The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 22 to July 29
2924 Yosemite Drive, Anthony and Leah Vaughan to Erick Wettstain, $111,000
5124 Diamond Drive, KSB LLC to Madelin Bishop and John Holley, $219,900
1100 Hill Ave., estate of Maxine Price to Aaron Pierce, $150,000
672 Stableford Circle, Tim Waninger to Arthur and Carol Wolken, $277,000
4836 Grandview Drive, Erick Wettstain to Jaime Berry $77,000
4478 Springhill Drive Unit D, Equity Trade and Relocation Co. to Roby Flesch Irrevocable Trust, $212,700
657 Danberry St., John and Kassondra Survant to K and D Developments LLC, $62,658
3912 Short Putt Way, Thompson Homes Inc., to Lois Thompson, $218,032
3040 Avenue of the Parks, James McCormick to Shonna and Phillip Galloway, $161,000
6541 Autumn Creek, William and Ashley Johnson to Janice Benton Trust, $235,000
2306 SE Parkway, Joshua Yonts and Laura Yonts to Robert Smith, $153,000
3594 Calumet Trace, Nana and Jason Higdon to Darrell and Mary Stallings, $235,000
2006 Asbury Place, Joseph and Sara Stelmach to Pho Chit and Paw Paw, $116,900
2819 Summer Point Court, Lawrence and Judith Payne to Gary and Megan Bevil, $218,200
1411 Center St., Brice and Marilyn Howard to Kevin Howard, $65,000
3728 Sand Rock Trail, Shamsher and Amarjit Gollan to Scott and Beth Eckstein, $280,000
3728 Sand Rock Trail, Scott and Beth Eckstein to Jason and Nana Kelso-Higdon, $349,900
10981 Kentucky 764 N., Mark and Rosalind Westerfield to Stephen and Lori Haynes, $50,000
96 Boothfield Road, William and Nora Lee to I B Park LLC, $487,000
4007 Court Dijon, Randall and Kimberly Pless to Vann Bracewell, $177,000
1430 Haynes Ave., Alicia Stewart to David and Cynthia Sublett, $20,600
2635 Dellwood Valley Lane, Jagoe Homes to Derek and Britney Fulkerson, $227,170
2708 Wesleyan Park Drive, George and Linda Young to Tial and Bawi Thang, $155,000
9312 Jewell Road, Ross Newton and Julia Newton to Ethan and Katie Blandford, $150,000
2814 Flamingo Ave., Preston Nunamaker to Brian and Misty Myers, $99,900
3303 Oriole Court, Britney and Derek Fulkerson to Kya and Khe Pu Pu, $159,900
3147 Bridgewater Cove, Lee and Jessica Martin to Raymond Kolhagen, $450,000
235 Oak Drive, Janice and Samuel Hutchason to Matthew and Kelly Arnold, $169,000
349 Booth Ave., Ashley Harbison to Jordan Conder, $99,000
1925 Gunston Place, MC Group LLC to Rusty Hodges, $126,500
2504 Longshot Cove, Travis and Monica Huff to John and Angelia Judd, $201,400
6379 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, $27,300
6379 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes to Romeo and Hannah Barrow, $160,251
1400 Benton Ave., Shelly and William Shultz to Amber Osborne, $110,000
405 Booth Ave., Matthew and Katheryn Curry to Emily Ferguson, $95,000
4252 Ryeland Pointe, Hugh and Sandra Edds to Daniel Potts, $137,500
709 Unsel Road, Michael and Bobby Jones to Corrosions Concerns LLC, $65,000
2428 Sullivan Court, David and Teena Cline to James and Sherrie West, $116,000
2213 St. James Court, Melody and Jeff Rafferty to Julie London, $190,000
6367 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, $27,300
6367 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes to Kenneth Scott, $156,689
317 E. 22nd St., Shelia and Walter Lindsey and Linda and Jackie Moore to Mitchell and Sheridan Jones, $74,000
1831 Foors Lane, John and Tara Renfro to Jeremy and Mary Stacy, $248,000
2915 Wimsatt Court, Zips Owensboro to Getty Leasing Inc., $3,945,595
5333 Frederica St., Gateway Land LLC to Legacy Owensboro Inc., $2.9 million
1681 Harmons Ferry Road W., Mary Trunnell and Leslie Head, $26,000
7137 Joe Haynes Road, Jeffery and Shelia Jackson to William and Jesse Hinton, $84,000
3148 Commonwealth Court, Ward Pedley to Daniel and Sandra Thomas, $74,200
116 E. 17th St., Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Pamela Hughes and Paul Vance, $72,500
332 Wilder Drive, Mark and Sabrina Walker to Chaely Andriakos, $139,900
2732 Trails Way, Johnathan and Laura Mattingly to Derek and Carmen Minton, $185,000
12389 Floral Road, Ronald and Anissa Marchand to John Marchand, $212,000
4288 King Road, Shawn and Andrea Payne to Jordan and Tiffany Harrington, $200,000
1824 Freeman Ave., True Sons Properties LLC to Jessica Peleck, $247,000
2230 Mayfair Ave., Terry and Jennifer Stinnett to Joseph and Jessica Fulkerson, $171,000
718 Gunther Ave., estate of Ina Murphy to Chase N Rainbow LLC, $50,000
2307 Secretariat Drive, Daniel and Jaime Conrad to Jeffery and Tonya Gray, $143,000
1836 Chesterfield Drive, B&D Stone Properties LLC to Roger Stinnett and Gail Niehaus, $18,500
2025 Wimbledon Court, Lee Roberts to Patricia Moore, $210,000
