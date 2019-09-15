The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 10 and 22.
3618 Mark Twain Court, Linda Duke and others to Keron Sampson, $127,000
3301 Kentucky 554, Robert to Austin Gene, $573,372
819 W. 13th St., Roger and Janet Crabtree to Matthew and Kaci McGlothin, $54,205
6450 Circle Drive, Donald and Karen Nelson to Christopher and Angela Muffett, $115,000
4944 Meadowlark Drive, Earl and Peggy Daniel to Earl Daniel, $82,000
10775 Old Leitchfield Road, Nicholas and Ashley Fulkerson to Timothy and Sherry Aud, $80,600
2872 Silver Creek Loop, Kyle and Melissa Watson to Nikesh and Mina Patel, $230,000
820 Live Oak Place, Dolores Young to Gregory and Katherine Ferrell, $185,000
3508 Plaudit Place, estate of Emogene N. Crowe to Carroll and Bonita Quisenberry, $136,000
6256 Brookstone Place, Christopher and Katheryn Holzheimer to Daniel and Stephanie Dowell, $170,750
3611 Dove Loop South, Melissa Drake to Gary and Loretta Duncan, $118,000
9365 Old Hartford Road, Johnathon and Caitlen Hayden to Robert Dillon and Sherry Hayden, $145,000
1420 Benton Ave., Patrick and Rebecca O'Bryan to Francis and Janet Johnson, $60,000
3841 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to A Squared Rentals LLC, $29,500
2930 Chippewa Drive, Tanya and Greg Conkright to Charles McFarland and Whitney Galloway, $118,000
261 Redbud Road, Arlan and Joann Helton to Joshua and Hilary Patterson, $145,000
4617 Arborgate Drive, Michael and Vickie Little to John and Lauren Edge, $323,200
11144 Kentucky 662, Karen Fireline to Lisa Sigar, $127,400
4761 Whistle Rock Court, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes, $28,750
4761 Whistle Rock Court, Jagoe Homes to Kyle Bartley, $175,819
2008 McCulloch Ave., Sandra Priest to Jerry Cole, $12,000
1513 Tamarack Road, Janis Blandford to Margie and John Alexander, $189,000
1524 Kent Place, Ann Tanner to David and Lindsey Roberts, $193,300
3915 Shryock Avenue, James Craig to Michael and Kimberly Philp, $100,000
6609 Spring Haven Trace, Joseph and Stacey Chaffin to Adam and Stephanie Miller, $300,000
2711 Chestnut Bend, Nathan and Lindsey Polley to Matthew and Brandi Hayden, $545,000
4614 Frederica Street, E. Lambert Farmer Jr. and Deloris Farmer to the trust of Rosemarie D'Egidio and others, $2,175,000
2610 E. Cloverdale Drive, Bernice Maglinger to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $56,600
2215 Emerald Court, James McCarthy to Mallory and Ryan Worthington, $179,500
206 Martin Way, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Robert and Brandi McKinney, $107,000
1719 Maple Ave., Shannon Wetzel and Ryan Boutin to Melissa and Cynthia Drake, $189,000
1401 Washington Ave., estate of Muriel Jarvis to David and Kathy Pruden, $27,000
1422 Oakwood Court, Scott and Jennifer Baird to Carolina and Hawes Campos, $210,000
268 Ridgecrest Place, Timothy and Brooke Webb to Joseph and Stacey Chaffin, $435,000
2132 Village Point Court, Richard and Stacy Waltrip to Ryan Engineer and Durand Engineer, $131,000
3714 Legacy Run, Merry Peak to Maw Doo and Khin Than, $152,900
3403 Chickasaw Drive, Pattie Reithmaier and Brett Davis to Taylor Harper, $150,000
2324 Harriet Lane, Mark and Christina Embry to Alex Jewell, $82,000
1813 Hall St., Marilyn Hamilton Revocable Trust to Calvin and Linda Howe, $30,000
5611 Jones Road, Clarence and Ann Goodwin to Thomas and Samantha Jackson, $136,400
1849 Chesterfield Drive, estate of Gertrude Pagan to Lanita and Ronald Robertson, $60,000
119 Stockton Drive, estate of Gertrude Pagan to Logan Atherton and Linzy Sauer, $134,900
4115 Buckland Square, Hawes and Caroline Glover to Matthew and Melissa Dunn, $142,000
7587 Old Kentucky 81, Stephen and Jeanette Hunter to Nathaniel Krampe, $134,000
5463 Ditto Road, Marsha Chapman and James Chapman to Austin Priest and Robert Priest, $110,000
3022 Cravens Ave., Emogene Geary to Nicholas Pavlas, $42,500
1818 E. 19th St., Jerry and Virginia Morgan to Linda and Kelvin Kessenger, $60,000
2232 Reid Road, Stella Sigler and Kasey Zogg, $140,000
1216 Werner Ave., Reid and Debra Boling to Jessica Hammond, $7,000
1206 W. Third St., U.S. Bank National Association to David Glenn, $39,660
11178 Kentucky 144, Brian and Annette Connor to James and Julie Jackson, $217,000
1561 Harmons Ferry Road West, Mary Trunnell to Jacob Lewis, $260,000
706 Amherst Drive, Nicholas Tharp to Timothy Simmons II, $107,000
4102 Mason Woods Lane, Lois Rullman to PGB Investments LLC, $158,000
3190 Pleasent Valley Road, Kevin Johnson and Madeline Johnston to Francis and Darleen Zelinka, $146,900
2608 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to James Jacques, $179,269
