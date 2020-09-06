The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 18-24, 2020:

2804 Frederica Street, OWB Downtown LLC to 4 Cats LLC, $510,000

428 Locust Court, Mike and Alicia Harrington to Annie Puckett, $215,000

3931 Buckland Square, Shamsher and Amarjit Gollan to Christian Brown, $145,500

3941 Little Bluestream Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc, $36,750

3941 Little Bluestream Drive, Jagoe Homes LLC to Tyrone Jackson, $260,560

4149 Fox Run Lane, Mark Wheeler and Paula Tinchor-Wheeler to Christopher and Jillian Huff, $380,000

4459 Green Acre Drive, Lora Smith to Patrick and Alma Ward, $340,000

2679 Heartland Greens Point, Robert and Michelle Harris to Peter and Jennifer Newton, $203,700

2407 Woodland Drive, Brian Pate to David and Laranda Kenney, $189,900

911 West Parrish Avenue, Kenneth and Sherry Crandall to Jarolyn and Jessica Oliver, $79,500

2449 Winning Colors Way, Gregory and Linda Lester to Ethan and Abby Rich, $227,500

310 West Warwick Drive, Shannon Finerty and Kenneth Mennell to Laura Yonts, $123,400

2201 Meadowhill Lane, Mitchell and Rebecca Federman to Matthew and Caitlyn Bristow, $342,000

1713 Kelly Lane, Daniel and Donna Speight to Michael and Natalie Renfrow, $152,500

2606 Dellwood Valley Lane, Taran and Kenneth Rager to Peter and Magdalena Pajak, $235,000

2641 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mary Nicholson, $195,310

88 Gilmour Court, Sara and Kevin Watkins to Matthew Carpenter, $76,000

1927 Sunset Drive, Rachel and Justin Taylor to Stephen and Christian Hamilton, $120,000

4200 Buckland Square, Ann Haynes to Brian Haynes, $100,000

3012 Saratoga Court, Frances McElroy to Michael and Colleen Norsworthy, $197,000

7352 Old Highway 81, Saundra Kimmel and Jacob Gibbs to Marcy Tanses, $148,000

4314 Ireland Drive, KB Holdings LLC to Benjamin and Margie Fitzgerald, $240,000

3838 Garden Terrace, Dorothy Powers to Ryan Brown and Lori Gray, $183,550

1120 Gilbert Lane, Katelyn McEntire to Poonam Gollen, $107,000

5111 Jones Road, Bobby and Nancee Woodward to Thomas and Danielle Ezell, $485,000

560 Browns Valley-Red Hill Road, Max and Patti Hartz to Charles and Susan Hayden, $90,000

6371 Valley Brook Trace, Shawn Hammock to Cody Ramburger, $179,900

705 Hill Avenue, Melissa Layson and James Early to CEL Development LLC, $118,000

7595 Old Highway 54, Steven Haire and Brent Haire to Casey Hamilton, $129,500

1836 Asbury Place, Tiffany Huff to Poonam Gollen, $122,000

263 Lakewood Drive, Jonathan and Michaella Masterson to Anthony and Sherry King, $165,500

4204 Old Hartford Road, Matthew and Keeley Edwards to Jennifer and Brian Outlaw, $199,000

1909 Village Run, Karen DeWitt to Amanda Haire, $132,900

2820 Frederica Street, Faith Lutheran Church to 2820 Frederica LLC, $25,000

10723 Lafayette Street, M&M Properties KY LLC to Nolan White, $180,830

2323 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathan and Michaella Masterson, $295,000

2507 Middleground Drive North, Beckie Miller to Tiffany and Ryan Metzger, $164,900

2370 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Edward and Judith Sullivan, $232,055

2682 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

2682 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Keelie Willis, $186,450

2517 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500

2517 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Karen Terry, $236,836

3973 Little Bluestream Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3973 Little Bluestream Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mitchell and Sheridan Jones, $299,544

7765 Lyddane Bridge Road South, Sharon and Devon Castle to John Heaton, $225,000

2684 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Andrew Williams, $182,230

3841 Brookfield Drive, Alexander and Alexandra Jagoe to Edward and Sangnyang Barnes, $279,000

2112 York Drive, J. Sullivan to Roger and Patti Taylor, $173,000

1506 Monarch Avenue, Stephanie and Derrick Aull to Skylar and Brandy Ray, $94,900

2549 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500

2549 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tunesha and Jerid Woods, $215,604

3701 South Griffith Avenue, George and Rebecca Boykin to Derrick and Stephanie Aull, $194,900

6484 Autumn Valley Trace, Tara and Jerod Allen to Michael and Brooke Fogle, $179,900

