The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 13 to March 19.
3406 Imperial Place, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Jeffrey Lashbrook, $145,000
1802 Wellshurst Drive, Paul Martin Builders Inc. to Ross and Alicia Phelps, $30,000
1532 Herr Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Theklas Rentals LLC, $8,000
1221 Upper Trace, Marvin and Rose Payne to Rachel and Blake Hayden, $299,900
2120 Biscayne Drive, Joel Hurst II to TEK Enterprises LLC, $70,000
1921 Oak Ave., Donald and Iris Brown to Katherine Payne and Kirsten Swisher, $108,900
10145 Lanham Road, Deborah Postlewaite to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $40,000 for two parcels
10157 Lanham Road, Deborah Postlewaite to Jasen and Carrie Chanley, $40,000 for two parcels
600 Jed Place, Koger Properties LLC to John and Candy Girten, $69,000
8530 Kentucky 81, James and Brianna Jonas to Nichol and Adam Stangle, $169,900
12372 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Tina Fulkerson to Vickie and Derrick Miller, $190,000
2360 Trails Lake Garden, Alfred and Natalie Gilmore to Shirley White, $175,000
138 Old Livermore Road, Erin and Samantha Raley to Robert Dennis, $119,900
521 St. Ann St., Tracy Naylor and Jason Cox to Matthew and Martha Brink, $219,000
2124 Meadowhill Lane, Nam Le and Ngocdung Pham to Kristina McBride, $171,000
1919 Freeman Ave., Ryan Warren to Rachel Holland, $141,000
5362 Ashland Ave., David Buccanan to Melissa Blackburn, $89,500
3931 Buckland Square, Junichi and Ernestina Ronning to Shamsher Gollan, $80,000
1830 E. 18th St., Joseph and Rose Towery to Karen Jackson, $68,000
1204 Parkview Drive, Anna Wilhite to Francine Marseille, $95,000
301 Chip Shot Cove, Richard and Sheila Franey to Jerry and Judith Rhoads, $545,000
3029 Daviess St., Carol and Lindy Estes to Brad and Hannah Burns, $75,000
4682 Windstone Drive, Stephen and Amanda Layne to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, $309,000
4682 Windstone Drive, Sirva Reloation Credit LLC to Chad and April Embry, $269,500
5558 Skyline Drive, Chad and April Embry to Christopher and Andrea Widmer, $224,900
228 Sycamore St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Joseph Simmons Jr., $500
232 Sycamore St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Joseph Simmons Jr., $1,000
1931 E. 19th St., German American Bank Inc. to Terry and Andrea Matthews, $70,000
1527 Hall St., Kelly and Steve Wiseman to James Heishman, $16,900
514 E. 27th St., estate of Martha Adams to Patrick Johnson, $62,000
2810 W. Fifth St., estate of Gwenda Scott to Carolyn and John Niehaus, $57,900
612 E. Seventh St., Terry and Andrea Matthews to Carolyn and John Niehaus, $55,000
2568 Arbor Terrace, Lyndsey Lewis to MBSW Properties LLC, $108,250
521 W. Byers Ave., Andrew Nies and Nicholas Nies to Jordan Yeckering and David Yeckering, $138,000
4841 Carlsbad Lane, Timothy and R. Miller to Alfred and Natalie Gilmore, $240,000
5104 Garnet Court, estate of Kenneth Saalwaechter to Timothy and Mischelle Miller, $222,500
909 Christopher Greenup Drive, Penny and Joe Hamilton to Anna Wilhite, $170,125
3419 S. Dove Loop, Lea Wilson to Edward Wilson III, $100,000
2343 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Lea Wilson, $181,299
1506 Dean Ave., estate of John Pace Jr. to Owensboro Catholic High School, $220,000
732 Linwood Court, Stephanie and John Mobley to Rachel Green and Jamie Combs, $97,000
5975 Kentucky 54, Michael and Mary Ward and others to Kelly Morris and Sidney Guffey, $174,000
3631 Placid Place E., Maria Mattingly to James Tines, $150,000
1326 Wayside Drive E., estate of Deuma Hixenbaugh to Kathy Adkins, $113,000
611 Bolivar St., Samantha Williams to Jason and Erin Ward, $104,000
6322 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballard Development LLP, $38,900
4675 Winkler Road, Payne-Duff Properties to Daniel and Margaret Crowley, $340,000
4124 Liberty Point, Faye Murry to Rose and Marvin Payne, $175,000
6416 Valley Brook Trace, James Markwell to Lorie Beavin, $175,000
