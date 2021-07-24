Riney Hancock CPAs announces promotions
P. Harrison Price, CPA, has been promoted to Senior Manager in the Tax Services Division. He joined Riney Hancock CPAs PSC in 2015. Prior to joining the firm, he worked with a regional CPA firm in Owensboro. Price has experience serving clients in various capacities, including, but not limited to, tax preparation and planning for small businesses, non-profit organizations, trusts, and individuals. He is a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Price is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
Marissa K. Zirkelbach, CPA, has been promoted to Supervisor in the Audit and Assurance Services Division. Prior to joining the firm full-time, she was an intern with Riney Hancock CPAs in both tax and audit. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Southern Indiana with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Professional Services and a minor in Finance and Spanish. Zirkelbach also received a Masters of Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting. She recently received her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license. Zirkelbach has auditing and assurance services experience in Non-Profit Organizations, HUD (Housing and Urban Development), Manufacturing, and Construction.
S. John Palmer III, CPA has been promoted to Senior Accountant in the Tax Services Division. Palmer graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a minor in Film Studies from Western Kentucky University. Palmer attended the University of Kentucky’s College of Law and graduated in 2012. He practiced law for two years serving as a judicial clerk for a circuit judge and working as a private attorney. He worked for three years at a lumber manufacturer performing various CFO duties. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Palmer has experience serving clients in various capacities, including, but not limited to, tax preparation and planning for small businesses, non-profit organizations, trusts, and individuals.
Alice M. Walker has been promoted to Staff II Accountant in the Tax Services Division. She joined the firm in 2019. Prior to joining the firm, Walker was a tax intern for a regional CPA firm and also worked for the accounting faculty at the University of Southern Indiana (USI). Walker is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Southern Indiana (USI) with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Professional Services. She has experience serving clients in various capacities, including, but not limited to, tax preparation and planning for small businesses, non-profit organizations, trusts, and individuals. Walker recently passed all parts of the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam.
Haley N. Coons, CPA, has been promoted to Staff I Accountant in the Client Accounting Services Division. She joined the firm full time in 2019. She graduated summa cum laude from Brescia University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in pre-law. Prior to graduation, Coons was an intern with Riney Hancock CPAs for a year working with both tax services and client accounting services. She has accounting services experience, including, but not limited to, creating and maintaining general ledgers, preparing journal entries, and preparing accounts payables. Coons recently received her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.