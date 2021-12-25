A lot of people are getting new homes for Christmas this year.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association says 173 homes were sold in November — and 174 sales are pending.
That’s up 24% from 2020 and 49% from 2019.
The complete breakdown shows 173 houses were sold at a median price of $169,900 in November.
That comes to $35 million total sales.
The average home was on the market for 76 days and there are currently 170 houses listed for sale.
Last year, 139 houses were sold for a median price of $150,000.
That came to $25.1 million total sales.
The average home was on the market for 74 days and 183 houses were listed for sale.
President-elect, Michelle Wiesman said November saw the third-highest sales of the year — so far.
“The demand for housing doesn’t seem to be going anywhere,” she said.
Jason Bellamy, the current president, said November was the fifth month in 2021 with total sales of more $35 million.”
• Darden Restaurants Inc., which owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen among other brands, said last week that that it plans to raise its minimum wage to $12 an hour — including tips — in January.
Rick Cardenas, president and chief operating officer, said “This primarily impacts entry-level roles such as hosts, bussers and dishwashers. And with this change, we expect our restaurant team members will earn, on average, approximately $20 per hour.”
• The Tax Foundation’s 2022 State Business Tax Climate Index ranks Kentucky’s tax system as the 18th most competitive in the country.
Wyoming had the best.
New Jersey had the worst.
Kentucky’s ranking has improved from 37th three years ago.
• Budget Blinds of Owensboro is opening a new showroom at 3115 Commonwealth Ct.
Melissa and Jared Edmonds bought the local franchise in 2017 and used in-home demonstrations instead of a showroom until now.
