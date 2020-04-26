The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 13 to April 14.
1307 W. Third St., Jennifer and Danny Baldwin to Kara Horne, $66,800
2821 E. Yellowstone Drive, Lou Robertson to Mu Kaw, $142,000
729 Crittenden St., Amber and Terry Gebhard to Cori and Larry Douglas, $139,900
6450 Spring Haven Trace, Ballard’s Development LLD to Steven and Susan McNulty, $300,000
1694 Wrights Landing Road, Isaac and Sarah Ralph to Brock and Cassie Johnson, $299,900
1715 Sanctuary Drive, Robert and Mary Leucht to Eric Bailey and Myeth Bayayo, $266,000
4428 Windy Hollow Road, Thomas and Tammy Howard to John and September Shelton, $149,000
6277 Brookstone Place, Logan and Sarah Midkiff to Jennifer and Jared Wise, $187,500
3125 Brent Gray Trace, Michael and Yvonne Pfanenstiel to Joshua Garner, $201,000
5360 Willow Brook Trace, Jared and Jennifer Wise to Vicky and Jeffrey Woods, $229,900
3813 Longfellow Drive, Lawrence Suess and Sangbaek Kang to Shane Powell, $103,000
2900 Daviess St., Hannah Enoch to Megan Rittmeyer, $86,900
248 Lakewood Drive, Aaron and Rachel Burns to John and Heather Rouse, $153,000
2423 Thornton Ave., Shinina Murray-Neal and Brandon Neal to Jacob and Ashley Robertson $117,500
