When Justin Davidson opened Shiloh’s Lounge & Grill in Gabe’s Shopping Center, 1846 Triplett St., last April, bars and restaurants were still restricted to limited seating by the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a risky move, “but we survived,” he said this week.
Shiloh’s did more than survive.
It became a destination for fans of rap, jazz, R&B and comedy from as far away as Ohio and Georgia, James L. Smith, the general manager, said of the past year.
TK Kravitz is performing there on Saturday, Feb. 12.
“We have acts coming from Atlanta, Miami and all over,” Davidson said. “We’ve had 750 to 800 people here for shows.”
“People can come in and relax to ease their pain after working all week,” Smith said. “Every week, we get 10,000 people on Facebook. It’s the atmosphere. Plus, our food is great. Security is top notch. And we serve breakfast and lunch all day.”
Davidson said Shiloh’s, which is named for his 8-year-old son, is a restaurant, bar, nightclub and hookah lounge.
Owensboro’s first hookah lounge — The Hookah Cafe & Bar — opened at 5010 Wildcat Way in 2010 and closed two years later, when the owner left town.
Hookah lounges offer water pipes where patrons can smoke a flavored tobacco mixture, often with friends.
“It’s more of a city thing,” Davidson said of Shiloh’s. “But people are catching on to it. Thursday is karaoke night. Friday is ladies’ night. Saturday is R&B night and Sunday is football.”
This Sunday is the Super Bowl and Shiloh’s will be partying all through the game, he said.
Davidson said he sees people from Evansville, Henderson, Madisonville and Russellville at Shiloh’s regularly.
“This is something new that Owensboro didn’t have,” he said. “You can shoot pool and play arcade games free. We have free WiFi. We have good employees. We have eight big screen TVs and a second bar in the back.”
This isn’t Davidson’s first business enterprise.
He also owns Paige Landscaping and Diamond Mobile Wash, which goes to people’s homes or workplaces to wash their cars.
Shiloh’s location is probably best known as the former home of the 8-Ball Restaurant.
Opening a business during the pandemic was taking a big chance, Davidson said, but it paid off for him.
