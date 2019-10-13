The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 9 to Aug. 20
2660 Rush Trail, Shane and April Powell to Zachary Hicks, $188,500
2303 W. Sixth St., Shamsher and Amarjit Gollan to Harini and Joseph Cardwell, $25,000
6770 Kentucky 231, Phillip and Karisa Hodges to William Barnett, $165,000
1400 Robin Road, Gregory Bogusky to Carol Rupe and Janet Batik, $276,000
2501 Hackberry Court, Theobe Buskill to Athan and Ashley Waldron, $270,000
2694 Landing Terrace, Athan and Ashley Waldron to Jarrod Ratliff, $130,000
4706 Bristol Court, estate of Betty Hatfield to Drew Moss, $180,000
718 Amherst Drive, Rickey and Cheryl Powers to Jamie Taylor, $67,300
1617 Creek Haven Loop, James and Michelle Mayfield to Hannah and Dylan Ward, $275,000
5401 Belmont Court, Raymond and Alicia Smith to Lynn Adamson, $35,000
703 Hill Ave., Wayne and Elizabeth Schroeder to Gary and Scarlet Johnson, $148,900
6321 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Stanley and Lindsay Greer, $38,900
6449 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Mary Trunnell to Woodland Ridge Development Inc., $33,900
6487 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jacob Snowden, $174,977
1919 Sunset Drive, Marilyn and Christopher Smith to George Glass, $119,900
4519 Countryside Drive, Everett and Emmalee Richeson to Steven Hall, $139,900
3953 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, $38,000
3953 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joseph and Tracey Rusher, $216,218
1902 E. 21st. St., Clifford Hauer to Lee Swift, $89,000
4716 Shell Drive, Katherine Ryan to Mary Arnold, $150,000
5403 Gerald Drive, C&D Property LLC to Charlotte Speer, $46,500
515 Hocker St., Eugene Deal to Janet Stewart and Jannette Sweeny, $80,000
3700 Haywood Court, Brian Langford and Traci Langford to Laszlo and Tammy Janosa, $239,900
2237 Stratford Drive N., Mary Abshier to Jordan and Rose Allison, $210,000
3932 Buckland Square, estate of Margie Maglinger to Amarjit Gollan, $107,000
1427 Parrish Court, U.S. Bank National Association to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $68,500
3041 Allen St., estate of Jean Purdy to Michael and Brenda Rice, $82,000
2110 W. Sixth St., Kevin Brown to Parker Johnson, $25,000
3901 Rudy Martin Drive, Jonathan and Carolyn Hall to James and Joyce Riney, $100,000
604 E. 27th St., Kelly and Ronald Stallings to OBKY Properties LLC, $68,000
313 Tamarack Road, Austin and Monika Peay to Ruth Payne, $85,000
7440 Kentucky 815, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to JP Morgan Chase Bank, $25,303
2538 Westwood Ave., Greensprings Homebuyers LLC to Crandall Properties LLC, $30,000
4623 Kings Mill Drive, Ray and Jenny Jones to Misty Brown, $130,000
1313 Daniels Lane, estate of Gertrude Pagan to H&I Development Inc., $229,500
5401 Belmont Court, Lynn Adamson to Amanda Quick, $5,000
8880 Sacra Drive, Timothy Jarboe to Robert Jarboe, $25,000
2366 Old Kentucky 144, Steven and Elizabeth Burch to Garrett and Jessica Gordon, $50,000
3156 Commonwealth Court, KB Holdings LLC to Wellmor Properties LLC, $350,000
2505 Highpointe Cove, PWC Properties LLC to Maung Than Zin, $152,000
2502 Heartland Greens Pointe, Georgia and Andrew Crabtree to Cameron and Alanna Robinson, $149,900
805 Clay St., Donna Logsdon to Jason Roberts, $46,900
5810 Hayden Bridge Road, Michael and Erin Roby to Jacob Cox, $37,500
1623 W. Ninth St., Harold and Linda Barrentine to Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC, $25,000
2323 Stratford Drive N., Travis and Rachel Clark to Lee Ann Moss, $219,000
6650 Luther Taylor Road, Jacob Cox to James May and Debbie McCorkindale, $145,000
2942 Legion Park Drive, Shelly Ranburger and Wilma Goodman to Martha Hagan, $90,000
2525 Landing Terrace, Amanda and Aaron Gray to Jessica and Roy Moore, $136,500
2609 Wesleyan Park Drive, estate of Betty Drury to Linville and Janet Adams, $118,900
2715 Wesleyan Park Drive, Donna Lyles to Lauren Coomes, $120,000
3619 Hawthorne Drive, Estate of Mary Nugent to Casey Cobb and Jillian Bartlett, $95,500
203 E. 24th St., Rebecca and James Vanover to Harper Lashbrook, $106,000
200 E. 23rd St., Margaret Huston to James and Rebecca Vanover, $140,000
4355 Scotty Lane, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Steve and Joyce Wills, $145,000
1921 Oak Ave., estate of Hallie Embery to Donald Brown, $81,500
4341 Yewells Landing W., Stephanie Roberts to Jadelene and Song Thang, $170,000
2436 Strickland Drive, Sandra Phillabaum to Diana Daniel, $105,900
4831 Bernheim Drive, Jordan King to Logan Howard, $164,900
6057 Kentucky 56, Audubon Loans I LLC to Bruce and Jana Bryant, $435,000
6440 Valley Brook Trace, Liza Hall to Amanda and Aaron Gray, $168,700
