The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 9 to Aug. 20

2660 Rush Trail, Shane and April Powell to Zachary Hicks, $188,500

2303 W. Sixth St., Shamsher and Amarjit Gollan to Harini and Joseph Cardwell, $25,000

6770 Kentucky 231, Phillip and Karisa Hodges to William Barnett, $165,000

1400 Robin Road, Gregory Bogusky to Carol Rupe and Janet Batik, $276,000

2501 Hackberry Court, Theobe Buskill to Athan and Ashley Waldron, $270,000

2694 Landing Terrace, Athan and Ashley Waldron to Jarrod Ratliff, $130,000

4706 Bristol Court, estate of Betty Hatfield to Drew Moss, $180,000

718 Amherst Drive, Rickey and Cheryl Powers to Jamie Taylor, $67,300

1617 Creek Haven Loop, James and Michelle Mayfield to Hannah and Dylan Ward, $275,000

5401 Belmont Court, Raymond and Alicia Smith to Lynn Adamson, $35,000

703 Hill Ave., Wayne and Elizabeth Schroeder to Gary and Scarlet Johnson, $148,900

6321 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Stanley and Lindsay Greer, $38,900

6449 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Mary Trunnell to Woodland Ridge Development Inc., $33,900

6487 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jacob Snowden, $174,977

1919 Sunset Drive, Marilyn and Christopher Smith to George Glass, $119,900

4519 Countryside Drive, Everett and Emmalee Richeson to Steven Hall, $139,900

3953 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, $38,000

3953 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joseph and Tracey Rusher, $216,218

1902 E. 21st. St., Clifford Hauer to Lee Swift, $89,000

4716 Shell Drive, Katherine Ryan to Mary Arnold, $150,000

5403 Gerald Drive, C&D Property LLC to Charlotte Speer, $46,500

515 Hocker St., Eugene Deal to Janet Stewart and Jannette Sweeny, $80,000

3700 Haywood Court, Brian Langford and Traci Langford to Laszlo and Tammy Janosa, $239,900

2237 Stratford Drive N., Mary Abshier to Jordan and Rose Allison, $210,000

3932 Buckland Square, estate of Margie Maglinger to Amarjit Gollan, $107,000

1427 Parrish Court, U.S. Bank National Association to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $68,500

3041 Allen St., estate of Jean Purdy to Michael and Brenda Rice, $82,000

2110 W. Sixth St., Kevin Brown to Parker Johnson, $25,000

3901 Rudy Martin Drive, Jonathan and Carolyn Hall to James and Joyce Riney, $100,000

604 E. 27th St., Kelly and Ronald Stallings to OBKY Properties LLC, $68,000

313 Tamarack Road, Austin and Monika Peay to Ruth Payne, $85,000

7440 Kentucky 815, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to JP Morgan Chase Bank, $25,303

2538 Westwood Ave., Greensprings Homebuyers LLC to Crandall Properties LLC, $30,000

4623 Kings Mill Drive, Ray and Jenny Jones to Misty Brown, $130,000

1313 Daniels Lane, estate of Gertrude Pagan to H&I Development Inc., $229,500

5401 Belmont Court, Lynn Adamson to Amanda Quick, $5,000

8880 Sacra Drive, Timothy Jarboe to Robert Jarboe, $25,000

2366 Old Kentucky 144, Steven and Elizabeth Burch to Garrett and Jessica Gordon, $50,000

3156 Commonwealth Court, KB Holdings LLC to Wellmor Properties LLC, $350,000

2505 Highpointe Cove, PWC Properties LLC to Maung Than Zin, $152,000

2502 Heartland Greens Pointe, Georgia and Andrew Crabtree to Cameron and Alanna Robinson, $149,900

805 Clay St., Donna Logsdon to Jason Roberts, $46,900

5810 Hayden Bridge Road, Michael and Erin Roby to Jacob Cox, $37,500

1623 W. Ninth St., Harold and Linda Barrentine to Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC, $25,000

2323 Stratford Drive N., Travis and Rachel Clark to Lee Ann Moss, $219,000

6650 Luther Taylor Road, Jacob Cox to James May and Debbie McCorkindale, $145,000

2942 Legion Park Drive, Shelly Ranburger and Wilma Goodman to Martha Hagan, $90,000

2525 Landing Terrace, Amanda and Aaron Gray to Jessica and Roy Moore, $136,500

2609 Wesleyan Park Drive, estate of Betty Drury to Linville and Janet Adams, $118,900

2715 Wesleyan Park Drive, Donna Lyles to Lauren Coomes, $120,000

3619 Hawthorne Drive, Estate of Mary Nugent to Casey Cobb and Jillian Bartlett, $95,500

203 E. 24th St., Rebecca and James Vanover to Harper Lashbrook, $106,000

200 E. 23rd St., Margaret Huston to James and Rebecca Vanover, $140,000

4355 Scotty Lane, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Steve and Joyce Wills, $145,000

1921 Oak Ave., estate of Hallie Embery to Donald Brown, $81,500

4341 Yewells Landing W., Stephanie Roberts to Jadelene and Song Thang, $170,000

2436 Strickland Drive, Sandra Phillabaum to Diana Daniel, $105,900

4831 Bernheim Drive, Jordan King to Logan Howard, $164,900

6057 Kentucky 56, Audubon Loans I LLC to Bruce and Jana Bryant, $435,000

6440 Valley Brook Trace, Liza Hall to Amanda and Aaron Gray, $168,700

