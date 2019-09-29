The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 29 and Aug. 2
2130 Carpenter Drive, Judie Peyton to John Tran, $105,000
1719 Hill Ave., estate of William Payne Jr. to Mary Atkinson, $123,000
2324 Venetian Way, Stephen and Kristy Julian to Courtney and Robert French, $193,800
4711 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, $34,950
4711 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes to Ashley and Richard Jones, $247,712
1917 Merriewood Drive, Nancy Ford to Sarah Ladwig, $129,500
2129 Carpenter Drive, Joseph and Jessica Fulkerson to Kristen Rowan, $85,000
1718 Sterling Valley Drive, Foster Homes LLP to Jason and Jennifer Key, $265,000
1733 Burdette Court, Keton Properties LLC to Charles Miller and Paula Brannum, $70,000
1501 Kent Place, Robert and Susan Reagan to James and Michelle Mayfield, $270,000
213 Holmes Drive, Mary Tong to Christopher and Regina Staples, $75,000
1916 Wink Court, MBTM Properties LLC to Glen Robinson, $64,000
3820 Parrish Ave. W., Boyd Owensboro LLC to Owensboro Recreation Real Estate LLC, $378,000
3900 Parrish Ave. W., Boyd Owensboro LLC to Owensboro Recreation Real Estate LLC, $1.05 million
5017 Kentucky 81, Donald and Rachel Millay to Kevin and Amy Gore, $312,500
4766 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua and Jessica Headrick, $213,909
2404 Middleground Drive, Billy and Lois Vincent to The Billy Ray and Lois Vincent Family Irrevocable Trust, $97,300
1798 Gobler Ford Road, Jason Gerteisen to Jennifer Higdon, $75,000
4235 Brookhill Drive, Chad and Serenity Brantley to Johnathan and Laura Mattingly, $240,000
2417 Windsor Ave., Lindsay and William Ballard to Dwayne and Ashlee Hicks, $140,000
2539 Christie Place, Andrew and Katherine Carr to Robert and Tina Hurm, $126,000
6548 Waterford Place, Lauren and Jarriett Rummage to Robert and Susan Reagan, $229,000
2913 Meadowlane Drive, Joseph and Christal Towery to Robert Criss, $132,900
East 25th St., Jagoe Homes Inc. to At Home Self Storage LLC, $725,000
2320 Bluff Ave., Bank United N.A. To Daniel Fuller, $43,500
4585 Frederica St., G6 Hospitality Property LLC to NRK Hospitality LLC, $2.2 million
2343 Heritage Park Drive, Byron Hartz to Eh Htoo, $139,900
9320 Kentucky 951, Hubert and Joyce Hurm to Brian and Norma Hurm, $79,500
337 Booth Ave., L&S Homes LLC to Megan and John Fisher, $78,200
3509 Shut Out Court, Britini and Zachary Jenkins to Matthew and Katheryn Curry, $179,000
109 Partridge Loop, Rebecca and Michael Manasco to Justin Kirby, $95,000
6545 Aull Road, Ricky and Vicki Ammons to Clayton Terry, $146,000
604 Walnut St., Virgil and Dorothy Jennings to Michael Jennings, $15,000
1709 W. Fifth St., William and Darla Wimsatt to Cecilia Caceres-Garcia, $47,500
1707 W. Fifth St., William and Darla Wimsatt to Maria Garcia-Zamudio, $65,000
3612 Riverbend Cove, DS9 LLC to Michael and Carolyn Porter, $151,250
4707 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
4707 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joseph and Susan Head, $227,247
2560 Arbor Terrace, Rick and Cathleen Rivera to Foster Homes LLP, $105,000
15 Colonial Court, Joseph and Rebecca Stewart to Cathleen and Rick Rivera, $117,500
4721 Whistle Rock Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $28,750
4721 Whistle Rock Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Edward and Glen Winn, $176,836
404 Skinner Lane, Lynja Malon'e to Norman and Candice Bartlett, $69,900
1613 Hill Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Sam Edwards, Connie Edwards, and others, $93,000
11074 Kentucky 144, James and Julie Jackson to James Jackson, $230,941
5651 Old Kentucky 54, Hines Assets Inc. to Owensboro Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Trust, $635,000
2022 Lexington Ave., John and Bailey Kirkland to Heath and Mary Greenwell, $382,000
4173 Liberty Point, Equity Trade and Relocation Co. to Becky and Mark Burnett, $171,250
1107 W. Seventh St., Autry & Hagan LLC to Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC, $19,000
1105 W. Seventh St., Autry & Hagan LLC to Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC, $19,000
6423 Old State Road, Anthony and Patsy Newman to Patrick and Valerie Head, $236,000
1505 College Drive, William and Terry Whitaker to William and Lindsay Ballard, $336,000
2217 Village Run, Molly Ellis to Christina Potts, $134,900
2330 Blossom Court, Patrick and Tiffany Morrison to Jason and Winter Stelmach, $169,500
151 Santa Maria Drive, Erik Ferry to Destiny Simpson, $199,000
6660 Masonville Habit Road, William Conroy to Curtis Gray, $140,000
2441 Hillbrooke Parkway, Steven and Susan Bratcher to Julie Johnson and Joseph Johnson, $318,000
