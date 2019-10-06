The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 2 to Aug. 9
1542 West Third St., Terric Oost, Michael Oost, and others to Charalambos Pavlas, $26,100
829 Fogle Road, Carolyn Harney to Brian Connor, $35,000
3818 Fisher Road, Robert Clark to Joseph and Marcie Fischer, $400,000
2047 Hayden Bridge Road, Jeannette Hickerson to William and Nora Lee, $180,000
621 E. Second St., Thomas Goetz to James and Lisa Edge, $75,000
6505 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
4726 Breeze Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,950
3969 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,000
6535 Spring Haven Trace, Natalie and Joseph Tanner to Shane and April Powell, $299,400
820 Pecan Ave., Richard and Sarah Grimsley to Gary Postlewaite, $35,000
757 Sandra Lane, Sabrina Kamuf to Amber Payne, $105,900
2505 Strawbridge Place, Mildred McCarthy to Mary and Landon Calloway, $100,000
406 Highland Court E., Jerry and Carrie Epison to Brandon and Angel Epison, $110,000
2319 Fieldstone Court, Heather and Rob Penny to Collin and Danielle Carrico, $150,000
6741 Masonville Habit Road, Robert and Tina Hurm to Andrew and Katherine Carr, $283,000
5970 May Road, Rice Contracting LLC to Ricky Miller, $10,000
5948 May Road, Shelia Jones to Melva Cook, $42,500
2936 Christie Place, Stephanie Elder to Katrina and Jeffery Nesmith, $109,800
209 Byron Court, Mary Wedding to Nicholas Pavlas, $72,000
316 E. Third St., Bipen and Usha Patel to Vipen and Tara Amin, $740,000
1992 Whispering Meadows Drive, Jacob Lewis to Natalie and Joseph Tanner, $233,000
2753 Mercedes Drive, Curtis Howard to Zachariah Burden, $104,900
9062 Kentucky 231, KNM Properties LLC to Seth Hall, $143,000
2020 Hall St., CitiMortgage Inc., to Martha Fullenwider, $29,500
1127 E. 18th St., Shoebox Investments LLC to Amazin' Glazing LLC, $350,000
1129 E. 18th St., Shoebox Investments LLC to Amazin' Glazing LLC, $350,000
1916 Venetian Way, estate of Thomas Goetz to Mike and Kelly Stinnett, $146,000
1628 Manor Court, Benjamin and Jessica Childs to Salvador and Nezzie Cruz, $78,000
224 Redbud Road, Jennifer Martin to Christopher Hinton, $83,500
4037 Yates Drive, Dustin and Leigha Winslow to Floyd and Sandra Livingston, $129,500
3022 Allen St., Martha Bailey to Jeremy and Elizabeth Millay, $83,500
609 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to Dolores Young, $218,629
7640 Kentucky 144, Megan and Logan Phillips to Timothy and Alondra Johnson, $47,500
2636 Windsor Ave., Sharon Gray to William and Nancy Brown, $130,000
6324 Little Hickory Road, James and Sandra Travis to Heather and Jeremy Higdon, $190,000
2432 Southeastern Parkway, David and Lisa Higdon to Elizabeth Buntin, $147,000
2219 Count Turf Drive, Dylan and Hannah Ward to Jennifer Haynes, $158,000
804 Locust St., Bradford and Beverly Hamilton to Chester Roberts, $67,000
738 Dixiana Drive, Franklin and Susan Dockery to Brad Horn, $139,000
1417 Locust St., Drew and Rachel Frey to Stewart and Shauna Jones, $226,500
850 Mary Lou Court, Stewart and Shauna Jones to David Allgood and Allison Stanley, $180,900
1523 W. First St., Mary Arnold to Christopher and Cynthia Vanover, $90,000
4433 McIntire Crossing, Robert and Angela Hardaway to Jonathan and Megan Howe, $142,900
2717 Summer Point Court, Jeffery and Amanda Blythe to Kyle and Rachel Besing, $178,000
1600 Dean Ave., Gerald and Michelle Goetz to William and Kathleen Richard, $320,000
2646 Strawbridge Place, April Niemeier and Carrol Copeland to Mary Richards, $114,900
2571 Arbor Terrace, Cammie Johnson to Parker Johnson, $124,000
1610 Hathaway St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Freedom Mortgage Corp., $52,111
5406 Meadow Grove Drive, Michael and Denise O'Bryan to Gary and Teresita Newcom, $286,000
2448 Southeastern Parkway, Heather and Jeremy Higdon to Becky and Thomas Wagner, $164,900
225 Hubert Court, Hugh and Mary Johnson to Hugh and Crystal Johnson, $76,500
510 Golfview Circle, Vijender and Namita Gopal to Gary Winstead, $105,700
2241 W. Seventh St., Jefferey and Amanda Blythe to Gregory and Wendy Hill, $71,000
1909 Windsor Ave., James and Joyce Leach to Angela Austin, $75,500
507 E. 26th St., Cassie Lindsey to Garry and Diane Lillpop, $64,000
4007 Wood Trace, Garry and Tammy Schroader to James and Melinda Weaver, $415,000
3710 Wood Trace, Stephen and Leah Mullins to Phillip and Karisa Hodges, $235,000
1422 W. 9th St., Roy Sampson to On-A-Budget Rentals LLC, $21,000
1426 W. 9th St., Roy Sampson to On-A-Budget Rentals LLC, $21,000
