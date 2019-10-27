Red White and Blue is Tuesday.
Our GO Vote campaign is in full swing. This election year, our Chamber is collaborating with students from the Wendell Ford Statesmanship Academy and the Chamber Young Professionals to ensure that we involve people in our community in every age group. The goal is to pass 50% in voter turnout this election.
Our group is doing several things to achieve this goal, but we believe the most effective avenue we have is the grassroots efforts of our members and the people in our community.
How can YOU join in the GO Vote movement?
Encourage your neighbors, coworkers and friends to attend events so that you can meet those running for us and hear what they plan to do if elected.
Attend Red White and Blue, presented by Big Rivers Electric Corporation, on Tuesday from 4:30-6 p.m. on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn. This event is a family-friendly, old-style political event. Candidates are invited to stand at the “People’s Square Podium,” which was donated by the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro in honor of the late John Hager. Each candidate will have time to introduce themselves and share their platform for the office they seek.
Candidates for auditor of public accounts, state treasurer, commissioner of agriculture, secretary of state, attorney general and lieutenant governor will be in attendance. They will also be around afterward to meet with voters and talk about issues of impact.
The Fraternal Order of Police will also be on hand with free hot dogs and hamburgers.
We ask you to put GO Vote messages on your signs, marquees or any other visible area in or around your establishment. For residences, we will have a limited number of yard signs available at our office.
Please use both the GO Vote logos and video found on our social media accounts. We ask you to share them on your social media accounts and use them in your email signatures.
We can make an impact together showing that, regardless of our political party or personal beliefs, standing together to vote makes us a united community. See you Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.