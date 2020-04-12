The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 26 to April 1.
1715 Frederica St., D 7-5 LLC to D 7-6 LLC, $600,000
1508 Pearl St., Thomas and Vicki Carey to Jackson Lubin and Amber Fortner-Lubin, $47,500
3966 Reliant Circle, William and Stacy Morris to Geoffrey and Judith McDonough, $158,000
2523 E. Ninth St., Stephen and Jennifer Ward to Katherine Jenkins, $121,000
10610 Hall School Road, Estelle Corn to Kelly and Jeanie Beall, $110,000
2309 Becklynn Drive, Shannon Barnett to Megan and John Fisher, $189,900
2604 Veach Road, RNA Rental General LLC to Hartland Homes KY LLC, $41,000 for two tracts
2606 Veach Road, RNA Rental General LLC to Hartland Homes KY LLC, $41,000 for two tracts
805 Kentucky Parkway, Dona Smith to Tan and Ra Hungsardone, $164,500
4621 Loftwood Drive, Leslie Mobley to Melissa Stahler, $261,900
3434 Chickasaw Drive, estate of Donna Risley to Sway Aye and Thay Ler, $173,000
505 E. 24th St., Elizabeth Moss and Judith Pendley to J&J Housing LLC, $171,900
725 Harvard Road, Jack Wells and Jean Wells to 3800 Brentwood LLC, $171,900
1207 Independence Ave., Jewel and Shirley Dukes to Nick McFadden, $27,000
3857 Shelly Drive, Nathaniel Heifner to Zachary Morris, $136,000
2913 Meadowland Drive, Robert Criss to Mary Beeler and Julie Grenier, $144,900
2817 Tanglewood Drive, Norma Moss to Steven and Kelsey Higgs, $189,900
801 Dixiana Drive, Michael and Tonya Outland to John Brown and others, $156,500
1220 W. 11th St., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Loni Grant, $74,600
3371 Old Mill Lane, Mitchell and Krystal Shoup, to Jerry and Doris Lambrich, $125,000
4689 Windstone Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
4689 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Daryle and Lisa Muench, $264,785
4002 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kevin Young and Ashley Kimmel, $287,986
3874 Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tara Godeke, $288,900
1432 Brentwood Drive, Richard Bush to Robert and Loretta Schell, $133,500
3010 Allen St., Timothy Davis to Mary Turner and Mark Saffran, $129,000
2400 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
2400 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gayle Daniel, $268,538
