There’s a lot of restaurant news this week.
Venture Construction picked up a building permit this week to construct a 5,116-square-foot Chili’s Grill & Bar at 4500 Frederica St.
That’s where the Golden Corral used to be before the pandemic.
The cost is listed at $2.29 million.
It’s supposed to open in August.
Derek Inc. has a permit to remodel the old Krispy Kreme location at 4911 Frederica St. for a Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Cost of retrofitting the 2,541-square-foot building is listed at $698,814.
It’s scheduled to open this spring.
Marx Contracting is remodeling the Penn Station at 3525 Frederica St. at a cost of $8,000.
And Jamaican Yard vibes just opened a Jamaican restaurant at 2845 W. Parrish Ave.
That’s in Audubon Plaza Shopping Center across Parrish Avenue from Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which has a Frederica Street location, is growing nationally.
The chain plans to open 65 restaurants this year and double its footprint to 800 locations by 2026.
• Kohl’s said this week that it plans to add Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James RSVP line of clothes in 500 of its stores this year.
No word on whether Owensboro is one of the locations.
The announcement said the clothes feature “colorful and Southern-contemporary style, complete with images of magnolia flowers, light blue and white striped awnings and other feminine features.”
