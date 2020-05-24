Dear Caroline,
Tomorrow is Memorial Day 2020. It has always been the day we celebrated in honor of Grandaddy and your great-grandfathers — extraordinary sacrifices of ordinary people. Of the families who have lost loved ones. We will once again share the stories of our family and friends; of the friends who grew up without fathers who were killed in World War II; of the uncles who liberated Auschwitz and came back to Owensboro to raise their families; of the Vietnam vets like Grandaddy who were spat upon and called baby killers by draft dodgers in their hometown whose parents “bought” their deferments. We will talk about Granny Castlen, who had four sons serving in Europe at one time; of Grandmother Castlen, who watched the nightly news and saw body bags of boys in Vietnam, wondering each night if her Joe was one of them.
We will give thanks for today’s generation of vets: those from Afghanistan and Iraq who have served deployment after deployment, only to be thrown back home and expected to return immediately to normalcy. And we will think about the Gold Star parents here in Greater Owensboro who have taken inconceivable tragedies and made indelible marks of hope and love on our community.
This year, the sacrifices seem more personal than ever. At this juncture in your life, I see clearly that your family members who poured themselves out did it for their country, for freedom, but also for you.
Last week, we traveled to Washington DC together to pack up your apartment and move you back home. The time in the car together reminded me of what I know. That you are an extraordinary person and that I love your company. And no matter how many amazing people you meet and can converse with, you will always be the little girl who loves her hometown, who loves what her country stands for and who can be just as downhome as her momma.
I know that this is not what you expected this time to look like. None of us did. None of us expected that you would work as hard as you did and celebrate graduation watching a 20-minute Facebook Live feed instead of a ceremony on the beautiful front lawn of your school. None of us expected any of this. But you haven’t complained. You and your friends are adapting and coming up with Plan Bs. You all understand that this is only a small sacrifice and an opportunity to do your part.
You understand. You understand the enormity of job loss. You have heard me on the phone with endless small business owners trying to think through solutions to get them through this time. You know people who have lost jobs. You know people who have been sick and have lost loved ones. You understand that this is much bigger than a graduation. And you truly understand that it’s the generations before you who have had adversity beyond anything we have experienced.
Watching you, your brother and your generation move through this has given me a solid faith in the future of our country.
Over the next few weeks, we will all be dusting off our shoulders together. All of us. We will be showing what we are made of. We will hopefully quit using terms like “unprecedented times” and “uncertain days.” We will hopefully reject the forces on the left and right who seek to divide America in search for personal power. We will hopefully deserve your respect by setting examples and leaving you and your generation with the same opportunity we and our parents had — the opportunity to pursue life, liberty and happiness.
Now, baby girl, go out there, fight for our country, do your part. Your family — generations of them — have sacrificed for you to have this moment in time. And they are with you each step of the way.
Love,
Momma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.