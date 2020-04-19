The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 1 to April 13.
3019 San Juan Drive, Green River Mental Health/Mental Retardation Board Inc., to Lee and Pamela Canary, $55,000
3107 Cherrywood Point, Paul and Joyce Lambert to Gregory and Ryann Blandford, $469,900
275 Kentucky 1554, Sally Ellis to William Connor, $140,000
1601 Hampton Court, Summit ET Partners LLC to Matthew and Lindsey Lanham, $50,000
718 Omega St., estate of Doris Turner and others to Ricky and Misty Rudd, $48,000
6479 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Logan Burnett, $181,001
3633 Longfellow Drive, Herman and Joy Beliles to Christopher Robertson, $94,500
2346 Blossom Court, Patrick and Holly Henry to Bailey and Ciera Bratcher, $207,900
2319 Sir Wren Court, Leisa Billings to Travis and Tawanna Vanwinkle, $126,500
5445 Gerald Drive, Jeff Barr to Jeremy Midkiff, $117,900
12574 Kentucky 56, Judith Riggs-Sandefur to Henry Sandefur, $299,900
1808 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Land Corp. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $46,000
1808 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeff and Denise Campbell, $395,745
3216 Shadewood Terrace, estate of Ancil Winstead to Peter Ebelhar III, $186,500
4388 Scotland Drive, Matthew and Amber Phelps to Loren and April Yonts, $199,900
7061 Kentucky 56, Richard and Angela Ebelhar to Walter Weatherholt, $53,250
5978 Old Kentucky 54, Anna Sanders to Samantha and Dakota Cavender, $87,000
4761 McIntire Crossing, William and Dorothy Wright to Ronald and Dian Anderson, $155,000
4712 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
4712 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Maury and Lindsey Duneghy, $249,874
604 Danberry St., Riley and Shawn Norris to Jaimie Johnston, $100,000
4712 Boxwood Drive, estate of Maurice Magruder to Gary and Marie Hargis, $168,000
6121 Kentucky 81, Gary and Karen Bickett to Gregory and Leah McCarty and others, $540,000 for two tracts
7.177 acres on Kentucky 81, Gary and Karen Bickett to Gregory and Leah McCarty and others, $540,000 for two tracts
9235 Kentucky 815, Samuel and Amanda Sparks to Jesse Hudson, $120,999
5739 Old Kentucky 54, Dylan and Melissa Miller to Creede Morgan, $154,000
6119 Sutter Loop E., KNM Properties LLC to Benjamin and Margaret Hatfield, $130,000
4360 Harbor Hills Trace, Samuel Lamar to Dylan and Melissa Miller, $244,900
1922 Mayfield Drive, Gregory and Ryann Blandford to Samuel Lamar and Lauren Sowards, $405,000
6533 Harmony Drive, Stephen and Reba Besecker to Jerry and Susan Nail, $133,000
1900 Griffith Place W., Matthew and Natalie Johnson to Dane and Kelli McLaird, $309,000
4511 Bernheim Drive, Timothy Gish to Herbert Hall Jr., $170,000
2108 McFarland Ave., Mills-Hazel Property Management LLC to Marie Enterprises LLC, $22,000
260 Industrial Drive, Thomas H. Hayden Family Irrevocable Trust to TEK Enterprises LLC, $232,000
3150 Allen St., Kevin and Wendy Fitzgerald to Daniel Rous and Sydney Edmonds, $105,900
5693 Old Kentucky 54, Steve and Shelly Newcom and others to Kevin and Wendy Fitzgerald, $94,900
2317 Zev Court, Robert and Christine Hixson to Sandra Renfrow, $144,900
4015 Mayflower Drive, Massie-Clarke Development Co. to Glenn Payne, $37,905
2297 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950
2297 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kimberly Dunn, $195,480
2521 Fairview Spur, Edward and Amy Ray to Heather and Shawn Yeiser, $150,000
2412 Strickland Drive, Rita Stelmach to Donavon Mason, $115,000
2311 Crescent Hill Drive, Beverly and R.M. Johnson to Amber and Terry Gebhard, $250,000
2808 S. Griffith Ave., Penny Mullins to Kevin Howard, $235,000
373 Brixton Drive, Brandon and Samantha McMichael to Angela and Stephen Drury, $253,000
2233 Middleground Drive, Angela and Stephen Drury to Joseph and Allie Riney, $175,000
2341 Southeastern Parkway, Tammy and Timothy Clothier to Steven and Kathleen Cue, $164,900
607 W. Warwick Drive, PMGT LLC to Jorge Lopez and Humberlina Matias, $80,000
2117 Brampton Court, Thomas Riney to Paul and Theresa Payne, $195,900
484 Camden Circle, Cathy and Joel Stewart to Zachary and Kaley Knight, $166,000
5309 Summercrest Drive, Brittany Smith-Ashton and Byron Ashton II to Austin Hudson, $169,500
3228 Adams St., Green River MH/MR Board Inc. to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $55,000
921 Oglesby St., Matt Gordon to Dillon and Caitlin Vanover, $97,500
213 E. 21st St., Kayla and Robert Durbin to Charles Chappell Jr., $122,000
4682 Ben Head Road, Timothy and Jennifer Kirtley to Tina Fulkerson, $224,900
6864 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
6864 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Penny and Joseph Hamilton, $226,211
1600 Bluff Ave., Max Daniels Jr. to Marcela Pimentel to Jessica Roberts, $144,900
3407 St. Ann St., estate of Mary Tudor to Courtney Head, $50,030
4164 Thruston Dermont Road, James and Charlotte Crowe to Angela Lefler, $225,000
2837 Turfway Drive, Jeffrey and Darlene Miller to Blakely and Randa Kennedy, $237,000
2006 Hall St., Mission Properties LLC to Green River Holdings LLC, $40,000
2229 Triple Crown Way, Shawn and Heather Yeiser to Donald Jones, $144,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.