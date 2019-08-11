The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 7 and June 14.
7755 Kentucky 2830, Karen and Rodney Kasey to Rodney Bean, $20,000.
1363 Benton Ave., Jessica Howard to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc., $70,116.
1220 Kentucky 1207, H.B. Farms Inc. to Sandra Hudson, $21,000.
714 Canterbury Road, estate of Ann Bender to William Lyles, $119,000.
1589 Oak Park Drive, Tonya and Kevin Mauzy to Professional Properties LLC, $450,000.
3945 Wood Trace, Wayne and Charlene Myers to Lindsey Purcell, $470,000.
2490 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500.
2490 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Melissa and William Jagoe IV, $38,500.
1001 McFarland Road, Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro to William and Catherine Minalga, $27,000.
306 Links Cove, Thompson Homes Inc. to Sally McGehee, $246,545.
2701 Castlewood Place, William and Mary Hays to Wendell and Shelby Keoghan, $129,900.
9273 Kentucky 56, Ray and Deloris Brickner to Philip and Shanda Storm, $194,900.
6493 Kentucky 144, Marilyn Mills and others to Larry Maxwell, $60,000.
3813 Springtree Drive, estate of David Yeckering to Naw Mi and Lum Awng, $115,000.
4724 Windy Hollow Road, Mark and Christopher Dame to Russell Reynolds, $59,900.
2507 Hillbrooke Parkway, Doris Oelze and Carol Maglinger to Michael and Deborah Burdette, $295,000.
6856 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225.
6856 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stephen and Celena Keel, $245,776.
906 Glenn Court, Karen Carlton to Brandon and Jenifer Bunch, $78,600.
4602 Englewood Drive, Randall and Cheryl Nicely to Kenneth Nicely, $50,000.
918 Gardenside Drive, Sammy Maxwell to James and Gail Wheatley, $60,000.
142 acres on Greenbriar Road, Carroll Miller to Thompson Farms, $674,975.
1885 Graves Lane, Allen and Linda Marksberry to James and Janice Marksberry, $325,000.
1813 Littlewood Drive, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Andrew and Emily Freeman, $344,900.
1065 Hill Ave., Mayfair Development Group LLC to Kevin and Tonya Mauzy, $499,488.
1709 Payne Ave., David Boswell to ASN Investments LLC, $40,500.
419 W. Ninth St., HRJ Properties LLC to Mark Rush and Melanie Parker, $115,000.
3820 McIntire Crossing, Dexter Bratcher and Connie Carlisle to Stephen and Misty Bratcher, $135,000.
1008 Michaels Court, Douglas and Laura Sandifer to Joshua and Courtney Ferrier, $194,900.
6413 London Pike Spur, Leslie and Kevin Wilson to Brett and Barbara Kight, $435,000.
2255 Pensive Court, Sandra Wathen to Michael Wathen, $145,000.
6816 Creekview Court W., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825.
6816 Creekview Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Larry Cooper and Beth Courtney, $276,788.
2210 Landsdowne S., Eric and Lori Hoagland to Christina Mollett, $160,000.
2356 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500.
2356 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Whitney Matthews, $252,027.
2417 York St. N., Stacey Schepers to Jake Ballard, $120,500.
1013 W. First St., Samantha Payne to Karissa Corley, $85,000.
1636 Daviess St., Carla Cecil to Kristen and Phillip Ward, $103,000.
1005 Crabtree Ave., 1006 Poindexter St., 1008 Poindexter and 1010 Poindexter St., Stephen and Marlene Hanley and others to James McCarty, $35,000.
1001 Crabtree Ave., Eula Hanley to James McCarty, $65,000.
6485 London Pike Spur, Robert and Heather Montgomery to James and Pamela Leach, $280,000.
6445 London Pike Spur, James and Martha Foreman to Samuel and Krista Foster, $162,900.
3765 Locust Hill Drive W., Michael and Barbara Carrico to Albert McGary, $149,350.
2011 Hall St., Delma Ray to Rachel Tanner, $72,000.
17 River Road, Misty Bidwell to Brandon and Meagan Smith, $90,000.
665 Hagan Lane N., Todd and Amanda Boswell to Justin and Heather O'Bryan, $295,500.
522 Walnut St., Gloria Jones to T.K. Williams, $19,800.
3025 Yellowstone Drive E., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Anthony and Vanessa Schwartz and others, $65,500.
5489 Ruidoso Loop, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to U.S. Bank N.A., $35,273.
2320 Bluff Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to BankUnited N.A., $43,450.
1642 Brentwood Drive, Ray and Jenny Jones to Luke Cunningham, $164,900.
6963 Masonville Habit Road, Timothy and Janie Cecil to Robert and Jennifer Lampkin, $42,000.
3035 Creek Branch Cove, Stephen and Selina Meyer to Elijah and Jordan Peters, $283,500.
2135 Summer Walk, Jarod and Whitney Hamilton to Charalambos Pavlas and Panayiota Pavlas, $207,000.
