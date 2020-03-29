The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 13 to March 19.

3406 Imperial Place, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Jeffrey Lashbrook, $145,000

1802 Wellshurst Drive, Paul Martin Builders Inc. to Ross and Alicia Phelps, $30,000

1532 Herr Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Theklas Rentals LLC, $8,000

1221 Upper Trace, Marvin and Rose Payne to Rachel and Blake Hayden, $299,900

2120 Biscayne Drive, Joel Hurst II to TEK Enterprises LLC, $70,000

1921 Oak Ave., Donald and Iris Brown to Katherine Payne and Kirsten Swisher, $108,900

10145 Lanham Road, Deborah Postlewaite to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $40,000 for two parcels

10157 Lanham Road, Deborah Postlewaite to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $40,000 for two parcels

600 Jed Place, Koger Properties LLC to John and Candy Girten, $69,000

8530 Kentucky 81, James and Brianna Jonas to Nichol and Adam Stangle, $169,900

12372 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Tina Fulkerson to Vickie and Derrick Miller, $190,000

2360 Trails Lake Garden, Alfred and Natalie Gilmore to Shirley White, $175,000

138 Old Livermore Road, Erin and Samantha Raley to Robert Dennis, $119,900

521 St. Ann St., Tracy Naylor and Jason Cox to Matthew and Martha Brink, $219,000

2124 Meadowhill Lane, Nam Le and Ngocdung Pham to Kristina McBride, $171,000

1919 Freeman Ave., Ryan Warren to Rachel Holland, $141,000

5362 Ashland Ave., David Buccanan to Melissa Blackburn, $89,500

3931 Buckland Square, Junichi and Ernestina Ronning to Shamsher Gollan, $80,000

1830 E. 18th St., Joseph and Rose Towery to Karen Jackson, $68,000

1204 Parkview Drive, Anna Wilhite to Francine Marseille, $95,000

301 Chip Shot Cove, Richard and Sheila Franey to Jerry and Judith Rhoads, $545,000

3029 Daviess St., Carol and Lindy Estes to Brad and Hannah Burns, $75,000

4682 Windstone Drive, Stephen and Amanda Layne to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, $309,000

4682 Windstone Drive, Sirva Reloation Credit LLC to Chad and April Embry, $269,500

5558 Skyline Drive, Chad and April Embry to Christopher and Andrea Widmer, $224,900

228 Sycamore St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Joseph Simmons Jr., $500

232 Sycamore St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Joseph Simmons Jr., $1,000

1931 E. 19th St., German American Bank Inc. to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $70,000

1527 Hall St., Kelly and Steve Wiseman to James Heishman, $16,900

514 E. 27th St., estate of Martha Adams to Patrick Johnson, $62,000

2810 W. Fifth St., estate of Gwenda Scott to Carolyn and John Niehaus, $57,900

612 E. Seventh St., Terry and Andrea Matthews to Carolyn and John Niehaus, $55,000

2568 Arbor Terrace, Lyndsey Lewis to MBSW Properties LLC, $108,250

521 W. Byers Ave., Andrew Nies and Nicholas Nies to Jordan Yeckering and David Yeckering, $138,000

4841 Carlsbad Lane, Timothy and R. Miller to Alfred and Natalie Gilmore, $240,000

5104 Garnet Court, estate of Kenneth Saalwaechter to Timothy and Mischelle Miller, $222,500

909 Christopher Greenup Drive, Penny and Joe Hamilton to Anna Wilhite, $170,125

3419 S. Dove Loop, Lea Wilson to Edward Wilson III, $100,000

2343 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lea Wilson, $181,299

1506 Dean Ave., estate of John Pace Jr. to Owensboro Catholic High School, $220,000

732 Linwood Court, Stephanie and John Mobley to Rachel Green and Jamie Combs, $97,000

5975 Kentucky 54, Michael and Mary Ward and others to Kelly Morris and Sidney Guffey, $174,000

3631 Placid Place E., Maria Mattingly to James Tines, $150,000

1326 Wayside Drive E., estate of Deuma Hixenbaugh to Kathy Adkins, $113,000

611 Bolivar St., Samantha Williams to Jason and Erin Ward, $104,000

6322 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballard Development LLP, $38,900

4675 Winkler Road, Payne-Duff Properties to Daniel and Margaret Crowley, $340,000

4124 Liberty Point, Faye Murry to Rose and Marvin Payne, $175,000

6416 Valley Brook Trace, James Markwell to Lorie Beavin, $175,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.