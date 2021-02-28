The National Retail Federation is banking on coronavirus vaccinations creating a strong year in 2021.
The federation says sales this year should top $4.33 trillion because of the vaccines.
That would mean a growth of 6.5% to 8.2% over last year.
• Speaking of retail, Burlington Stores is advertising for retail associates for its new store in Gateway Commons.
The ad says the store will open in April.
• SafeHome.org says a record 23 million guns were sold in America last year — a 60% increase over 2019.
Of that, 416,643 were in Kentucky, the news release says.
• Looks like we’re losing another restaurant.
IDK Family Restaurant on Kentucky 54 announced on Facebook that it was closing Saturday, Feb. 27.
The Powderly location will remain open.
• Speaking of restaurants, Top Data says consumption of tacos has increased by 12.8% during the pandemic.
And that’s despite the fact that 23% of Americans don’t eat tacos, it said.
But it says that 20% of us eat at least one taco every day.
• Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, which has two branch offices in Owensboro, has been named America’s Best Credit Union for Checking by Investopedia, a financial website based in New York City.
The site said ETFCU’s free Vertical Checking is “one of the best high-yield options anywhere.”
Vertical Checking offers an interest rate of 3.30%.
In 2020, the credit union returned $8.2 million to members through checking accounts — an increase of 48% over 2019.
• The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index shows we’re feeling more confident these days.
For February, the Index stood at 91.3, up from 88.9 in January.
• The Lang Company, an office technology firm, is celebrating its 75th anniversary by helping organizations make the digital transformation “required to navigate these unusual times.”
It has locations in Louisville, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Evansville
• A report by LT Trust says the average 401(k) balance increased by 30.8% nationally during 2020, and the average employee contribution increased by 6.12%
In Kentucky, the average balance was $44,047, an increase of 23.2% from 2019.
• SmartAsset.com says Daviess County is the fifth-best county in Kentucky to get a mortgage.
Warren was No. 1
• Averitt Express recently honored Baron Ford of Calhoun for 25 years of safety.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
