poonam Gollen, $122,000
263 Lakewood Drive, Jonathan and Michaella Masterson to Anthony and Sherry King, $165,500
4204 Old Hartford Road, Matthew and Keeley Edwards to Jennifer and Brian Outlaw, $199,000
1909 Village Run, Karen DeWitt to Amanda Haire, $132,900
2820 Frederica Street, Faith Lutheran Church to 2820 Frederica LLC, $25,000
10723 Lafayette Street, M&M Properties KY LLC to Nolan White, $180,830
2323 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathan and Michaella Masterson, $295,000
2507 Middleground Drive North, Beckie Miller to Tiffany and Ryan Metzger, $164,900
2370 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Edward and Judith Sullivan, $232,055
2682 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2682 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Keelie Willis, $186,450
2517 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500
2517 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Karen Terry, $236,836
3973 Little Bluestream Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3973 Little Bluestream Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mitchell and Sheridan Jones, $299,544
7765 Lyddane Bridge Road South, Sharon and Devon Castle to John Heaton, $225,000
2684 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Andrew Williams, $182,230
3841 Brookfield Drive, Alexander and Alexandra Jagoe to Edward and Sangnyang Barnes, $279,000
2112 York Drive, J. Sullivan to Roger and Patti Taylor, $173,000
1506 Monarch Avenue, Stephanie and Derrick Aull to Skylar and Brandy Ray, $94,900
2549 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500
2549 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tunesha and Jerid Woods, $215,604
3701 South Griffith Avenue, George and Rebecca Boykin to Derrick and Stephanie Aull, $194,900
6484 Autumn Valley Trace, Tara and Jerod Allen to Michael and Brooke Fogle, $179,900
