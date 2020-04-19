The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 1 to April 13.

3019 San Juan Drive, Green River Mental Health/Mental Retardation Board Inc., to Lee and Pamela Canary, $55,000

3107 Cherrywood Point, Paul and Joyce Lambert to Gregory and Ryann Blandford, $469,900

275 Kentucky 1554, Sally Ellis to William Connor, $140,000

1601 Hampton Court, Summit ET Partners LLC to Matthew and Lindsey Lanham, $50,000

718 Omega St., estate of Doris Turner and others to Ricky and Misty Rudd, $48,000

6479 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Logan Burnett, $181,001

3633 Longfellow Drive, Herman and Joy Beliles to Christopher Robertson, $94,500

2346 Blossom Court, Patrick and Holly Henry to Bailey and Ciera Bratcher, $207,900

2319 Sir Wren Court, Leisa Billings to Travis and Tawanna Vanwinkle, $126,500

5445 Gerald Drive, Jeff Barr to Jeremy Midkiff, $117,900

12574 Kentucky 56, Judith Riggs-Sandefur to Henry Sandefur, $299,900

1808 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Land Corp. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $46,000

1808 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeff and Denise Campbell, $395,745

3216 Shadewood Terrace, estate of Ancil Winstead to Peter Ebelhar III, $186,500

4388 Scotland Drive, Matthew and Amber Phelps to Loren and April Yonts, $199,900

7061 Kentucky 56, Richard and Angela Ebelhar to Walter Weatherholt, $53,250

5978 Old Kentucky 54, Anna Sanders to Samantha and Dakota Cavender, $87,000

4761 McIntire Crossing, William and Dorothy Wright to Ronald and Dian Anderson, $155,000

4712 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950

4712 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Maury and Lindsey Duneghy, $249,874

604 Danberry St., Riley and Shawn Norris to Jaimie Johnston, $100,000

4712 Boxwood Drive, estate of Maurice Magruder to Gary and Marie Hargis, $168,000

6121 Kentucky 81, Gary and Karen Bickett to Gregory and Leah McCarty and others, $540,000 for two tracts

7.177 acres on Kentucky 81, Gary and Karen Bickett to Gregory and Leah McCarty and others, $540,000 for two tracts

9235 Kentucky 815, Samuel and Amanda Sparks to Jesse Hudson, $120,999

5739 Old Kentucky 54, Dylan and Melissa Miller to Creede Morgan, $154,000

6119 Sutter Loop E., KNM Properties LLC to Benjamin and Margaret Hatfield, $130,000

4360 Harbor Hills Trace, Samuel Lamar to Dylan and Melissa Miller, $244,900

1922 Mayfield Drive, Gregory and Ryann Blandford to Samuel Lamar and Lauren Sowards, $405,000

6533 Harmony Drive, Stephen and Reba Besecker to Jerry and Susan Nail, $133,000

1900 Griffith Place W., Matthew and Natalie Johnson to Dane and Kelli McLaird, $309,000

4511 Bernheim Drive, Timothy Gish to Herbert Hall Jr., $170,000

2108 McFarland Ave., Mills-Hazel Property Management LLC to Marie Enterprises LLC, $22,000

260 Industrial Drive, Thomas H. Hayden Family Irrevocable Trust to TEK Enterprises LLC, $232,000

3150 Allen St., Kevin and Wendy Fitzgerald to Daniel Rous and Sydney Edmonds, $105,900

5693 Old Kentucky 54, Steve and Shelly Newcom and others to Kevin and Wendy Fitzgerald, $94,900

2317 Zev Court, Robert and Christine Hixson to Sandra Renfrow, $144,900

4015 Mayflower Drive, Massie-Clarke Development Co. to Glenn Payne, $37,905

2297 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950

2297 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kimberly Dunn, $195,480

2521 Fairview Spur, Edward and Amy Ray to Heather and Shawn Yeiser, $150,000

2412 Strickland Drive, Rita Stelmach to Donavon Mason, $115,000

2311 Crescent Hill Drive, Beverly and R.M. Johnson to Amber and Terry Gebhard, $250,000

2808 S. Griffith Ave., Penny Mullins to Kevin Howard, $235,000

373 Brixton Drive, Brandon and Samantha McMichael to Angela and Stephen Drury, $253,000

2233 Middleground Drive, Angela and Stephen Drury to Joseph and Allie Riney, $175,000

2341 Southeastern Parkway, Tammy and Timothy Clothier to Steven and Kathleen Cue, $164,900

607 W. Warwick Drive, PMGT LLC to Jorge Lopez and Humberlina Matias, $80,000

2117 Brampton Court, Thomas Riney to Paul and Theresa Payne, $195,900

484 Camden Circle, Cathy and Joel Stewart to Zachary and Kaley Knight, $166,000

5309 Summercrest Drive, Brittany Smith-Ashton and Byron Ashton II to Austin Hudson, $169,500

3228 Adams St., Green River MH/MR Board Inc. to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $55,000

921 Oglesby St., Matt Gordon to Dillon and Caitlin Vanover, $97,500

213 E. 21st St., Kayla and Robert Durbin to Charles Chappell Jr., $122,000

4682 Ben Head Road, Timothy and Jennifer Kirtley to Tina Fulkerson, $224,900

6864 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225

6864 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Penny and Joseph Hamilton, $226,211

1600 Bluff Ave., Max Daniels Jr. to Marcela Pimentel to Jessica Roberts, $144,900

3407 St. Ann St., estate of Mary Tudor to Courtney Head, $50,030

4164 Thruston Dermont Road, James and Charlotte Crowe to Angela Lefler, $225,000

2837 Turfway Drive, Jeffrey and Darlene Miller to Blakely and Randa Kennedy, $237,000

2006 Hall St., Mission Properties LLC to Green River Holdings LLC, $40,000

2229 Triple Crown Way, Shawn and Heather Yeiser to Donald Jones, $144,000

