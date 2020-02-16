The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 13 to 26
1552 Oak Park Drive, Terrie Gabis to Robert and Sandra Werner, $318,400
Farm on Potts Road, Frances Johnson and Loretta Wheatley to Thomas and Lindsey Duncan, $69,700
1218 Daviess St., Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, $10
4220 Nina Drive, Thomas and Cynthia Gunter to Michael and Leigh Nantz, $225,000
906 Walnut Park Drive, Nicholas and Crystal Tuttle to Pauline Mays, $160,900
3300 Girl Scout Road, Joseph Moran Jr. to Martin and Tara Tanner, $230,000
2260 Meadowhill Lane, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Ronald and Laura Edmonson, $248,000
2531 Avenue of the Parks, Jennifer Martin to George and Agnes Lanham, $271,000
8044 Old Kentucky 54, Ashlyn and Mark Wathen and others to Jonathan Sloan, $125,000
4799 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
4799 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jacob and Jessica Dant, $284,858
5403 Wayne Bridge Road, William Roberts and Rose Roberts to Donald and Jan Coomes, $142,000
70 Woodford Ave., Alan Zambrano to Kent Estep, $40,000
2541 Palomino Place, Ashley and John Mattingly to Joseph and Stephanie Elder, $225,000
1512 Frederica St., Puzzle Pieces Inc. to TJ Property Group LLC, $425,000
4532 Bridle Ridge Court, Norman and Tammy Morgan to Lars and Amanda King, $209,000
5607 W. Fifth St. Road, Ferman Burnette LLC to Christopher and Sharon Kasey, $189,900
4726 Bernheim Drive, Arlando and Jami Johnson to Rosa Richards and Evan Gogel, $159,900
4314 Loft Cove, James and Carolyn Kassinger to William Ferguson, $62,000
4648 Strickland Drive, Lars and Amanda King to John and Peggy Laney, $135,000
3600 Gallant Fox Court, Joseph and Stephanie Elder to Joseph Moran Jr., $159,000
2360 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandon Bland, $211,542
12 Quail Ridge Court — Apartment D, Leigh and Michael Nantz to Bonnie Powers, $106,500
1931 Stratford Drive, estate of Patricia Bradley to Amy and Aric Baker, $190,000
1656 Glendale Ave., Terry Pollard to Nicholas Pavlas, $42,500
2777 McFarland Ave., Mary Page to K & D Developments LLC and JMS LLC, $70,000 for 1/2 interest
10750 McCamish Road, Scott and Kristie Buck to Joseph and Tara Moore, $248,000
4736 Breeze Court W., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis and Lize-Mari Sherman, $211,915
2936 Meadowland Drive, Ryan and Susan Settle to John and Stephanie Mobley, $110,000
927 E. Harmons Ferry Road, Roger Shocklee to Eric Johnson, $99,000
1828 Fawn Drive, Zachary and Sasha Erwin to Brandi and Scott Haynes, $195,000
1804 E. 15th St., Jason and Virginia Tong to Stephanie Tong, $10,000
1120 Woodmere Lane, Kevin and Tammy Bozarth to George and Tracy Liebert, $299,900
2085 Kentucky 140 E., Christopher and Jenny Hale to John and Tiffany Burdette, $265,000
2332 Cresent Hill Court, Ray and Jenny Jones to Heather Smith, $218,000
2374 Stone Valley Cove, JR Acquisitions LLC to Jayeshkumar and Taraben Patel, $60,000
2439 Free Silver Road, IB Park LLC to LKC Holdings LLC, $691,368 for three parcels
2460 Free Silver Road, IB Park LLC to LKC Holdings LLC, $691,368 for three parcels
2545 Free Silver Road, IB Park LLC to LKC Holdings LLC, $691,368 for three parcels
6108 Kentucky 1389, John and Susan Emberton and others to James and Deborah Peters, $5,000 for 0.5 acres
4326 Saddlebrooke Trail, Neil and Janet Rumohr to Michael Goss and Meagan Renee, $307,000
626 Omega St., Domonique Robinson to E-Z Auto Sales & Parts LLC, $7,500
626 Omega St., E-Z Auto Sales & Parts LLC to Ricky and Michelle Rudd, $8,000
1017 W. Eighth St., Reginald Osborne and Jennifer Goodwin to the City of Owensboro, $15,000
1015 W. Eighth St., Samuel and Rosie Tandy to the City of Owensboro, $15,000
1013 W. Eighth St., Samuel and Rosie Tandy to the City of Owensboro, $15,000
2816 Veach Road, Vivan Cripps to Stephen Cripps and Ann Sigler, $50,000 for 1/2 interest
2522 Wimsatt Court, Pamela and Roger Henry to Jeremy and Bethany Jones, $100,000
3041 Trails Way, Johnathon Whitaker and Kelly Freeman to Jennifer Martin, $215,000
2513 Landing Terrace, Jennifer Northern to Elizabeth West, $142,900
2879 S. Hampton Road, Johnathan and Brenda Brantley to Chad and Serenity Brantley, $25,000
10908 Mill St., Mary Spencer to Eliu Rodriguez, $10,000
3347 Bold Forbes Way, Mary Clark to Patsy Faith, $149,500
217 E. 25th St., LKV Inc. to Devraj Properties LLC, $715,000
Farm on Kentucky 60 E., Suzanne and Kenneth Pentz to John and Laura Cox, $115,000
1617 Pearl St., R.C. Cooney Jr. to Delk Properties LLC, $20,000
1624 Parrish Court, Martha Winkler to Jordan Maddox and others, $60,000
1721 E. 26th St., Bessie Nolan to Timothy Belcher, $126,000
4340 Saddlebrooke Trail, Grace and Robert Laswell to Nathan and Natasha Paulsen, $295,000
3310 Reid Road, estate of Jewell Leathem to Joseph and Karen Baker and others, $32,500
2600 Free Silver Road, Daniel and Rebecca Payne to Donald and Sandra Castlen, $79,600
4226 Edgewood Court, estate of Mary McKinnis to Charles McKinnis Jr., $198,000
4032 Rudy Martin Drive, Rudy Martin Drive LLC to JCW Properties LLC, $425,000 for five parcels
4033 Rudy Martin Drive, Rudy Martin Drive LLC to JCW Properties LLC, $425,000 for five parcels
4038 Rudy Martin Drive, Rudy Martin Drive LLC to JCW Properties LLC, $425,000 for five parcels
4039 Rudy Martin Drive, Rudy Martin Drive LLC to JCW Properties LLC, $425,000 for five parcels
4100 Rudy Martin Drive, Rudy Martin Drive LLC to JCW Properties LLC, $425,000 for five parcels
2623 Dellwood Valley Lane, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jenny Simmons-Hale and Christopher Hale, $220,773
1726 Winding Way, Jane Fredrick to Jayme Byrd, $120,000
10750 Kentucky 764, David and Martha Jennings to David Ball, $79,505
6505 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandy and Nathan Ulmer, $172,667
333 Raintree Drive, Chris and Renee Kasey to Bradley Sikes, $104,900
2229 Emerald Court, MJ’s Real Estate LLC and others to Jake and Victoria Sullivan, $164,900
803 Turtle Creek Drive, Gina Mitchell to Tracie Feldpausch, $167,000
1201 Alsop Lane, Stephen and Lisa Shelton to Shelton Bros. Enterprises LLC, $110,000 for 1/2 interest
2100 W. Parrish Ave., Stephen and Lisa Shelton to Sara Novak, $65,000 for 1/2 interest
1515 E. Ninth St., M & H Group LLC to Stephen and Lisa Shelton, $220,000 for two parcels
10853 Hall School Road, Andrew and Megan Stelmach to Jordan Thomas, $155,000
2308 Kentucky 279 S., Hazel Fulkerson to Andrew and Megan Stelmach, $244,000
