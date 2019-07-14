The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 9 and May 20.
1360 Chestnut Grove Road S., estate of John Edwards to Pamela Yeager and Michael and Susan Edwards, $100,000.
2904 Avenue of the Parks, JKL Properties LLC to William and Pamela Alexander, $185,000.
12530 U.S. 431 and 12534 U.S. 431, Barbara Adkins to Donald Phillips, $50,000.
4478-D Springhill Drive, Katherine Schadler to Equity Trade and Relocation Co, $195,000.
1315 W. 15th St., Marissa Matthews to Jeremy and Karen Kirk, $135,000.
2900 Bittel Road, William and Pamela Alexander to Lisa Hawkinson, $161,000.
4304 Landsdowne N., Kasey Mullican to Carrico Congleton Property LLC, $106,000.
500 Leitchfield Road, James and Martha Gaw to Ohio Valley Motor Sales LLC, $21,000.
1724 Navajo Drive, Amber and Benjamin Ebelhar to Jerald McDonald, $122,500.
2988 Waterside Way, John and Whitney Foreman to Clayton and Faith Keiser, $287,400.
6451 Cherry Lane, Joseph and Alicia Hamilton to Christopher Barker, $95,000.
3361 London Pike, Enid Roach to Erica and Nicholas Selby, $63,500.
2417 Triple Crown Way, Stacy Anderson to Darlene Arnstad Family Irrevocable Trust, $167,500.
7-A Quail Ridge Court, Darlene Arnstad Family Irrevocable Trust to Linda Love, $138,900.
7070 Stevens School Road, Alan and Jaynee Chancellor to Tyler and Shelby Clark, $229,000.
6426 Spring Haven Trace, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballards Development LLC, $33,900.
2521 Arbor Terrace, Mary Thompson Life Estate and TKKH Holding LLC to JMK Enterprises LLC, $106,000.
718 E. 20th St., Sarah and Travis Crick to Jackyn Snyder, $129,900.
5-C Quail Ridge Court, Mark and Laura Price and others to Haydon Humphries, $87,900.
1919 Hughes Ave., Judy Westerfield to Frank and Donna Hicks, $45,000.
7418 Saur Road, Equity Trade and Relocation Co. to Sun Windows Inc., $159,000.
6417 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Hill Custom Homes Inc., $28,900.
7240 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Donald and Carolyn Lloyd to Justin and Britney Houston, $65,000.
10771 Old Leitchfield Road, Timothy and Sherry Aud to Emett and Melissa Barnett, $66,000.
1907 Paddock Pointe Cove, Thompson Homes Inc. to Kerry and Marilyn Nottingham, $288,517.
4159 Stafford Court, Jarrod and Amy Kemper to Larry Hagan, $288,000.
407 Locust Court, Cortney and William Higdon to Jennifer Stevens, $118,500.
5048 Diamond Drive, Rick and Susan Lazarou to Carol Hurst, $172,500.
10-C Quail Ridge Court, Donald Sandifer to Kim Pavlik, $90,000.
3531 Calumet Trace, Glenn and Stacy Higdon to Spring Bank Properties LLC, $174,200.
3531 Calumet Trace, Spring Bank Properties LLC to Ike and Lisa Bosley, $206,000.
3908 Bordeaux Loop S., Wanda Steinmetz to Ernest Coons III, $133,000.
4348 Yewells Landing W., Harold Bivens to Chad Graves, $160,000.
4108 Settlers Point, Chad and Amanda Graves to Carrico Congleton Property LLC, $85,000.
9161 Miller Murphy Road, Joseph and Rhonda Thompson to Austin and Kathleen Thompson, $80,000.
5401 Aqueduct Court, Colony Mobile Estates Association Inc. to Amanda Quick, $4,750.
10490 Kentucky 54, Richard and Lisa Armes to Nicholas and Ashley Fulkerson, $178,000.
400 E. 23rd St., Mark Johnson to Guardian Rentals, $45,000.
4404 Fairbairn Court, estate of Anthony Maddox to Brian and Amanda Roberts, $208,000.
4047 Hayden Road, Mark Hill to Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC, $134,900.
1201 Hickory Lane, Crystal Patterson to Jarrod and Amy Kemper, $385,000.
5524 Kentucky 144, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to CWD Properties LLC, $41,000.
816 Glenn Court, John Crowe to Ashley and Bradley Laslie, $87,600.
3930 Fogle Drive, RDS Property Services LLC to Rebecca and Charles Shively, $119,000.
2130 Meadowhill Lane, Kyle and Emily Roberts to Gary and Samantha Blake, $193,000.
3256 Spring Ridge Parkway, Gilbert Luceno and Christel Miranda to Jonathan and Hannah Blandford, $325,000.
3603 Dove Loop N., estate of William Henness Jr. to Jeffrey and Amanda Blythe, $85,500.
3218 Ridgewood St., Garrett and Kimberly Humphrey to Vincent Renfrow, $74,500.
4114 Mayflower Drive, KSB LLC to Chelsea Vandiver, $259,900.
911 E. 20th St., Equity Partners LLC to Michael and Deborah Hancock, $105,000.
2202 Summer Walk, Arthur and Debra Harreld to Dana Little, $149,200.
5521 Graham Lane, Brandon and Samantha Coomes to Brittney Metts, $170,000.
8100 Kentucky 144, Mills-Hazel Property Management Co. to Brandon and Allison Haynes, $44,500.
2963 Summer Point Court, Grant and Hillary Barnett to Rachel Griffith, $174,000.
