Local Realtors saw a record-breaking June, despite the pandemic.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association reported that 171 homes were sold for a total of $31 million.
The median price was $150,000.
A year ago, 156 homes were sold for $27.6 million and a median price of $165,500.
Karen Gross, association president, said, “The market came roaring back in June. June 2020 was the best June and highest monthly sales volume in five years. All signs point to incredible months ahead.”
Jason Bellamy, president-elect, said, “A record-low inventory and record-high June pending listings signal a continuing strong market through the summer.”
• Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air reported last week that the number of passengers on its flights during June was down 45.6% from a year ago.
But that represented a modest improvement from earlier in the pandemic, the company said.
For the entire second quarter — April, May and June — the passenger load was down 69.4%
Gregory Anderson, executive vice president, said, “June’s bookings exceeded our expectations.”
But he said, “Within the last two weeks, several states have reported increases in the number of people with the virus, which has negatively impacted bookings and tempered expectations into the third quarter.”
Drew Wells, vice president of revenue, said, “Allegiant travelers represented roughly 6% of all travelers going through a TSA checkpoint in the month, and that trend continued into the Fourth of July weekend.”
• Gas prices at a few Owensboro stations are nudging the $2 mark again.
But AAA says we still have the lowest average price among five west-central Kentucky cities it surveys.
The rankings show Louisville at $2.351; Bowling Green, $1.969; Elizabethtown, $1.950; Paducah, $1.901; an Owensboro, $1.830.
• The Kentucky Department of Revenue has set this year’s property tax rate at 12.2 cents per $100 of assessed value.
That’s the same as last year.
State officials say that’s because assessed values of property statewide are expected to increase by 3.12% this year.
That’s an increase in revenue without raising the rate.
• OK, we’re in a recession now.
But BuyShares.co.nz reported recently that in the past decade, the number of millionaires in the world increased to 24 million.
The report said global private wealth increased by 80% during the past 10 years.
And the U.S. now has 45% of the world’s private wealth.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
