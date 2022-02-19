When Samantha Raley opened Samantha’s Closet, an exclusively plus-sized clothing store, at 1728 Sweeney St., on Oct. 23, she said, “I want it to be a wonderful place where women can feel confident and comfortable.”
At the time, she said, “I’ve always wanted to inspire other women. I believe in body positivity.”
Raley was obviously on to something.
Today, she says, “More than half of my business is online. I’ve had 6.7 million views on Facebook Reels (where short videos are posted). I have 56,000 followers on Facebook and it’s growing every day.”
Raley said, “My Facebook group has people from all over the world. They help me pick items for the store.”
She said she’s shipped merchandise all over the country.
“I shipped 25 orders yesterday,” she said on Wednesday. “It’s a huge part of my business. I also offer styling consultations on hair, makeup and clothes.”
Raley said, “Business has been very good. Last weekend, I had a woman drive over from New Harmony, just to shop here. And people come from Bowling Green come in regularly.”
The reason her store is so popular, she said, is “there aren’t a lot of options for plus sizes. The average woman today is a size 16. The market for plus sizes is there, but the product isn’t.”
That means “plus” is the new “normal.”
Raley said, “There are definitely more options today than there were a few years ago. But there’s still money there to be had. I don’t know why companies don’t jump on it.”
VogueBusiness.com said in 2020, “Plus-size in the U.S. alone is growing at nearly twice the rate of the overall apparel market, suggests market research by NPD. A growth rate of 4% is likely for the $24 billion U.S. market.”
It added, “Globally, the plus-sized market is valued at over $178 billion, with projected 4.3% annual growth through to 2028, according to Acute Market Research.”
But the NPD Group said that less than 20% of women’s clothing is made in a size 14 or larger.
Raley said, “I’ve always dreamed of owning my own store. And I’ve been researching the market and working toward this for about two years.”
She’s not having supply-chain problems, Raley said, “because I order everything from inside the U.S. But supply is a problem. I have trouble finding good-material, high-quality, well-fitting clothes. I spend a lot of hours searching. I’ve only found one wholesaler who specializes in plus sizes.”
While much of Raley’s business is online today, she still wants the brick-and-mortar location because “I have a dressing room where women can try on the clothes. That’s important.”
She said, “Manufacturers make clothing for plus-size women that cover up the body. But women want something that shows off their body, not hides it. They want well-fitting clothes.”
JC Penney’s, Sears and Macy’s all carried plus sizes, Raley said, “but they’re all gone from Owensboro. It’s in my heart to help women feel beautiful and have great outfits.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Raley said she likes the location in The Thatch shopping center.
“All the stores now are owned by women,” she said.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.